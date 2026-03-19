What you need to know to avoid your dog being seized or an ‘unlimited’ fine

Dog parents, listen up! The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 2025 is now in force in England and Wales which means that, no matter how well-behaved your wonderful dog may be, you need know how you and your dog should be acting around livestock in order to protect yourself, the livestock and your dog. Here’s what UK dog parents need to know about the new rules, penalties and your responsibilities.

New changes are in store for a piece of legislation dating back to 1953 – the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953 – which will give farmers a clear and strong legal protection when it comes to dogs ‘worrying’, chasing and killing livestock such as sheep and cows.

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If you walk your dog anywhere near fields, footpaths or farms, this new law is going to impact you, so you’ll want to know what steps to take to ensure that you, your dog, and the livestock it comes into contact with are all protected.

Main Takeaways Dog parents face unlimited fines and could see their pets taken away under new laws designed to better protect farm animals from attacks in England and Wales.

This change to the law is not about restricting dog walking. It is about making sure people can continue to enjoy the countryside while keeping livestock safe, protecting animal welfare and supporting the work farmers do every day.

Dog parents should be cautious of surroundings when walking near livestock, and it is advisable that dogs should be kept on a lead. Even chasing or disturbing livestock can cause harm and could be an offence under the new law.

What is the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 2025?

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 2025 opens in new tab is an update to the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953. Although it became law in December 2025, it only came into effect on 18 March 2026.

The changes will provide increased protection for livestock and give farmers a clear legal path forward if their livestock are chased or ‘worried’ on account of a dog.

The reason for the change? It is estimated livestock worth nearly £2m was severely injured or killed by dogs in 2025, up 10 percent from the previous year, according to insurers NFU Mutual opens in new tab . Further, in a survey of farmers, The National Sheep Association found that 87 percent of sheep farmers who responded had experienced a dog attack on their flock in the past year. So, while your dog may not have been personally responsible for any attacks on livestock, the reality is that there is a real issue here with other dogs. And, as your dog’s guardian, it’s your job to adjust your behaviour accordingly to ensure your dog (and you) don’t end up in trouble.

While it has long been an offence to allow a dog to worry livestock, previous legislation was introduced in 1953 and has not kept pace with changes in the countryside: livestock numbers in England and Wales have doubled since then, and more people visit the countryside with their dogs now, especially during the warmer months of the year.

These changes to the law will reduce the emotional and financial strain placed on farming communities, not only saving livestock but saving farmers around £6,000 a year (money spent replacing animals). The new law brings much stronger powers to address the problem.

What has actually changed?

What has actually changed as a result of the new legislation?

The maximum penalty facing those whose dogs attack or chase livestock has risen from £1,000 to an unlimited fine, providing more incentive for dog parents to ensure their dogs are on a lead around livestock.

Police have been given new powers to seize dogs believed to pose an ongoing threat to livestock and to enter premises to secure evidence or animal DNA. The dog can be detained until an investigation has been carried out or, if proceedings are brought for an offence, until those proceedings have been determined or withdrawn.

New powers allow a court to order an offender to pay expenses associated with seizing and detaining a dog.

Incidents can be prosecuted even if they took place on a road or path, rather than only on private farmland.

The definition of ‘livestock’ protected by the law has expanded to include camelids, such as llamas and alpacas.

The act is worded so that attacking livestock is treated separately from worrying livestock. This reframing helps make the violent nature of livestock attacks much clearer. It doesn’t create a new offence as both behaviours are already covered in the 1953 act, but it does make the distinction explicit.

There are new exemptions for dog parents. A dog parent is no longer automatically liable if their dog was under someone else’s charge at the time of the incident, provided certain conditions are met.

What counts as ‘livestock worrying’?

The 1953 version of the law opens in new tab clearly outlines what it means to worry livestock, and the same definition has been carried forward with the recent changes to the law:

“Chasing livestock in such a way as may reasonably be expected to cause injury or suffering to the livestock or, in the case of females, abortion, or loss of or diminution in their produce.”

And also if a dog is: “Not on a lead or otherwise under close control in a field or enclosure in which there are sheep.”

It goes without saying that attacking livestock is also classed as worrying livestock.

Essentially, if you’re dog isn’t under close control, and/or has chased livestock, your dog is most likely worrying livestock.

