There’s no such thing as a quick fix, but there are some ways to make life easier…

With the new year in full swing, perhaps you’re looking ahead to all the fun things you’d like to be able to do with your dog in 2026. Whether it’s to finally finesse their recall or tackle that dreaded lead pulling so you can enjoy long walks and days out together, there are affordable training tools that can help you achieve your goals. All ethical and reward-based, of course.

Main Takeaways Always prioritise well-made products that won’t cause discomfort or pose choking hazards to your dog.

Training tools should aid learning, not replace the time and effort needed to ethically train your dog.

Use a training journal to plan sessions, note what works and see how far you’ve come over time.

How to choose the right dog training tool

When you’re looking for gadgets and gizmos to help you train your dog, there are a few things to think about.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Safety

Your dog’s safety is always the priority. While it can be tempting to buy a knock-off version of something to save a few pounds, make sure that whatever you’re buying isn’t going to be a health hazard.

Take Kongs, for example. A really popular way to help relax and occupy dogs, they come with an ‘air hole’ at one end to help stop dogs getting their nose or tongue stuck inside. Other companies may sell similar-looking products without these air holes, which could be dangerous for your dog.

Items that are poorly made and haven’t been thoroughly user tested by dogs may also break into small pieces, which could become a choking hazard.

Comfort

Your dog’s comfort should be prioritised as much as their safety. Not only is it a a welfare issue, if they’re physically uncomfortable, they’re going to feel more stressed, making training even more difficult.

Anything that places pressure on their neck is going to cause discomfort, no matter what you may hear some people say. Yes, this could arguably apply to a standard collar if your dog’s a big puller. In which case, you may find that a well-fitting, Y-shaped harness is more comfortable for them, at least until they can walk with a loose lead.

Every dog is an individual though. Some dogs feel more comfortable in the likes of a collar than a harness so you may need to play around to see what works best.

Mindset

Unfortunately, when it comes to training living beings, you will still have to put the work in. There is no quick fix.

Anything that promises to change your dog’s behaviour fast is only going to work by causing them enough stress or discomfort that they stop whatever they’re doing. That’s an old-fashioned, unethical way of training and we can do much better these days.

So try to see the following training tools as things to aid your dog’s learning and make life easier for you, rather than a one-stop solution.

Top 10 behaviourist-recommended training tools your dog will love

These products are always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

A high-value reward

opens in new tab Natures Deli Salmon Paste Pouch for Dogs opens in new tab $ 3.49 A high-value reward has to be in your training kit, especially when you’re working outside. While every dog’s different, I find that many love something to lick. The act of licking can reduce stress and arousal in dogs, helping to calm them if there’s anything they’re a little excited or worried by. Pro tip: reactive dogs can really benefit here. Natures Deli pouches are super convenient to carry around in your pocket and easy to squeeze out, which is a godsend in cold temperatures. They come in lots of flavours. Salmon and liver tend to be popular, but you can also opt for chicken, peanut butter or sweet potato. Why not experiment with a few?



$3.49 at VioVet opens in new tab

An everyday training treat

opens in new tab Pure Salmon Paté (200g) opens in new tab $ 4.49 For everyday training, you’ll want something nice and palatable for your dog that’s also easy for you to use. Paté is one of my favourite training treats; most dogs are motivated by it, even fussier eaters. And it comes in a wide variety of flavours, from classic salmon and beef to one-of-a-kind wild boar and goat. Thanks to its firm texture, you can easily cut it up without much mess and make pieces as small as you like so you get more bang for your buck. Plus, you can freeze the rest so it lasts longer.



$4.49 at JR Pet Products opens in new tab

A mat to relax

opens in new tab Waterproof Travel Pet Mat opens in new tab $ 14 Teaching your dog to relax and settle down can be hard work. But predictable cues that don’t involve you constantly talking to them can really help. That’s where a settle mat comes in. It’s a specific mat you can teach your dog to chill out on both indoors and out. Be consistent and eventually they’ll settle as soon as the mat comes out. This one from Dunelm is a budget-friendly favourite. It’s water-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor training as well as in the house (or pub), and has cushioning for your dog’s comfort. Plus, it can easily be washed when it inevitably gets a little grubby.

