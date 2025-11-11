Why Your Dog Won’t Eat Treats Outside
How are you meant to train them now?
You’ve read all the training advice, created yourself a plan and are ready to start the journey to stress-free walks with your dog. Then you encounter a huge issue: your dog won’t eat the treats you’re offering them outside. Now how are you supposed to train them?
Don’t panic for all is not lost. First, you need to figure out why your dog doesn’t want to take treats. Then you can teach them to eat outside or find a different reward to use. Here’s how to get your training back on track if your dog won’t eat treats outside.
All the reasons why your dog doesn’t want treats
There are so many reasons why dogs refuse food outside. It’s not that they’re not motivated by food in general – every living creature is arguably food-motivated otherwise they wouldn’t survive.