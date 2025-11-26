The word ‘dystocia’ means difficulty giving birth, and unfortunately French Bulldogs have their fair share of dystocia. Probably more than fair, especially considering the other health issues these little guys and girls have to deal with. Here, we look into what causes dystocia, why Frenchies are 16 times more inclined opens in new tab to experience dystocia than crossbreeds, what you should be looking out for in your Frenchie and what we can do about it to keep our pups safe.

Main Takeaways French Bulldogs are highly prone to difficulties giving birth (dystocia) due to their breed-specific anatomy (large puppy heads, narrow hips), small litter sizes, BOAS-related breathing issues and hereditary spinal problems.

Key signs of dystocia include prolonged labour, strong contractions without a puppy, abnormal discharge (green, black, foul-smelling), heavy bleeding, or the mother appearing unwell.

Diagnosis and treatment requires immediate veterinary care and possibly a C-section; prognosis depends on how quickly the issue is treated and the mother’s overall health.

Prevention relies on responsible breeding, including avoiding extreme conformation, genetic testing, maintaining maternal health, vet-guided planning and carefully reconsidering breeding if high-risk factors are involved.

Causes of dystocia in French Bulldogs

Breed-specific anatomy

French Bulldogs are a brachycephalic breed, meaning they have shorter snouts and a flatter face shape which leads to everything from trouble breathing, disrupted sleep and poor heat tolerance. They also have a relatively large head for their body size, meaning that mums have a narrow hips and pelvis whereas their puppies have larger heads – not a great combination for mums trying to give birth.

Litter and puppy size

French Bulldogs typically have smaller litter sizes, which can increase the risk of dystocia as the puppies are generally bigger than if they were part of a larger litter. Larger puppies, as well as puppies in abnormal positions, can get stuck in the birth canal. This can cause serious birthing complications.

Maternal health factors

Dystocia is not just down to the puppy, the health of the mother is also important. Frenchies are susceptible to something called brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS) because their head shape causes breathing issues. Unsurprisingly, pregnancy and labour can exacerbate BOAS. This makes it harder for the mum to get oxygen which, in turn, can lead to serious complications.

Uterine inertia can also cause dystocia. This is when there are weak or even a total lack of contractions to help deliver the puppy. Age and obesity of the dam (the mum) also increase the risk of dystocia, with bitches over three years old seen to have just over three times the odds of dystocia than those giving birth under three years of age.

Genetic and hereditary risks

French Bulldogs have a high prevalence of genetic spinal conditions, leading to increased risk of Intervertebral Disk Disease (IVDD) or disk herniation. The same gene mutation that gives the corkscrew-like tail is also linked to spinal changes further up, causing curved spines and spinal column instability. These hereditary risks put them at even greater risk of dystocia as pregnancy and labour adds stress to their body.

Signs of dystocia in French Bulldogs

Labour and behavioural signs

Signs that your dog is having birthing difficulties:

They are in active labour lasting more than 24 hours.

If there is longer than 30 minutes of strong contractions and no puppy delivered, or longer than two hours with weak contractions.

More than 2–4 hours between puppies with no contractions.

If your dog is acting unwell, lethargic, seems in pain or begins vomiting.

Physical symptoms

Other physical symptoms that signal dystocia:

Green vaginal discharge and then no puppy delivered after 30 minutes.

Foul smelling discharge.

Heavy bleeding.

Black discharge.

If you see any of these signs while your dog is in labour, call your vet straight away. Dystocia is always an emergency, which needs prompt treatment for the health of the pups and for the mum.

Diagnosis and veterinary intervention

How vets diagnose dystocia

Your vet will start with getting a clear picture of the issue by getting a full history from you, so try to have to hand notes of when the labour started, length of pregnancy, how many puppies have been born already and what symptoms you have seen.

A physical exam will then be conducted including a vaginal exam to check for obstructions. Other diagnostic tools such as radiographs and ultrasound can then help to diagnose dystocia and check the number and positioning of any remaining puppies or internal issues. Blood tests may also be done to check the underlying health and for any electrolyte issues of the dam.

Treatment and management of dystocia

If you suspect your dog is in difficulty in labour this is not something you should try and manage yourself. Call your vet immediately.

