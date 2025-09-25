Over 2.20 percent of adults in the United States opens in new tab (1–3 percent in the UK opens in new tab ) live with Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASD), and one in every 100 children is diagnosed with ASD every year. Dogs can sometimes display behavioural characteristics and traits that we interpret to be human-like, and for some dogs this includes traits that we might associate with ASD. But can dogs actually be on the autism spectrum?

Can dogs be diagnosed with autism?

The short answer? No, dogs can’t officially be diagnosed with autism. While dogs might display traits or behaviours that might remind you of autism in humans, there is no officially recognised diagnosis for dogs in the veterinary world. However, when dogs show these traits, vets and behaviourists often group them under something called ‘canine dysfunctional behaviour’ (CDB).

While not an official medical term, “CDB has been used to describe a range of behaviours in dogs, and some of those can be similar to the autistic spectrum [in humans],” says Caroline Wilkinson, certified animal behaviourist and founder of digital pet coaching service Barket Place opens in new tab .