You know your dog loves (dog-safe) peanut butter but there’s plenty of other nuts out there and, you’re always hearing about how good they are for you. So... what about your dog? Read on to find out which nuts are safe to share with your dog and which ones you should keep far, far away from them.

Are nuts safe for dogs to eat?

Dogs are adaptive carnivores, which means that unlike cats, they can have plant-based products in their diets. Many of us enjoy nuts in our diet for their high nutritional value of beneficial proteins and healthy fats, and you may wonder about giving your dog some as a treat.

The fact is, most nuts are not recommended for dogs, because even if they are not toxic (which some are, even in small amounts), the high fat levels and caloric density mean they can cause tummy upsets and even more serious conditions like pancreatitis. Dogs may like the taste of nuts (and products such as peanut butter are often mentioned as a high-value training reward), but the risks of toxicity (from the nut itself or other ingredients), as well as the fact that the digestive system is not designed for them, means that nuts should not be a regular part of your dog’s diet.

Which nuts are toxic to dogs?

Some nuts are toxic to dogs even in small quantities, and others become poisonous if they go mouldy. It is crucial to know which are the ones you must avoid if you want to consider using nuts as part of your dog’s diet. Macadamia nuts are the most important one to remember as even small amounts can lead to death, but any nut past its best has the potential to become a problem. Walnuts (especially black walnuts) and pecan nuts are a particular risk for mould.

The danger of macadamia nuts

Macadamia nuts originate in Australia, but are exported worldwide and are a popular snack for humans. Due to this, cases of macadamia nut poisoning are increasingly being seen by vets, and even though the toxic compound in them remains a mystery, we do know that even a few nuts can be fatal. Signs start within 3–6 hours of eating and include vomiting, fever and lethargy. Approximately 6–12 hours after eating, signs will progress to ataxia (a wobbly walk where they seem drunk), reluctance to use their back legs, inability to stand, joint stiffness and muscle tremors.

Walnuts and pecans: mould and aflatoxin risks

Walnuts and pecans are not recommended for dogs because, if stored incorrectly, they easily go mouldy. This mould can then produce substances called ‘aflatoxins’ which are highly toxic and cause liver damage. Shelled walnuts will go bad in less than a month if not stored properly in a tightly sealed container or bag.

Mouldy food in general is a risk to your dog, whether food from the bin or nuts that fall from trees in parks and gardens. It can lead to a condition called tremorgenic mycotoxicosis which causes muscle tremors and neurological issues.

Nuts that are ‘safe’ in moderation

Some nuts, such as the ones listed below, are not inherently toxic to dogs, and may be given in very small numbers as an occasional treat. When fed, any shells should be removed, and it should always be the nut only – no salt, flavourings or additives. Remember that nuts are very high in both caloric density and fat levels, so what would be considered a reasonable amount for a human would be way too much for a dog, and going over a few nuts on a rare occasion could lead to obesity at best and diseases like pancreatitis at worst.

p istachios

c ashew

p eanuts

h azelnuts

a lmonds

Brazil nuts

Peanuts and peanut butter (xylitol alert)

This is your warning: peanuts are not toxic to dogs but the artificial sweetener xylitol (a common ingredient in peanut butter) is VERY toxic even in small amounts. In the short term, it causes the body’s blood sugar to crash, leading to hypoglycaemic coma, and irreversible liver failure can develop up to 72 hours after eating. If you want to feed peanut butter (or any other nut butter) to your dog, carefully check the label to make sure it is 100% nuts. If any artificial sweeteners are listed, it is not a safe choice for your dog. If you are worried your dog might have eaten anything containing xylitol or any other artificial sweetener, see a vet IMMEDIATELY and take the packaging of the food product with you.

The hidden risks of feeding nuts to dogs

Whilst some nuts are considered ‘safe’ for dogs in moderation, they are not a recommended food due to the hidden risks that can be associated with them.

High fat content and pancreatitis

Nuts are a nutrient dense food, with a high percentage of fat per gram. Fats are broken down by enzymes produced in the pancreas, and if a sudden high fat food is eaten (such as nuts), the pancreas can release too much enzyme. As your dog’s body is also made of fat, these excess levels start to break down the body rather than the food, causing a nasty inflammatory condition called pancreatitis. Symptoms include extreme abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration. Sadly, there is no specific treatment. Your vet can only provide supportive care to try and help your dog through, and the disease will cause permanent scarring to the pancreas. Small toy dog breeds are especially prone to developing pancreatitis.

Choking hazards and intestinal blockages

Nuts are not a natural food for dogs, and sometimes they can’t or don’t know to chew nuts before they swallow them. The small rounded shape of many nuts (such as whole almonds or pecans) makes for the perfect choking hazard, and even if swallowed, nuts may cause intestinal blockages because they take a long time to digest. If blockages are not removed (usually at surgery), they can perforate through the intestinal wall and lead to sepsis and death.

Added seasonings: salt, garlic and onion

If a dog eats human snacks, they may be eating more than just the nut. Salted or roasted nuts contain sodium levels high enough to cause electrolyte imbalances and sodium poisoning, and seasonings made from garlic and onions are toxic in their own right to dogs, causing anaemia.

What to do if your dog eats a toxic nut

Call your vet! Even if it is out of hours, your vet will have a dedicated emergency provider. If unsure, you can also call the Animal Poison Line on 01202 509000 opens in new tab . This is a dedicated (paid) pet parent service provided by the Veterinary Poisons Information Service opens in new tab and they will let you know if a vet visit is needed. Do not try to make your dog sick! Home remedies can cause the accidental breathing in of vomit (leading to deadly pneumonia) or damage to the oesophagus. Make sure you take the packaging of what your dog ate with you to the vet, and make sure you know how much was eaten, when it was eaten and what signs your dog has been showing since. Videos can be helpful.

Frequently asked questions: dogs and nuts

Can dogs eat peanut butter every day?

It is not advisable to give dogs peanut butter every day as it is very fatty and can lead to obesity and pancreatitis. Always make sure whatever peanut butter you use does not contain the toxic artificial sweetener xylitol.

How many macadamia nuts are toxic to a dog?

Any number of macadamia nuts are toxic to a dog. Although the exact toxic dose is not known, fatal cases have been seen with even one nut eaten.

Can dogs have almond milk?

Almonds are not toxic to dogs, and almond milk is considered safe as long as it does not contain any artificial sweeteners (which are very toxic). It is not recommended to give dogs almond milk though, as they do not need it for a healthy diet, and it is very high in fat so can lead to tummy upsets and pancreatitis.