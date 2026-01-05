Bravecto for Dogs: Everything You Need to Know

Got an itchy scratchy dog and unsure where to start? The world of flea and tick medication can be a confusing one. You might have read horror stories about counterfeit meds purchased on the internet or you might just be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of choice out there. One of the most famous brands available is Bravecto. Here, we break down everything you need to know about the medication and how it works.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

What is Bravecto for dogs?

Bravecto is a brand of medication that treats those creepy crawlies that live on the outside of your dog’s skin (ectoparasites) such as fleas and ticks. Bravecto has an active ingredient called ‘fluralaner’ which is an insecticide, and comes in a chewable tablet, spot on and injectable form for dogs.

Main Takeaways Bravecto is a prescription-only flea and tick medication for dogs.

It can come as 1–3 monthly chewable tablets, a three monthly topical spot-on treatment or a recently released once-yearly injection.

Cost varies by location, preparation and dose. It is sometimes included in healthcare plans through your vet, but is not usually covered by pet insurance.

It can be used in pregnant and lactating dogs, and puppies over eight weeks and over 2kg (over six months old for the injectable version).

If side effects occur they are usually mild and transient gastrointestinal issues, but the medication should be used with caution in dogs diagnosed with epilepsy.

How does Bravecto work?

After receiving Bravecto, the systemic parasiticide ingredient passes through into your pup’s body fluids so when a parasite bites your dog they are quickly killed. To break it down a little further, the active ingredient in Bravecto (fluralaner) works by being a potent inhibitor of parts of arthropod (like fleas and ticks) nervous systems, disrupting nerve signals and killing the parasite. The product has been licensed for use in dogs (and cats in specific preparations) to use against ticks, fleas and even some mites – like the ones that cause mange.

How long does it take for Bravecto to work?

The onset of action against fleas with Bravecto is 8 hours and 12 hours for ticks. This means newly emerged parasites are paralysed and killed before they can create viable eggs to reproduce and the life cycle is broken. As Bravecto has a long lasting effect and has a rapid onset it provides effective ongoing protection. Depending on the preparation of the product used it lasts for up to a month, three months or even up to a year.

Benefits of using Bravecto

The benefits of using Bravecto include treating and protecting your dog against fleas, ticks and some mites – including that which causes mange. This is important to your pet’s happiness and health as parasite infestations can take a real toll.

They cause itchiness from bites – especially if your pet suffers from allergies to the parasites which, unfortunately, is relatively common. External parasites not only cause dermatitis (inflammation) to the skin as well as hair loss from the scratching and nibbling, but also put your pet at risk of parasite-borne infections.

Due to Bravecto’s rapid onset of action it reduces the risk of transmission of the tick-borne infection Babesiosis. It also reduces the risk of transmission of a type of tapeworm which is passed on by fleas (Dipylidium caninum). As parasites need to feed on their host to be in contact with the treatment the risk of transmission cannot be completely excluded.

Risks of using Bravecto

There are risks with taking any medication so please talk to your vet to make sure Bravecto is right for your own individual pup. As Bravecto is a prescription by vet only medication (POM-V), this is not just suggested, it’s necessary. You will need a recent physical examination by your vet prior to prescription.

Common sides effects of Bravecto

The common side effects are limited to gastrointestinal issues such as vomiting or diarrhoea, although these issues are usually mild and resolve on their own. Very rare side effects of the medication (fewer than 1 animal per 10,000, including isolated reports) include lethargy, pruritus (itchiness) and muscle tremors, ataxia or wobbliness and convulsion.

The safety of Bravecto has been demonstrated in pregnant and lactating dogs and can be used by them.

While it has been tested and seen to be tolerated well by Collies with the MDR-1 gene mutation (a mutation that means some dogs can be more sensitive to negative effects of a certain medication) it is advised to use with caution in dogs with diagnosed epilepsy.

How to administer Bravecto for dogs

Bravecto comes in different forms so make sure to read the packaging for instructions before use or speak to your vet about the process.

Chewable tablets: these flavoured tablets are taken orally, some dogs even take them like treats but they can be hidden in something else tasty if needed. They can either last for a month or three months depending on the type so double check to make sure no doses are missed to keep your pet safe.

Spot on: a topical spot-on liquid that is placed on the skin at the back of the neck where your pet can’t reach to lick off. This preparation lasts for three months.

