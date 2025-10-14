France has given the world many wonderful things. Croissants. The Eiffel Tower. A specific brand of disdain that only a Parisian waiter can truly master. But they’ve also been quietly enforcing one of the most unusual pet-naming rules you’ve probably never heard of.

For nearly 100 years, every pedigree dog born in France in the same year must have a name starting with the same letter. Which means that in 2025, French parks are absolutely crawling with Alfie and Amelie pups.

Main Takeaways France has an alphabetical dog-naming system: since 1926, all French pedigree dogs born in the same year must have names starting with the same letter.

The alphabet rotates through 20 letters (some are excluded) every 20 years.

The letter rule only applies to registered pedigree names with the LOF (Livre des Origines Français), not what you call your dog at home.

For British dog parents, who name their pets everything from Dave to ‘Princess Peacock Unicorn Sparkle Puppycomehere’, it might sound pretty wild, but since 1926, there’s been a rule in France stating that all pedigree pups born in the same year must have names starting with the same letter. And before you ask – yes, this is real, and yes, French dog parents genuinely follow it (mostly, anyway… more on that later).