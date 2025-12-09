A cute dog’s face poking through festive wrapping paper like they’re the world’s most perfect present – complete with a look that’s either pure confusion or absolute delight (depending on their personality). The TikTok wrapping paper trend has given us thousands of adorable views online, and honestly? We’re not that mad about it.

Unlike some viral dog trends that make behaviourists want to throw their phones into the nearest body of water, this one actually has potential. When done properly, it’s essentially confidence-building training dressed up in festive jumper energy. Your dog learns something new, you get an adorable photo, and nobody ends up stressed or overwhelmed. Win-win-win.

It’s easy to understand why people might want to jump on this viral trend – the photos are adorable opens in new tab , the energy is lighthearted, and it offers a moment of shared festive joy. As an ethical canine behaviourist, I’m often horrified by social media trends that spark less than positive interactions with our dogs. But this one? It can actually be done in a way that supports your dog’s confidence while you’re having a bit of fun together.

In fact, the steps involved are surprisingly similar to those I’d encourage my clients to use during early muzzle training – where we introduce an object slowly, allow the dog time and space to engage, and reinforce calm curiosity.

But there’s one key point: “when done properly” is the sentiment doing some seriously heavy lifting here. Scroll through enough of these videos and you’ll spot the dogs who are absolutely not having a good time – the ones backing away with tucked tails, the confused seniors being pushed through by impatient hands, the noise-sensitive pups who look genuinely distressed by the crinkling sounds. Some dogs freeze entirely, their bodies rigid with uncertainty. Others show what behaviourists call “calming signals” – lip-licking, yawning, turning their heads away – all clear indicators they’d rather be literally anywhere else.

So if you’re tempted to give it a go, a little preparation and positive reinforcement can go a long way. Here’s how to make this work for your actual dog, not just your Instagram grid.

Is the dog wrapping paper photo trend right for your dog?

Every dog experiences the world differently. Before setting up your festive paper doorway, take a moment to consider your dog’s individual temperament, history and current well-being (both physical and emotional). Confident dogs, who enjoy games and novelty, can cope with exploring new textures and sounds. A relaxed, curious dog might surprise you by simply trotting up to the paper and immediately getting involved with the process.

Other dogs may find the unexpected nature of the paper barrier confusing, wondering why they can’t walk on through as usual. Dogs who are anxious, noise sensitive or currently working on confidence building are usually better off skipping this trend.

Puppies may also struggle because their startle responses are still developing – adolescent dogs might be struggling with changing hormone levels or experiencing a secondary fear phase. For brachycephalic breeds (those with shorter faces), they can become short of breath quickly and may also find the sensation of pushing through paper more challenging.

Older dogs, or those with mobility challenges or pain, may find stepping through a flimsy barrier awkward or uncomfortable. If you have any doubt about your dog’s physical ability or emotional readiness, choose a different festive activity that aligns more comfortably with their needs.

If your dog isn’t suited to this trend, there are plenty of alternative festive photo opportunities that work better for different temperaments and physical abilities. Try a simple ‘place’ or ‘sit and stay’ cue with Christmas props around them, a cosy photo in their favourite festive jumper or capturing them naturally enjoying a long-lasting chew in front of the tree.

Setting your dog up for success

If you feel your dog is likely to enjoy the activity, getting prepped in advance will help your training session go more smoothly. Choose a room that your dog knows well with a non-slip floor and minimal distractions. A quiet time of day is usually best rather than post-walk or when family members have just returned from work/school.

When selecting wrapping paper, opt for something thin, light and easy to tear. You might want to do a trial run with something very fine such as tissue paper to make those first attempts very easy. Avoid paper with glittery or shiny finishes and use tape sparingly on the doorframe where your dog cannot reach it. Have lots of high-value treats ready so you can reward any moments of calm engagement.

Before you tape up the doorway, allow your dog to see and sniff the paper. Roll some out on the floor, letting them explore at their own pace. This step is important because it helps your dog understand that the paper is part of the environment and not something to be wary of. As with muzzle training, the goal is to create a predictable and enjoyable process. If your dog is used to targeting your hand with their nose, you could also try to teach them to pop their nose through a slightly closed fist, so they get used to the pushing part of this trick.

Introducing the wrapping paper barrier

Once the paper is up in your door frame, bring your dog to the area in a relaxed manner. Don’t rush things here – let them assess from a distance. If they look confident and relaxed, you can invite them closer using calm verbal encouragement or by scattering a few treats near the base of the doorway.

Pay close attention to dog body language. A loose tail, soft eyes and a forward leaning posture usually indicate curiosity. Paw lifts, lip licking, tucked tails or a reluctance to come closer can suggest that your dog is unsure.

Dogs use behaviours such as yawning, looking away, and ground ‘calming signals’ to communicate discomfort and try to self-soothe. If you see any signs of stress in dogs, pause and step back. Your dog’s emotional safety must always come first.

If your dog chooses to touch the paper or push it lightly, reward generously. You can even create a small tear in the bottom corner to make the barrier easier for them to break or smear some squeezy liver paste onto the backside of the paper for them to lick.

Should your dog hesitate, avoid coaxing or adding pressure. Simply give them space and observe. The goal is not to achieve the perfect photo on the first introduction – it’s more about letting them grow their confidence slowly and start to see the paper being present as a positive thing.

Keeping things safe (as well as fun)

Safety should always be prioritised when we’re introducing novel situations to our dogs – that means both their physical safety (no slipping, pain or paper cuts) and emotional safety (no pressure, force or fear). Always bear in mind:

Wrapping paper can make sudden crinkling noises that worry some dogs (which is why we recommend avoiding glitter or shiny paper). To help your dog, you can try holding a piece in your hands, crinkling it gently before you even tape the paper to your doorway – so that your dog has already heard the sound in a low pressure context.

Check the taped area carefully. Ensure that no tape edges are accessible. Although most dogs will not ingest tape, it is still best to remove the possibility entirely.

Supervision is essential. Stay close enough to support your dog and intervene if needed. Dogs who rush forward enthusiastically may slip, so place a rug or mat if your flooring is smooth. Mobility issues should always be considered and older dogs may prefer a slower, different form of festive enrichment.

Keep the number of attempts to a minimum. One successful burst through the paper is more than enough (have a training partner ready with that camera!). Repeating the exercise multiple times to capture the ideal photo can increase stress and reduce enjoyment.

And if things don’t go to plan? If your dog won’t approach the paper at all after several minutes of gentle encouragement, that’s your answer – they’re not interested, and that’s absolutely fine. Simply remove the paper and move on.

If your dog is too enthusiastic and crashes through at full speed, make sure you’re managing their excitement levels before attempting again, and ensure the floor isn’t slippery. And if your dog pokes their nose through but then immediately backs away looking worried? That counts as a success – don’t push for more. One gentle interaction is better than multiple stressful ones.

After the activity

Once you’ve got that festive snap, make sure you’ve given your dog plenty of treats as a thank you – then let them go have a snooze or provide them with something long lasting to chew while you get the paper and tape cleared up. Clearing up quickly reduces the chance of your dog ingesting or chewing the wrong thing.

After you’ve finished this festive training session be sure to observe your dog for any delayed signs of stress such as pacing, following you around, or avoidance of the area where the paper was. Most dogs will show none of these responses but being observant helps you learn more about your dog’s emotional wellbeing.

Finding a dog-centred approach to festive trends

The wrapping paper dog trend can be a safe and fun part of a new festive tradition when approached with thoughtfulness and your dog’s well-being at the centre of everything. What makes this trend actually worth considering, compared to some of the more problematic viral challenges we see, is that it has genuine training value. When done right, you’re teaching your dog to confidently navigate novel obstacles, building their problem-solving skills and strengthening the trust between you. It’s enrichment dressed up as entertainment – and that’s a combination worth celebrating.

Trends may come and go, but a dog-centred approach to shared activities will always be timeless.