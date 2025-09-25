Can Dogs Have Autism? Expert Guide to Canine Behaviour · Kinship

Can Dogs Have Autism? Here’s What the Experts Say

What pet parents need to know about canine behaviour

by Fani Mari
September 25, 2025
red head woman and dog cuddling on a bed
Iryna / Adobe Stock

In this article:

Can dogs have autism? What is Canine Dysfunctional Behaviour? What is Canine Cognitive Dysfunction? Behavioural changes The vaccine-autism myth How to help your dog thrive

Over 2.20 percent of adults in the United States (1–3 percent in the UK) live with Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASD), and one in every 100 children is diagnosed with ASD every year. Dogs can sometimes display behavioural characteristics and traits that we interpret to be human-like, and for some dogs this includes traits that we might associate with ASD. But can dogs actually be on the autism spectrum?

Can dogs be diagnosed with autism?

The short answer? No, dogs can’t officially be diagnosed with autism. While dogs might display traits or behaviours that might remind you of autism in humans, there is no officially recognised diagnosis for dogs in the veterinary world. However, when dogs show these traits, vets and behaviourists often group them under something called ‘canine dysfunctional behaviour’ (CDB).

While not an official medical term, “CDB has been used to describe a range of behaviours in dogs, and some of those can be similar to the autistic spectrum [in humans],” says Caroline Wilkinson, certified animal behaviourist and founder of digital pet coaching service Barket Place.

