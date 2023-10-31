Is Your Dog Sad?
Or are they just peacefully resting? Behaviourist Karen London explains how to tell the difference
Share Article
It’s common for people to misinterpret a dog’s behaviour – from thinking a dog must be friendly because they’re wagging their tail to misunderstanding the meaning of barking and other vocalisations. Lately, I’ve noticed that many people interpret a dog who is lying down with their head on their paws as ‘sad’ when I don’t think that’s what’s going on.
It’s a very endearing look, and while it’s certainly possible that the dog could be sad, that’s not necessarily the case. Usually, the dog is just peacefully resting. This posture is especially common when dogs have had the pleasure of tiring themselves out with exercise.
Typically, a happy, relaxed dog has an open mouth, bright eyes and bouncy movements. That sort of exuberance in both face and body makes it easy to understand that a dog is in an upbeat emotional state. It’s when a dog is calm that it’s harder to tell if the emotional state is sad or content.
A dog who is lying down with their head on their paws will have a closed mouth, which always makes them look less happy. The eyebrows often move as the dog looks around, which can make a dog look pensive; the dog doesn’t look energetic, which can be confused with sad.
However, a dog who is lying down is likely to be pretty comfortable in the situation since dogs rarely lie down if they’re scared or otherwise agitated. Most often, dogs who are lying down with their heads resting on their paws are relaxed and at ease – and that’s a good thing.
Karen B. London, PhD, CAAB, CPDT-KA
Karen B. London is a certified applied animal behaviorist (CAAB) and certified professional dog trainer (CPDT) who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral issues, including aggression. She has written for a variety of magazines including The Bark, Clean Run, and the APDT Chronicle of the Dog, and has published in scientific journals including Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology, Ethology, Ecology, and Evolution, the Journal of Insect Behavior, and Insectes Sociaux. She is the author of seven books about dog training and canine behavior, including the forthcoming My Dog's Mystery Adventure: And Other Stories From a Canine Behaviorist and Dog Trainer.
Related articles
Why Does My Dog Freak Out When I Wake Them Up?
‘Let sleeping dogs lie’ is more than just a proverb
Here’s How You Can Avoid the Worst: a Dog Bite to the Face
Step one: never put your face close to theirs
Understanding Reactivity and Aggression in Dogs: Two Very Different Things
Apparently even experts have a hard time defining these terms
How to Help an Anxious Dog Conquer Their Fears
Six animal behaviourists share pro tips for boosting the confidence of a fearful dog