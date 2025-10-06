Those attention-seeking antics might not be jealousy at all

You know the scene: you’re snuggled up on the sofa when your dog wedges themselves between you and your partner. Or maybe they barge another pup aside the moment you reach down to say hello. Perhaps you’ve caught that unmistakable glare when a neighbour stops to chat mid-walk. Classic jealousy, right?

Not so fast. While it certainly looks like your dog’s throwing shade, what’s really driving these behaviours might surprise you. Are these signs really jealousy or is something else going on entirely?

What jealousy signs should I be looking out for?

First off, what behaviours are you meant to keep an eye out for? There’s a whole list, according to Sarah Wynn from The Canine & Co Classroom opens in new tab , an ABTC-registered Animal Training Instructor and Animal Behaviour Technician.

Pay attention to the likes of: