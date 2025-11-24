“It’s a dog’s life”, we often say, as we watch our pups lazing around for most of the day. Snoozing after breakfast and snoring the evening away. But when you’re seeing your dog lying quietly on the floor or stretched out on the sofa, eyes half-closed, not causing a stir – is it as lovely as it first seems? Are they genuinely resting, or silently wishing someone – anyone – would give them something to do?

Distinguishing between a truly relaxed dog and one who is quietly bored – or perhaps even shut down – can be surprisingly tricky. Dogs aren’t robots – so stillness can mean many different things. Some dogs lie down because they feel completely content, while others do so because they’ve given up on their needs being met. Understanding the difference is key to keeping your dog happy, healthy and mentally fulfilled opens in new tab – as well as ensuring your strong bond.

Main Takeaways A truly relaxed dog has soft eyes, loose muscles, slow breathing and shifts position comfortably.

A bored dog may appear still but shows restlessness, attention-seeking behaviours or excessive sleeping, often exploding with energy when something interesting happens.

Context matters: consider their recent exercise, mental stimulation and overall patterns of behaviour.

What does a truly relaxed dog look like?

Genuine relaxation is going to be physically shown through a combination of body language and their rate of breathing – and it can rely heavily on their environment and emotional security. You may notice that a relaxed dog’s body feels soft and loose rather than tense, with muscles appearing floppy and jaws slightly relaxed. Their breathing is slow and steady, occasionally punctuated by a contented sigh.