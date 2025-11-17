As pet parents, we tend to either joke that our dogs have one brain cell or proclaim that they’re the canine equivalent of Einstein, without realising there’s a whole grey area in between. A grey area about grey matter, if you will.

Psychologist and leading canine researcher, Stanley Coren, has done loads of studies on dogs, and he reckons that canine cognitive abilities are akin to that of a two to two-and-a-half-year-old child opens in new tab . His research shows that the average dog can learn 165 words, with the highest achievers able to remember a whopping 250 words. Pretty impressive, huh?

Dogs have also been shown to be able to count and quantify things (tested with food opens in new tab , obvs), solve spatial problems opens in new tab (like figuring out the fastest route to their favourite chair or learning how to open a door), and – you probably already know this – manipulate humans and other dogs opens in new tab into getting what they want.

Don’t recognise your dog in any of the above and are convinced they’re a bit of a dunce? Well, I’m here to tell you why that’s not the case – read on to find out about the complexities of dog intelligence, and why recall and learning to ‘sit’ are just a tiny piece of the puzzle. By the time you’ve finished reading, you’ll be looking at your dog in a whole different light, trust me…