$14 at Dunelm opens in new tab

A way to play

opens in new tab Faux Fur Bungee Lure Training Dog Toy opens in new tab Interactive play toys like fluffy tug toys are not just brilliant training tools but a way to really enhance your relationship with your dog. Dogs often love fluffy textures because they mimic prey, making these kinds of toys irresistible both inside and out. While you can get toys that feature ethically sourced fur, there are also plenty of faux fur options to choose from. You can also use these kinds of toys to teach your dog skills like impulse control. If you ask your dog to wait before you bring the toy out and have play breaks where they’re asked to sit or lie down, you’ll soon see their ability to wait in other situations grow.



Shop Etsy opens in new tab

An accessory for you

opens in new tab Silicone Easy Clean Dog Treat Pouch opens in new tab $ 5 A good treat pouch will do wonders for your training. It helps you keep rewards out of sight until the exact moment you need them, meaning your dog doesn’t need to see food in order to do something. It also makes you super quick at delivering rewards – no more searching in manky coat pockets or struggling with pesky plastic bags. I love a silicone pouch as they’re easy to clean, even when you’ve had all kinds of gross food in there. Pro tip: if your dog gets too excited by seeing the pouch, wear it around the house so they get used to it, rather than only putting it on when you’re going to train them.



$5 at Pets at Home opens in new tab

A sense of controlled freedom

opens in new tab Biothane Longline opens in new tab $ 9.99 The first step to successfully training your dog is making sure their needs are met. Giving dogs space to sniff, explore and move naturally helps reduce pent-up energy, which can otherwise lead to frustration and unwanted behaviours, making any training much harder than it needs to be. How can you do that if they can’t safely be off-lead? With a longline. They’re also handy for recall training, acting as the step in between being on a short lead and going fully off-lead. Longline leads can take a while to get to grips with so find a material that feels comfortable for you. Biothane can be particularly handy when it’s wet and muddy as it’s easy to clean and provides good grip. And practise how to gather up the slack indoors before you try it on a walk with your dog. Note that these leads should only be attached to the back of your dog’s harness rather than a collar to prevent neck injuries.



$9.99 at Absolute Dogs opens in new tab

A portable scent kit

opens in new tab Portable Scent Kit Kong opens in new tab $ 6.7 Your dog’s nose rules their life. And when you learn how to tap into that, life with them becomes a lot easier. Instead of fighting their need to sniff, use a simple scentwork kit at home and when you’re out and about to teach them to find scents with you. This one uses the scent of a Kong to get things started but you can use any scent that’s safe for your dog. As well as providing plenty of mental stimulation, sniffing games can also build focus, confidence and engagement. I use them to help reactive dogs relax around their triggers and nervous dogs branch out into the wider world. But they’ll benefit easily excitable and high drive dogs too! $6.7 at The Sniffer Shop opens in new tab

An appropriate training lead

opens in new tab Mekuti Double-Ended Lead opens in new tab $ 14.9 Loose-lead training takes time, effort and a lot of patience. There’s no special lead, collar or harness that’s going to magically solve the issue. But one thing that can really help is a good everyday lead. Many people think to go short as they want to feel more in control of their dog. But actually, a lead that’s around 2m long is the sweet spot, giving your dog enough room to move and sniff without pulling your arm out the socket but not so much room that walks feel unmanageable. Leads with multiple attachment points are especially handy. You can attach one end to the front of a harness or collar and the other end to the back of the harness if you find your dog really difficult to walk. Pro tip: you can also attach the lead to different places to let your dog know when it’s training time versus free time. Trust me, they pick this up pretty quickly.



$14.9 at Mekuti opens in new tab

An indoor foraging toy

opens in new tab Snuffle Mat Single Dog Toy opens in new tab $ 7 Dogs are natural foragers and this is another need you’ll want to meet to make your training more successful. But it’s not always easy to let them do this outside. Maybe where they like to forage lots of rubbish you’d rather they didn’t put in their mouth. Or maybe you don’t have a garden where you can easily throw food around for your dog to scavenge. A snuffle mat is about to become your new best friend. Whether you’re trying to help your dog calm down before they go for a walk or looking for a more interesting way to reward a super sniffer during your training, these mats have plenty of uses. My dog loves his so much that he always chooses to eat from one rather than from his bowl each morning. But every dog’s different, and no dog should have to work for their food if they don’t want to!



$7 at Pets at Home opens in new tab

A tracker for progress