Medical support during labour

Sometimes the dystocia can be managed by manually assisting the birth with the vet feeling for the problem and righting it (for instance, by manipulating the position of the pup). If the mum has weak or no contractions an oxytocin injection can be given to try to stimulate them again. Other medical management treatments such as fluids or dextrose may be needed if the dam has low blood sugar or needs additional support.

Caesarean section in French Bulldogs

If manual assistance or medical management don’t work, a puppy is found stuck in distress or has unfortunately already died then surgical treatment is necessary. This is performed with a Caesarean section (a C-section). Your dog will be anaesthetised throughout and depending on level of trauma internally – and future breeding plans – a spay procedure is sometimes carried out at the same time.

If diagnosed and treated promptly, prognosis for dams is generally good with dystocia. However, dogs with additional health problems, such as BOAS (eg French Bulldogs), or those that are older, generally have a more guarded prognosis. For the puppies, the prognosis depends on the type and length of dystocia. Puppies stuck for longer have a much lower chance of survival.

Postpartum care

Both the mum and puppies need careful monitoring with assisted natural delivery after dystocia and even more so after surgical intervention. The mum will need medications such as pain relief as well as lots of rest, with checks of the incision site and overall health to help spot any post-op complications such as bleeding or infection. Your vet will be able to better advise you on how to care for your dog after a difficult birth.

While your dog recovers, you will need to check the surgical site often for any redness, discharge, swelling or bruises. With puppies needing to feed so close to this area it can be tricky to keep the area clean, so post-op complications can occur. Again, your vet will be able to give you the best intel on how to manage this tricky time.

Prevention and breeding considerations

Responsible breeding practices

To try and reduce the risk of dystocia, responsible breeding practices are essential. Spaying your French Bulldog is the only way to ensure they don‘t suffer from any of the risks associated with pregnancy. However, if you are set on breeding your Frenchie then the overall health of both the dam and the sire is key to ensuring physical fitness of the offspring. It is also crucial we avoid breeding from dogs with extreme conformation.

Longer-snouted individuals and those without the corkscrew tail, which we know is linked to spinal deformities further up the back, are better candidates for having puppies. Genetic testing is strongly recommended to help make sure hereditary conditions that affect the spine, heart and eyes are not passed on. A recently released tool called the Innate Health Assessment opens in new tab can help potential breeders decide whether or not their Frenchie is suitable for breeding.

Vaccination and vet support

Vet support is essential when breeding French Bulldogs. They can help you with every step – from making sure vaccinations are all up to date, through to planning or performing a C-section if necessary. As French Bulldogs more commonly need C-sections, keeping your vet up-to-date with your dog’s due date and any health concerns that arise can make things a bit easier on the day.

Artificial insemination is commonly needed in order for French Bulldogs to become pregnant due to their body shape or because natural mating would be too risky. Your vet will be able to tell you if artificial insemination is needed. If it is, the decision to breed should be considered very carefully. If the dam and sire are unable to cover naturally due to conformation or health risks there may be future health concerns with the pregnancy, labour and physical issues with the puppies themselves.

Conclusion

While there is nothing cuter than newborn puppies, breeding French Bulldogs is tricky, can lead to dystocia and cause potentially life-threatening complications. You should only get puppies from responsible breeders who try to reduce these risks so you know your pup has come into this world more safely and will have fewer health problems and fewer risks themselves if choosing to breed later.

When looking into breeding from your own dog, only do so if your pup is fit and healthy with no underlying conditions. Discuss options of health tests and gather more information from your vet to make sure your pup is supported at each step. During delivery if you notice any of the signs above or are concerned your dog may have dystocia reach out to your vet as soon as possible, prompt action can save lives.

Frequently asked questions

What is dystocia in French Bulldogs?

Difficulty in giving birth, can be due to abnormal positioning, disproportion of puppy head and mother’s pelvis size, or maternal conditions.

How common is dystocia in French Bulldogs?

Unfortunately quite common, due to brachycephalic head shape and narrow hips.

Can French Bulldogs give birth naturally?

Yes, but due to their increased risk of dystocia this needs to be approached with extra caution, and the plan may have to change if necessary.

When should I call a vet during French Bulldog labour?

If any signs of dystocia as listed above are seen such as prolonged labour, green or black discharge or your pup is distressed or seems in pain or lethargic.

