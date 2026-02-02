If you’re a cat parent, you’ll know that collars have a habit of disappearing into the great unknown. My cat Kobe treats them less like essential safety equipment and more like a unique way to make me repeatedly spend money replacing them.

Every month or so he will inevitably return from one of his nighttime adventures with a bare neck, where before he was wearing a collar. The good news is that at least they’re coming off easily and not causing a safety issue during what I presume to be his wild and mischievous antics (alternative theory: he’s absolutely enormous and probably tries to squeeze through gaps that are far too small for him).

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

But no matter how many times he manages to lose his collar, I always replace it because I sleep better at night knowing he‘s wearing one with my telephone number on in case he gets lost, or – perish the thought – something bad ever happens.

So because this ridiculous game of collar replacement really can’t continue, I’ve been on a bit of a mission: researching cat collars that actually stay on (but will come off if he’s stuck) and that won’t irritate a cat who spends half his life outdoors. From breakaway designs to tracking options and materials that can survive a cat who occasionally lives life at full throttle, this is what I’ve learnt in the quest for the holy grail of cat collars.

Our top cat collar picks

How to choose the cat collar that’s right for your cat

Should cat collars have breakaway buckles?

Yes. Breakaway buckles are designed to release under pressure if a collar gets caught, reducing the risk of choking or injury. They’re widely recommended by vets, especially for outdoor or adventurous cats who like getting into trouble and come home looking like they’ve been out fighting crime (or just fighting foliage).

What material is best for cat collars?

Nylon is lightweight and affordable, leather is durable and softens with wear, while fabric or cork options suit sensitive kitties. The best material balances comfort, durability and how active your cat is day to day.

Should I put a bell on my cat’s collar?

Bells can help protect wildlife by warning birds and small animals, and they can help you hear your cat in the dark, but some cats find them irritating. Some humans do, too – personally, I do not want to hear the sound of a bell all day in the house whenever Kobe moves. Thankfully, many collars offer removable bells, letting you decide what’s best.

How much does a cat collar cost?

In the UK, basic collars start around £3, while premium or GPS-enabled options can reach up to £50.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for cat collars

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best budget everyday collar

opens in new tab Ancol Safety Reflective Collar opens in new tab $ 3.49 Simple, reliable and reflective without breaking the bank, this collar is great for everyday wear and visibility on those dusk/dawn wanderings. The safety buckle is designed to snap open if your cat gets caught and the soft material makes it a comfortable wear. These collars come in tons of colours to suit your cat’s preferences too. I will say that they are very similar to the collars I buy for Kobe, so the safety buckle might be too easily opened for adventurous kitties like him. $3.49 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Really affordable (even if they get lost and need replacing).

Reflective strip makes cats visible when light from street lights, cars or torches passes over them.

Quick-release safety design.

Cons

Basic style – no bells or ID plate.

Might wear faster with rough outdoor use and can come off quite easily.

Overall review

For cat parents who just need a solid, no-fuss collar that ticks the safety basics, the Ancol Safety Reflective Collar opens in new tab is hard to beat at this price. Reviewers praise its simplicity and value, particularly those who, like me, find themselves replacing collars more often than they’d like. It’s not the most durable option for heavy outdoor use, and it won’t win any design awards, but if you want something reliable, visible and kind to your wallet, this collar delivers.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best stylish yet safe collar

opens in new tab Supakit Breakaway Cat Collar opens in new tab $ 22.5 This award-winning breakaway collar from Supakit combines real quality with thoughtful cat-centric design. It’s built around a vet-recommended quick-release buckle that prioritises safety, while the soft materials and slimline profile mean many cats barely notice they’re wearing it. All the collars are handcrafted in Spain using traditional artisanal techniques, and it also comes in 10 colours and two sizes for cats and kittens – plus you can order an ID tag to attach to it. When only the best will do for your spoilt cat, this seems to be the collar of choice. $22.5 at Supakit opens in new tab

Pros

Breakaway safety buckle releases under pressure to protect curious cats from snags.

Soft leather or vegan cork variations are comfortable and stylish.

Cat parent reviews consistently mention how cats actually keep them on.

Removable bell included for extra wildlife awareness.

Cons

A bit more of an investment but hopefully one that will last.

The breakaway feature can trigger if fitted too loosely, so careful sizing is key.

Overall review

The Supakit opens in new tab consistently earns its reputation as a premium pick – and the glowing reviews back it up. Cat parents across the board report that their cats keep this collar on where others have failed, which says a lot. The choice of leather or vegan cork means it suits both aesthetics and sensitivities. Yes, it’s a step up in price from a budget collar, but for cats who are hard on their kit or parents who want something that looks as good as it performs, it’s worth every penny.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best collar for bold cats

opens in new tab Kittyrama Cat Collar opens in new tab $ 13.99 Does your cat like to let themselves into other people’s homes and beg for food? Do they spend so much time outside that you’re constantly seeing their mugshot on your local Facebook page with concerned neighbours asking, “Whose cat is this?” Then they might be in need of Kittyrama collar. These hypoallergenic, breakaway collars are made of silicone (which makes them waterproof and protects necks from irritation), and they come with a range of helpful messages, from ‘Do not feed’ to ‘I have a home’. $13.99 at Kittyrama opens in new tab

Pros

The quick-release breakaway clasps are designed to open at loads over 5.5lbs. (This is a force that an adult cat can easily bring to the collar when caught in something, as they pull with their full bodies to free themselves.)

