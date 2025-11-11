How are you meant to train them now?

You’ve read all the training advice, created yourself a plan and are ready to start the journey to stress-free walks with your dog. Then you encounter a huge issue: your dog won’t eat the treats you’re offering them outside. Now how are you supposed to train them?

Don’t panic for all is not lost. First, you need to figure out why your dog doesn’t want to take treats. Then you can teach them to eat outside or find a different reward to use. Here’s how to get your training back on track if your dog won’t eat treats outside.

Main Takeaways Dogs may refuse treats outdoors due to stress, distraction or low motivation.

You can gradually train your dog to eat outside by pairing calm environments with high-value rewards.

When food isn’t motivating, use alternative rewards like play, praise or access to favourite activities.

All the reasons why your dog doesn’t want treats

There are so many reasons why dogs refuse food outside. It’s not that they’re not motivated by food in general – every living creature is arguably food-motivated otherwise they wouldn’t survive.