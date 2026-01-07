Everything you need to know about the breed

If you’re wondering whether the Dogo Argentino is banned in the UK, the answer is yes. That means it’s illegal to own, breed, sell, give away or abandon one.

So why are these dogs banned here? And what makes them only one of five breed types to be on the banned list? Read on to find out.

They have been banned since 1991 under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

The act also bans the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Fila Brasileiro and (in England and Wales) the XL Bully ‘type’.

There are currently no plans to change this law.

Why are Dogo Argentino dogs banned in the UK?

The government first banned opens in new tab certain types of dogs after reported dog attacks in the UK appeared to increase. They targeted breeds that had been used for dog fighting as they believed they presented a higher risk of biting than other breeds. The result was the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 opens in new tab .

The Dogo Argentino was one of them (along with the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa and Fila Brasileiro. The XL Bully ‘type’ was added to the ban in England and Wales in 2024). Although the breed was originally created to hunt the likes of wild boar in South America, people started to use it for dog fighting, too.

Banning breeds is a controversial practise that isn’t supported by major animal charities. They point out that several factors can lead to a dog showing aggression, including how dogs are brought up and the experiences they have throughout their life. As the RSPCA states opens in new tab : “There’s no robust research to demonstrate that these breeds or types are any more aggressive than other dogs.”

When were Dogo Argentinos banned in the UK?

Dogo Argentinos were banned in 1991 when the Dangerous Dogs Act came into force. They have remained a banned breed ever since.

In fact, no breed has ever been taken off of the banned list since it existed. The government added a new one for the first time in 2024 when XL Bullies were banned.

Are Dogo Argentinos banned in any other countries?

The UK isn’t the only place to ban Dogo Argentinos. They’re also banned in:

Cyprus

Norway

Denmark

Turkey

Singapore

Some countries, including Australia and the United States, don’t have a nationwide ban. However, many states in those countries do restrict or outright ban ownership of Dogo Argentinos.

History and origin of the Dogo Argentino

The Dogo Argentino (also known as the Argentinian Mastiff) wasn’t an accidental development. In the early 20th century, Dr Antonio Nores Martínez created the breed opens in new tab in Argentina with the purpose of hunting big game. He crossed a local fighting dog called the Córdoba with other breeds, including Great Danes, Pointers and Bull Terriers.

It took a while for the rest of the world to recognise the Dogo Argentino, which progressed from hunters to being used for dog fighting. While the UK’s Kennel Club has never recognised the breed, the American Kennel Club officially recognised it in 2020 opens in new tab .

Dogo Argentino physical characteristics

A large, muscular dog, Dogo Argentinos are known for being pretty strong and athletic. They have a short, white coat, a bulky head and heavier jowls (so you can expect some drooling).

Male dogs typically reach between 61–67cm in height opens in new tab while females may be slightly shorter at 61–64.8cm. Males can weigh more, too – potentially up to 50kg – while females are more likely to be around the 40kg mark.

Dogo Argentino training

As they are energetic dogs with a strong prey drive, Dogo Argentinos can be a little much as a first dog. They were also bred to work independently when hunting so paying attention to you won’t come naturally. But if you tap into what they enjoy and use that as your reward, training will be a lot easier. If you live in a country or state where Dogo Argentinos are permitted and you do get one, however, you should still expect to be patient!

As with any dog, it’s important to socialise Dogo Argentinos properly when young so they gradually become used to things like new people and other animals.

Dogo Argentino health and nutrition

Larger breeds can be more susceptible to joint issues like hip dysplasia so speaking to a vet about how you can protect your dog’s joints from a young age is important. Dogo Argentinos can also be more predisposed to thyroid problems such as hypothyroidism. Deafness has been noted in some lines, too. But generally, they are seen as pretty healthy dogs.

Their diet will need to be suitable for a large breed right from when they’re a puppy. This can help avoid putting unnecessary strain on their joints.

Also, they will eat a lot. How much depends on size, age and activity level but, like other large-breed dogs, these guys can eat you under the table.

How long does a Dogo Argentino live?

Dogo Argentinos typically live between nine and 15 years. Everything from genetics to diet and stress can play a role in how long a dog lives for. So doing your research before choosing your dog, ensuring they remain at a good weight throughout their life and making sure their needs are met can help them live as long as possible.

Dogo Argentino family compatibility

For starters, it‘s important to remember that in the UK, it is illegal to own, breed, buy or sell a Dogo Argentino. However, if you are in a country where they are legal, they are better suited to households with older, experienced children or adult-only homes.

Children and dogs should always be closely supervised to help prevent incidents.

Does the Dogo Argentino get along with other pets?

Dogo Argentinos are known for having a strong prey drive. That means it would be difficult to have them around small, fluffy pets like hamsters, rabbits and even cats.

They may enjoy the company of another dog but that would depend on the individual temperament of the dog and how well-socialised they are.

Dogo Argentino exercise needs

Dogo Argentinos may need more exercise than some breeds – at least an hour a day to suit their energetic nature. Some people walk them for up to two hours a day.

However, it’s important not to solely rely on physical exercise to meet your dog’s needs. You can accidentally create a canine athlete by taking them for longer and longer walks.

Instead, add in some mental stimulation on top of your walks. This can involve basic training as well as fun activities that work their brain like scent work.

Bottom line: Dogo Argentino UK

Remember that Dogo Argentinos are banned in the UK so it is currently illegal to own one as well as to breed, sell, give away or abandon one.

People are campaigning for breed-specific legislation to be changed and have been doing so for some time. Right now, there are no plans to amend it.

Frequently asked questions: Dogo Argentinos

Are Dogo Argentino crossbreeds illegal in the UK?

Here’s where the law gets tricky. Although the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 names specific breeds on its banned list, it actually refers to ‘types’. This means that any dog that matches a certain number of physical characteristics can be deemed a banned type, even if their DNA states they are lots of different breeds. So if your dog looks like a Dogo Argentino but isn’t one genetically, the law may affect them.

That also means that crossbreeds can be affected. Again, it depends on what they look like and whether they match the banned characteristics set out by the law.

If a dog is thought to be of a banned type, a Dog Legislation Officer will assess their appearance and make a final decision.

Is the Dogo Argentino a fighting dog?

The original Dogo Argentino was crossed with Argentina’s Córdoba fighting dog so does have a genetic fighting background. However, Dogo Argentinos were originally bred to hunt big game like pumas and wild boars, not necessarily to fight. As they had size and strength, people did begin to use them for fighting, though.

What happens if I’m caught with a banned breed dog?

If your dog is thought to be a banned type, they may be seized by police and have to live in kennels awaiting a court hearing. You won’t be able to see them while they’re in kennels.

If your dog is found to be banned, you will be found guilty of a criminal offence. You can receive a prison sentence of up to six months, an unlimited fine or both.

Your dog may also be euthanised unless the court grants a Certificate of Exemption. This certificate requires you to follow rules such as always keeping your dog on lead and muzzled in public and ensuring that you don’t spend more than 30 days a year away from them.

What dogs are illegal in the UK?

Currently, the following types of dog are banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act:

Pit Bull Terrier

Japanese Tosa

Dogo Argentino

Fila Brasileiro

XL Bully (England and Wales)

Remember that any dog that meets several physical characteristics of the above breeds can be deemed a banned type, regardless of their DNA.

