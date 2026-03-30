What those early months really need from you

So, you’ve got a new puppy. You’ve read the online articles, watched the TikToks, and listened to every pet parent’s advice under the sun.

We’re not here to add to the noise (or to tell you you’re doing it wrong). In fact, we think you’re doing brilliantly.

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The first three months of a puppy’s life are hugely important. This is when their brain is developing at lightning speed, when they’re learning what’s safe, what’s scary, what’s normal and what’s not. Habits formed now (good and not-so-good) can stick around for life.

You don’t have to be perfect (nor does your puppy), and there is a lot of conflicting advice out there. So instead of telling you what to do, we asked vet Dr Joey Corrick MRCVS opens in new tab , what five things they would avoid during those early months.

Over-bathing too early

Bathing too frequently in those early weeks can do more harm than good.

“A puppy’s skin barrier is still developing,” explains Dr Joey. “Their skin is thinner and more sensitive than an adult dog’s, and frequent bathing can strip away the natural oils that protect it. That’s when we start to see dryness, itchiness and sometimes secondary skin problems.”

In most cases, less is more.

“For a healthy puppy, I usually recommend bathing no more than once a month and sometimes even less,” says Dr Joey. “There are exceptions, of course. Puppies with allergies or those who are constantly getting filthy may need more help. But that doesn’t always mean a full bath.

Instead, opt for spot cleaning where possible. A damp cloth for muddy paws, a quick wipe for minor mess, or brushing out dried dirt is often enough. When a bath is genuinely needed, use a gentle, puppy-specific shampoo, rinse thoroughly and dry them completely – young puppies can chill quickly.”

Too many stairs too soon

In multi-storey homes, stairs quickly become part of daily life. It’s easy to let a confident little puppy trot up and down behind you from day one – it feels like good exposure, even independence.

But Dr Joey says it’s something to be careful about in those early months.

“Puppies’ growth plates haven’t fully closed yet,” she explains. “Their joints are still developing, and repeated impact, especially going down stairs, can put unnecessary strain on hips and elbows.”

While the occasional trip isn’t a problem, frequent stair use in young puppies has been linked to an increased risk of joint issues later in life, particularly in larger breeds or those prone to hip and elbow dysplasia.

“I’m much more cautious with bigger breeds,” says Dr Joey. “Those early months are about protecting their joints while they grow.”

Carry your puppy where possible, use stair gates to prevent unsupervised trips, and minimise unnecessary stair use in the first few months. If you’re unsure, your vet can offer breed-specific advice.

Sometimes, what not to do with a new puppy is simply letting them do too much, too soon.

Constant handling and cuddles

New puppy in the house? Of course, everyone wants a turn. They’re held, cuddled, passed around, photographed and introduced to neighbours, often all in one afternoon.

It’s completely natural. But Dr Joey says one of the most overlooked puppy mistakes is simply not protecting rest time.

“Puppies need far more sleep than people realise, often 18–20 hours a day,” she explains. “That rest is essential for brain development, learning and physical growth.”

When sleep is constantly interrupted by handling and excitement, puppies can become overtired. An overtired puppy doesn’t look sleepy; they often look wild.

“Biting, zoomies, hyperactivity are frequently signs of overstimulation and lack of sleep, not bad behaviour,” says Dr Joey.

Protect rest proactively. “Use a crate or pen as a calm, positive space where your puppy can switch off. Make it clear to family members (and visitors) that a sleeping puppy shouldn’t be woken for cuddles,” adds Dr Joey .

Overstimulation in the name of socialisation

When you bring home a puppy, it’s easy to think socialisation means doing everything, immediately. Café trips, busy parks, meeting every dog on the street – the more exposure, the better… right?

Not necessarily.

“The socialisation window (roughly 3–14 weeks) is incredibly important,” says Dr Joey. “But it’s about quality, not quantity. If we overwhelm a puppy with too much, too fast, we can actually create fear rather than confidence.”

A puppy who is flooded with noise, people and new environments isn’t being well-socialised – they’re being overstimulated. And early negative experiences can stick.

Instead of building resilience, it can create hesitation.

Introduce new experiences gradually and keep them positive. Watch for subtle stress signals like yawning, lip licking, turning away or freezing. Let your puppy approach new things at their own pace, and don’t feel pressure to cram everything in.

“One or two calm, positive experiences a day is plenty,” says Dr Joey.

Ignoring sleep needs

When a puppy starts biting, zooming and ricocheting off the furniture, you might think they need more stimulation.

So we add another walk. Another play session. Another round of fetch.

But according to Dr Joey, this is where many well-meaning pet parents accidentally make things worse.

“An overtired puppy often looks like a hyper puppy,” she says. “Biting, zoomies, loss of impulse control are behaviours that are frequently signs of not enough sleep, rather than too much energy.”

Young puppies need more rest than most people expect, often 18–20 hours a day. And their physical exercise needs are actually quite modest.

“A useful starting point is the five-minutes-per-month-of-age guideline,” says Dr Joey. “In the early weeks, rest is far more important than long walks.”

This is a great time to introduce the gentle command “settle”, using it every time you put your pup in their bed or crate for a rest is ideal training. Little habits like this can have big rewards in the future.”

Prioritise sleep over extra exercise. Learn to spot over-tiredness signals and use a crate or pen for calm, enforced rest periods when needed. A predictable, low-key routine in those early months usually produces a calmer, more settled dog.

What to remember: a vet’s honest reassurance

If you’ve read this and thought, ‘Oh no, I’ve done some of those things’, take a breath.

“The vast majority of pet parents I see are doing a wonderful job,” says Dr Joey. “Puppies are resilient. You don’t have to get everything perfect for them to grow into happy, healthy dogs.”

The first three months are important, yes, but they’re not about flawless routines or rigid rules. They’re about small, thoughtful adjustments that protect your puppy while they grow.

If you’re actively looking up what not to do with a new puppy, chances are you already care deeply. And that matters most of all! Of course, if you are worried about something, your vet should be happy to answer any concerns.

Frequently asked questions: what not to do with a puppy

How often should I bathe my puppy?

Not often. For most healthy puppies, once a month is more than enough and sometimes even less. Unless your puppy is genuinely dirty, spot cleaning with a damp cloth is usually sufficient. When you bathe them, use a gentle, puppy-specific shampoo and dry them thoroughly. Over-bathing can strip the natural oils that protect their developing skin.

Can puppies use stairs safely?

With limitations. The occasional trip up or down the stairs is unlikely to cause harm, but frequent, repetitive stair use in the first few months can place strain on developing joints – especially in larger breeds.

How much sleep does a puppy need?

A lot – typically 18–20 hours a day.

This isn’t laziness. Sleep is essential for healthy brain development, learning and physical growth. Puppies who appear hyperactive, bitey or wild are often overtired rather than under-exercised. In the early months, prioritising rest is just as important as feeding and training.

What are signs of an overtired puppy?

Overtired puppies rarely look sleepy. Instead, you might notice:

increased biting or nipping

sudden zoomies

hyperactivity

loss of impulse control

difficulty settling

increased barking or yipping

ignoring cues they previously understood

How much socialisation does a puppy need?

Quality matters more than quantity. The socialisation window (around 3–14 weeks) is about creating positive associations – not overwhelming your puppy with constant new experiences. Flooding a puppy with too much too quickly can lead to fear rather than confidence.

Is it bad to pick up a puppy too much?

Not inherently. Cuddles and handling are important for bonding.

The issue isn’t affection but rather disrupted rest. Puppies need up to 20 hours of sleep a day, and constant handling or passing them around can interfere with that recovery time.