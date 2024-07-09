Are you the type of cat person who likes to display their feline obsession with pride? Well now there are even more cat products you can add to your life, thanks to Cats Protection opens in new tab ’s new signature collection, especially for cat lovers. The UK’s largest cat welfare charity has launched the range of cute homeware to further support its work helping an estimated 157,000 cats and kittens a year. Every time you make a purchase, you’re helping to fund their vital work and improve the lives of thousands of cats. It’s a no-brainer, right? You can shop the full collection here opens in new tab .

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.