The safest way forward according to The Countryside Code opens in new tab ? Always keep your dog on a lead, be confident they will return on command if not on a lead, and make sure your dog doesn’t stray from the path or area you have right of access. All stuff you‘re probably already doing as a responsible dog parent, but stuff that‘s definitely important for you to know now.

What does this mean for dog walkers?

In no way does this law seek to deter you and your dog from ambling in the countryside. Quite the opposite – the law is simply trying to encourage more responsibility while dog walking so that other animals (livestock) are also kept safe.

The Government (in their explanation of the new law) stated very clearly opens in new tab : “Responsible access to the countryside is encouraged. Be aware of your surroundings when walking near livestock.”

If you’re walking your dog in the countryside, on a path or near a farm, ensure that your dog is controlled in such a way that they do no worry or make any physical contact with livestock.

The easiest way to do this is to keep them on a lead, and you might see signs that require you to keep your dog on a lead in certain areas.

What does this mean for farmers?

Farmers should have clearer and stronger legal protection against livestock worrying under the new law.

If livestock worrying or an attack happens on your farm, report it to the police, keeping hold of any evidence. Record dates and times and take photos or videos if you can. It may not always be possible, but collecting witness details is useful.

What are the penalties?

Whereas previously, there was a maximum fine of £1,000, in the new law, there is no limit the court will put on a fine if a dog has been found to worry or attack livestock.

The court may also order the person to pay a sum based on expenses incurred by reason of the dog’s seizure and detention.

Does this apply in Scotland or Northern Ireland?

The legislation is only for England and Wales, as Scotland opens in new tab and Northern Ireland opens in new tab have their own legislation on the matter. These changes only apply to England and Wales.

What should dog parents do now?

Here is what you need to do now if you’re planning to walk in a rural area, near a far, on a country path or anywhere there might be livestock:

The very safest way to protect yourself, your dog, and livestock is to keep your dog on a lead if there are any livestock nearby. This is the recommended suggestion made by The Countryside Code opens in new tab .

Remember that any dog is capable of livestock worrying.

If your dog isn’t on the lead, make sure you’ve always got them in sight and under close control.

If you’re not going to use a lead, train your dog to come back to you when you call. We’ve got some tips if you’re unsure how to train recall .

Check local signs as you walk to find out whether you are required to have your dog on the lead. Some areas ban dogs completely (other than assistance dogs).

If however, you feel threatened by livestock opens in new tab , The Countryside Code states not to “risk getting hurt protecting your dog.” You should let your dog off the lead if you feel threatened by livestock or horses as this will make it easier for you both to reach safety.

This change to the law is not about restricting dog walking – you should feel free to continue getting into the outdoors with your dog, enjoying the exercise and fresh air.

What the law is about is making sure people can continue to enjoy the countryside while keeping livestock safe, protecting animal welfare and supporting the work farmers do every day.

Frequently asked questions: dogs and livestock laws

Can police seize my dog near sheep?

The police may seize a dog if they have reasonable grounds to believe the dog has attacked or worried livestock on agricultural land or on a road or path, and if no one present where the dog is found admits to being in charge of the dog.

Is it illegal to let my dog off the lead near livestock?

The new law states requires that dogs should be kept on a lead or under very close control around livestock. It doesn’t necessarily make it illegal for a dog to be off lead near livestock. However, the safest way to avoid worrying livestock is to keep your dog on a lead if you suspect to encounter livestock.

What is the fine for livestock worrying in the UK?

While the fine used to be a maximum of £1,000, under the new law, the court can an unlimited fine.

References

“Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025. opens in new tab ” Legislation.gov.uk, 2025.

“NFU Mutual Livestock Worrying Figures Rise by Nearly 30%. opens in new tab ”, National Farmers Union, nfuonline.com, 18 Dec. 2025.

“Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953. opens in new tab ” Legislation.gov.uk, 2011.

“Law Changes Strengthen Protection for Livestock. opens in new tab ”, DEFRA Farming Blog, blog.gov.uk, 18 Dec. 2025.

“Dogs Protection of Livestock Amendment Scotland Bill. opens in new tab ” The Scottish Parliament, parliament.scot, 2021.

“The Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983. opens in new tab ” legislation.gov.uk, 2026.

“The Countryside Code: Advice for Countryside Visitors. opens in new tab ” gov.uk, 7 Feb. 2022.