Injection: recently released is an injectable version that is administered by your vets just like a vaccination under the skin, usually in the scruff of the neck where there is loose skin. This preparation has up to one year’s protection length.

Bravecto dosage information

Bravecto is dosed based on the body weight of your dog, so a physical examination is needed prior to prescription to make sure your dog is healthy and well and the treatment is suitable for them and given at the correct dose.

Bravecto cost

There are a range of prices for Bravecto medication depending on preparation type, dosage amount and location. It is possible to get Bravecto from your vet if they supply it or from external stockists including online with an appropriate prescription from your vet.

While pet insurance does not usually cover preventative treatment, check your policy in case it is included and make sure to look into the healthcare plan options available at your vets. These healthcare plans often include routine flea and tick prevention.

Bravecto vs other flea and tick treatments for dogs

Bravecto uses the systemic ingredient fluralaner that paralyses and kills fleas, ticks and some mites when bitten. Other flea and tick medications work in similar ways with different active ingredients. Some use an ingredient called fipronil (eg, Frontline) and others use imidaclopride (eg, Advantage) and work more topically with the chemical spreading through the layers of skin. They work through parasite contact and also affect the parasites nervous system. Fluralaner (Bravecto) has demonstrated greater receptor binding to a GABA-gated channel in arthropods than fipronil, which may have an effect on how well it works.

Another active ingredient that is used in some flea and tick prevention is permethrin. These medications are also topical and inhibit the arthropod nervous system and act by repelling the parasites. It is important to note that permethrin is highly toxic to cats.

Bottom line: Bravecto for dogs

Bravecto is a flea and tick medication that also treats some mites, and is given either orally as a 1–3 monthly chewable tablet, as a three monthly spot-on topical treatment or as a yearly injection. It is a prescription-only medication and requires a recent physical examination from your vet.

It can be purchased though your vet or by stockists with a suitable prescription. Cost is variable depending on preparation type, dosage and location. The cost is sometimes included in veterinary practice healthcare plans.

Common side effects the medication can cause are mild and transitory, such as gastrointestinal issues (vomiting and diarrhoea). While this should resolve on its own it is important to notify your vet if your dog does become unwell as the vet can then report any adverse effects to ensure continuous safety monitoring.

Frequently asked questions: Bravecto for dogs

Is Bravecto safe for puppies?

Bravecto can be used for puppies over eight weeks of age as long as they are also over 2kg, unless in injectable form when they have to be over six months old to start.

Can Bravecto be used with other medications?

While it should not be used alongside other ectoparasite treatment due to potential overdosing, during clinical testing it was not seen to interact with any routinely used veterinary medicinal products.

Can you buy Bravecto for dogs without a vet prescription?

No, Bravecto is a POM-V – a prescription only veterinary medication.

Can Bravecto cause liver damage?

Clinical data has not shown a direct link between the use of Bravecto and liver damage, but it is metabolised by the liver causing a temporary elevation of liver enzymes as it processes the medication.

Can Bravecto cause seizures?

Seizures would be a very rare side effect of the medication, usually in dogs with pre-existing epilepsy or neurological conditions so this requires caution in at-risk animals. If concerned please speak to your vet to make sure Bravecto is suitable for your pet.

References

Labruna, Marcelo Bahia, et al. “Efficacy of Either Orally Administered Fluralaner or Topically Administered Imidacloprid/Flumethrin for Controlling Rhipicephalus Sanguineus Sensu Lato Premises Infestations opens in new tab .” Parasites & Vectors, vol. 16, no. 1, BioMed Central, Nov. 2023, pp. 414–14

Nadja Rohdich, et al. “A Randomized, Blinded, Controlled and Multi-Centered Field Study Comparing the Efficacy and Safety of BravectoTM (Fluralaner) against FrontlineTM (Fipronil) in Flea- and Tick-Infested Dogs opens in new tab .” Parasites & Vectors, vol. 7, no. 1, BioMed Central, Jan. 2014, pp. 83–83

“Bravecto® Chewable Tablets for Dogs opens in new tab .” Www.noahcompendium.co.uk, MSD Animal Health UK Limited

“Tick and Flea Control Agent Bravecto Continues to Be Acceptably Safe to Use | European Medicines Agency (EMA). opens in new tab ” European Medicines Agency (EMA), 17 Aug. 2017