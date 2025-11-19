French Bulldogs have been topping popularity charts for years now – they’re America’s number one breed for the third year running, with nearly 75,000 registered in 2024, and they’re regularly sitting at number two in the UK. The demand makes sense on paper: they’re small, adaptable to living in flats and undeniably (and adorably) photogenic. But there’s a cruel catch that many prospective pet parents aren’t necessarily aware of, and often don’t learn about until they’re already emotionally (and financially) invested.

A significant number of these dogs are prone to serious health issues caused by extreme breeding practices. They have difficulty breathing properly. They overheat in mild weather. Their facial folds need daily cleaning to prevent painful infections. And for many pet parents, the reality of caring for a dog with extreme health issues comes as a bit of a shock – along with the sky-high vet bills and emotional toll.

Now, a groundbreaking initiative launched this week could mark a turning point for canine breeding welfare across the UK. On 18 November, the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Animal Welfare (APGAW) unveiled the Innate Health Assessment, a free tool that puts the power to identify harmful breeding practices directly into the hands of dog lovers, breeders and prospective puppy buyers.

The Innate Health Assessment (IHA) opens in new tab is an online tool designed to help prospective dog parents and breeders identify whether a dog has the physical characteristics needed for a healthy life. And, crucially, you don’t need any specialist equipment or veterinary training to use it.