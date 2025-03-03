This article (and a whole bunch of patience) is all that stands between you stepping out with your new puppy into the wide world

Helping your puppy to enjoy calm, on-lead walks ensures you can fully enjoy outdoor adventures together. As a certified animal behaviourist, I’ve worked with countless puppy parents who struggle with pulling, stopping or distractions on walks. While some puppies take to lead training very easily, others may need a little more support as they navigate the big wide world around them.

Lead training a puppy may not be the most exciting exercise to work on – it can take a lot of patience – but it will benefit you throughout your dog’s whole life so it’s worth putting in the time early on.

Main Takeaways Set your puppy up for success in their learning by walking in the right environments. In the early days this could be at home or in areas with few distractions.

Using positive reinforcement to support your puppy’s learning will help create the best bond between you.

Keeping consistent in your approach will provide your puppy with the skills it needs for lead training throughout their life.

Why do puppies need to be lead trained?

While puppies may not pull hard on the lead and might be small in size, at some point they will become larger (some a lot larger) and more confident in nature. Then their pulling could become problematic. There are plenty of dog lead walking benefits and training a puppy to walk with slack in the lead is a lot easier than teaching a confident 40kg dog not to pull your arm out of its socket.

Even if you plan for the majority of your walks to be off leash, lead training skills are still of importance. There could be times you need to travel with them on holiday to spaces they can’t go off lead and there will definitely be times in your dog’s life when they need to visit the vet or groomer on lead.

Puppy lead training supplies

When you’re getting all the puppy essentials before your dog joins your home, don’t forget their walking equipment. While a recent study opens in new tab found that dogs pulled harder while wearing a harness compared to when wearing a collar, it also noted that collars can “have a negative effect on the welfare of dogs”. So, while a harness doesn’t prevent pulling on the lead, it is the kinder option.

A harness that has a Y-shaped front piece provides greater freedom of movement for your dog. Get a harness that has a D-ring attachment on the front as well as the back. This allows you to attach a double-ended lead to the harness, which can be used when you’re not training during relaxed parts of your walks.

How to prepare your puppy for lead training

The most important thing when it comes to any puppy training is to start in quiet environments. A dog that’s either stressed or over-excited will not be able to learn. This often means practising first at home, then your garden (if you have one), before moving to quiet spaces outside. If you don’t have a garden, consider hiring a dog walking space instead.

How you start your walk leads into how successful your walk will be. Once you attach the lead, say your puppy’s name and reward them for looking at you. Repeat this a few times before stepping outside and again before you start walking.

Step-by-step lead training guide

Step one: introduce your puppy to the lead

A lead can feel quite heavy attached to your puppy’s body – plus that collar and/or harness might feel odd at first. Before your puppy can socialise safely outside, practice putting on their walking equipment, then play with them or scatter some food for them sniff out.

Step two: start to hold the lead

Once your pup is comfortable with the walking gear being on their bodies, start to lift up the lead as they’re moving around. Any time your pup looks up at you, give them a little treat, building value in paying attention to you when a lead is attached.

Step three: practice at home

Start your lead training in your home or garden. Attach the lead then encourage your dog to move towards you, taking a step forward. As they move forwards, mark that moment with a clicker or a “yes”, and give them a treat. Reward while they’re by your side by holding the treat near your leg as you feed them.

Step four: build up the steps

In the early stages, you might just work on three or four steps before unclipping the lead. But as your puppy gets the idea of the lead walking game, increase the distance you walk together. If they pull at any time, simply stop and change the direction you’re moving in.

Techniques for effective puppy lead training

Puppies’ brains cannot focus for long – their attention span best suits 3–5 minute training sessions. It’s helpful to signal to your puppy when you’re training versus when it’s relaxed time. Use a cue such as “close”, or switch the lead from connecting to both harness clips to just one.

Keep things positive. When your dog finds training enjoyable, they’re more likely to repeat the behaviour they’re learning in the future.

Common lead training challenges and how to address them

Puppy pulling on the lead

If your dog pulls ahead at any time, just pause for a moment and turn your body away from your pup slightly to encourage them to orientate towards you. Once they rejoin your side, use that clicker or “yes” to mark that moment and then give them a reward, moving off in your new direction.

Fear and anxiety

Going out into the world can be an overwhelming experience for even the most confident of puppies. There’s so many new things to take on board. If your puppy doesn’t want to walk outside, then look around you for what might be making them feel uncomfortable – is it a new sight or sound?

Be your puppy’s bodyguard. If they wouldn’t enjoy saying hello to someone on a walk, be prepared to speak up for them.

Putting on the brakes

If your puppy freezes at any point – either just putting on the breaks or lying down – avoid dragging them along. Instead encourage them to move forward with a noise or tongue click. If they don’t move, they may need a break in the training – either due to processing time or tiredness – so try again later.

Puppy biting the lead

If your puppy is biting the lead, they’re most likely feeling stressed. Grabbing onto the lead is a great way to release that fearful energy. They may be overtired if you’ve walked too far or seen too many new things, ending in a little bit of a puppy ‘meltdown’. Address this in your next walk, making sure you keep to the rule of five minutes per month of their life and lowering distractions.

If you feel your pup is biting the lead out of playful curiosity, take an alternative tug toy to redirect that behaviour onto.

Puppy acting aggressive while on the lead

If you’re unsure how to manage leash reactivity in your dog then firstly speak to your vet to rule out any underlying medical reasons before working with an ethical behaviour practitioner to support your dog’s emotional needs.

Tips for successful puppy lead training

Reward any moment that the lead is loose, without tension in it. Use small, soft, stinky treats or simply take your dog’s dinner with you to motivate your dog and allow you to reward frequent moments of success.

Once your dog is able to walk for a minute or two with no tension in the lead at home, take your training on the road. Don’t rush to a city centre or dog park, build distractions slowly. Start outside your home, then a neighbouring street or a friend’s garden, before going to more busy locations.

The bottom line: puppy lead training

Stay positive and patient, gradually introducing lead training in calm environments. Being consistent in the approach you use, and the value of rewards, will help your puppy build confidence and learn to walk nicely by your side.

Puppy lead training: frequently asked questions

When should you start lead training a puppy?

Lead training can be started as soon as you bring your puppy home. If you’re getting your dog from a breeder, ask them to get your dog used to wearing a collar or harness sooner if they’re able to.

How to stop a puppy from biting the lead?

Biting the lead usually shows that your puppy isn’t coping emotionally. Shorten the length of your walk or visit lower stimulus environments. Take a tug toy for them to hold in their mouth instead.

How long does it take a puppy to lead train a puppy?

If you’re consistent and rewarding in your training, it can take just a few weeks to train your puppy. You may need to go back to basics when they reach adolescence or in new, more exciting, environments.

What age can you start lead training a puppy?

Start as early as possible. When your puppy isn’t old enough to go out yet that time can get used to the walking equipment and training indoors first.

Is it better to train a puppy on a lead or a harness?

Utilising a lead attached to a well fitted, comfortable harness (that doesn’t restrict your dog’s movement) is the kindest option to go with.

