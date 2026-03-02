As a famously large and muscular dog, you‘d be forgiven for wondering if the Presa Canario is banned in the UK. The short answer is ‘no’, meaning you can legally own one. However, the law around certain ‘types’ of dogs can be more complex than it first appears.

So how does the Presa Canario fit into UK law and what should you be aware of? Read on to find out.

Main Takeaways Presa Canarios (also known as Canary Mastiffs) are large, powerful dogs originally bred for guarding livestock.

They aren’t currently banned in the UK under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro and XL Bully are the only types of dog currently banned in the UK.

However, any dog can be considered illegal if they’re judged to be a banned “type” based on their physical characteristics, rather than their DNA.

Is the Presa Canario a banned breed in the UK?

The Presa Canario (or Canary Mastiff) isn’t a banned breed in the UK. They, along with other strong and powerful dogs, do come up in conversations about breed-specific laws. But as of now, they aren’t on the prohibited list.

That said, any dog can fall foul of the law if they match the physical characteristics of a banned type, even if their DNA says different.

Why is there confusion about the Presa Canario’s legal status?

Part of the uncertainty comes from differences in laws around the world. In some countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, the breed has been banned.

In the UK, confusion has grown since the ban on XL Bully dogs at the end of 2023. Some people think that other large, powerful breeds like the Presa Canario or Cane Corso might become the next ‘ status dog ’ and could be next on the banned list.

Presa Canarios can also sometimes be mistaken for a banned type as they can look physically similar.

The Dangerous Dogs Act 1991: what are the five banned types?

In the UK, five types of dogs are currently banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act:

Pit Bull Terrier

Dogo Argentino

Japanese Tosa

Fila Brasileiro

XL Bully

The law focuses on a dog’s appearance rather than DNA tests which is why the word ‘type’ is used over breed. That means any dog that fits a certain number of physical characteristics of a banned type could legally be treated as banned.

If a dog is a banned type then owning, selling, giving away, breeding or abandoning them is a criminal offence. In some cases, once a banned dog has been seized and assessed, a court may grant a Certificate of Exemption which means you can keep them but have to follow certain rules.

Does the XL Bully ban affect Presa Canarios?

The UK ban on XL Bully‑type dogs did cause some confusion. Officially, the ban only applies to dogs that meet the legal definition of an XL Bully type, so Presa Canarios aren’t automatically affected.

That said, the law looks at a dog’s physical appearance rather than their known breed. So it is possible that any dog that looks similar to a banned type could be affected.

Legal requirements for owning a banned type of dog in the UK

If a dog is granted a Certificate of Exemption, they won’t be euthanised. But you have to follow strict rules for the rest of their life that aim to keep both the public and the dog safe.

These rules include:

Neutering and microchipping.

Keeping the dog in a secure place they can’t escape from.

Keeping the dog on lead and muzzled in public, which includes when inside a car.

Buying third party public liability insurance.

Being a minimum of 16 years old to own or walk the dog.

Ensuring the dog doesn’t spend more than 30 days away from the registered owner each year.

If a police officer or dog warden asks to see the Certificate of Exemption, this must be shown within five days. You’ll also need to notify DEFRA if you change address or if the dog passes away by emailing dogsindex@defra.gov.uk opens in new tab .

What to do if your dog is mistaken for a banned type

If the police believe your dog is a banned type, they have the authority to seize them until a court decides what happens to them. Since you can no longer apply for an exemption for banned breeds, the only way your dog can legally return if they are found to be a banned type is if a court grants a Certificate of Exemption.

If your dog has been mistaken for a banned type:

Speak to a legal expert that specialises in dog law as soon as possible to find out what to do.

Try to remain polite and cooperate with authorities to help demonstrate that you are a responsible caregiver. Note that police do need a warrant to enter your property. If they don’t have one, you are entitled to refuse entry.

However, don’t sign anything the police or other authorities ask you to sign without seeking legal advice first. Signing over your dog can result in you permanently losing them.

Responsible ownership: training and socialisation

Under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, any dog can be considered “dangerously out of control” if they injure someone or make someone reasonably fear they might be injured. So, whatever breed you share your life with, good training and socialisation are key to raising a well-adjusted dog.

The first few months of a puppy’s life are especially important. Gradual, positive introductions to the things they’re going to be exposed to throughout their life, such as different people, dogs, sounds and environments, help them learn what’s normal.

For dogs of any age, reward-based training and positive exposure to the world around them go a long way. No dog needs harsh handling. Stick to being patient, consistent and kind.

Bottom line: is it legal to own a Presa Canario?

Yes, it’s legal to own a Presa Canario in the UK. There isn’t any official talk of them being added to the banned list. However, remember that any dog that matches the physical appearance of a banned type can fall foul of the law.

Frequently asked questions: Presa Canarios and UK law

Is a Presa Canario the same as an XL Bully?

While both are large, muscular dogs, the Presa Canario and XL Bully are distinctly separate. The Presa Canario comes from Spain’s Canary Islands and was bred for guarding and cattle herding. The XL Bully is the biggest dog of the American Bully breed type.

Can I get insurance for a Presa Canario in the UK?

You can insure a Presa Canario in the UK but some insurers may exclude certain breeds so you may have less options to choose from. Use comparison sites or contact insurers directly to find out their policies. If you can’t get typical health insurance for your dog, it’s worth considering taking out third party liability insurance for dogs which covers you for claims if your dog injures a person, another pet or damages property.

Do Presa Canarios need to be muzzled in public?

There’s no legal requirement for Presa Canarios to be muzzled when out and about. However, if you have been advised by a professional trainer or behaviourist to do so, been instructed to by authorities, or have any safety concerns about your dog’s behaviour in public, you should muzzle them to help prevent incidents and keep everyone, including your dog, safe.