Kittyrama collars have received a ‘Cat Friendly’ award by International Cat Care, the global charity for the welfare of cats.

Waterproof, hypoallergenic and the material means it won’t fray over time.

Range of sizes and messages available.

Cons

Some cats might not like the silicone texture.

They are a little bit chunky so might not suit smaller breeds.

Overall review

The Kittyrama is a genuinely clever solution for social-butterfly cats who are forever convincing the neighbourhood they’re starving. The silicone construction stands out for durability – reviewers praise how well it holds up to outdoor life and repeated washing, and the fact it won’t fray is a real plus for active cats. The silicone texture might divide opinion, but for cats who take well to it, this is a hard-wearing, no-nonsense choice.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best collar for visibility

opens in new tab Pets at Home Reflective Cat Collar opens in new tab $ 3.5 Especially good for black cats who like to hide in the shadows, this reflective yellow collar puts safety and visibility first. It will also snap or stretch if it gets caught on anything, allowing your cat to break free. And it comes with an optional bell, so you can hear them trotting towards you from the back of the garden when you shake the Dreamies. $3.5 at Pets at Home opens in new tab

Pros

Adjustable slider for a good fit.

Incudes a bell and quick release clasp for added safety.

Improve’s your cat’s visibility in low light.

Very affordable.

Cons

Some cat parents report that their kitties can get it off quite easily.

Not mega durable.

Overall review

At £3.50, the Pets at Home Reflective Collar opens in new tab is an excellent budget buy for cat parents who prioritise visibility above all else. Reviewers highlight it as a reliable choice for dusk and dawn wanderers, with the reflective strip doing its job well. That said, a recurring theme in reviews is that determined cats can work their way out of it, so it may not be the best pick for serial escape artists. If your cat is a homebody who just needs a bit of extra visibility on evening wanders, this is a solid, fuss-free option.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best breakaway collar

opens in new tab ROGZ NightCat Collar opens in new tab $ 7.99 Pet gear brand ROGZ has been making durable products for adventurous pets since 1995 – so they know a thing or two about collars. The NightCat Collar combines style and function with its snag-free 100 percent polyester webbing and a reflective printed design stitched on for added night-time visibility. Designed for cats who get into all sorts of mischief outdoors, the brand’s variable-load Safeloc breakaway buckle is often touted as the best on the market. $7.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

You can vary the ‘breakability’ strength of the the breakaway buckle, as it has three different settings you can slide around to at the back, depending on how big/small and weak/strong your cat is – genius.

Comes with all the bells (literally) and whistles – reflective, safe, comfortable.

Cons

Wears and frays quite easily.

Overall review

The ROGZ NightCat opens in new tab earns its five-star rating through smart design rather than flash. That adjustable-strength Safeloc buckle is the standout feature – reviewers love being able to calibrate the release tension to suit their individual cat, which solves one of the most common collar frustrations. It’s reflective, safe and comfortable, making it a well-rounded choice for outdoor cats at a fair price point. The main caveat is durability: some longer-term reviewers note the webbing shows wear, so it’s worth checking periodically if your cat is particularly active.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best tracking collar

opens in new tab Tractive Smart Cat Tracker opens in new tab $ 44 The Tractive GPS tracker is the gold standard in stalking: you can watch everywhere your cat goes in real time via an app on your phone, set safe zones and get escape alerts, and discover their past routes and favourite spots. If that wasn’t intrusive enough, you can also monitor their health – a bit like a Fitbit for cats. The app will show you their activity level, sleep time and alert you to changes in their routine. The tracker comes with a safety release collar too (although at £44 your cat better not lose it!) $44 at Tractive opens in new tab

Pros

Up to five days of battery life.

Really helpful for cats who tend to wander far or pet parents who tend to worry lots.

Cons

You also have to subscribe to use the app, with various subscription models and features available at different prices – so it really does add up.

It’s a pretty chunky piece of kit so I can’t imagine all cats will be indifferent to wearing it.

It’s only suitable for cats over 3kg due to the size.

Overall review

For cat parents who’ve experienced genuine worry about a wandering cat, the Tractive GPS tracker opens in new tab is genuinely life-changing – and reviewers say exactly that. Real-time location tracking, safe zone alerts and health monitoring make it far more than just a collar. The ongoing subscription cost is the main sticking point, and it’s worth factoring that into your decision from the outset. The size also means it’s not suited to smaller or lighter cats. But for confident, heavier cats whose adventures give you anxiety, reviews say that the peace of mind it delivers is hard to put a price on.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for cats who hate collars

opens in new tab Beastie Bands Cat Collar opens in new tab $ 23 Does your cat want to fight for their right to not wear a collar? Then a Beastie Band might be a good solution. Made from soft, lightweight, stretchy neoprene, they’re super comfortable and many cats don’t even notice they’re wearing them. The Velcro closure means you can put them on quite quickly without having to fumble adjusting buckles to get the size right. The material stretches for safety if caught (although note it doesn’t have a breakaway feature beyond the fact that Velcro can come undone with ease). You can also cut them with scissors to ensure a perfect, snug, non-bulky fit, reducing irritation and the chance of it getting snagged or pulled off too easily. $23 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Easy to put on your cat and cut-to-fit design ensures a comfy fit.

Range of colours and cute designs available.

Lightweight ‘barely-there’ feel for sensitive cats.

Cons

A little pricey for what it is.

It’s a US brand so shipping means it will take a while to arrive.

No official breakaway feature.

Overall review

The Beastie Band collar opens in new tab has a devoted following among cat parents who’ve tried everything else and failed. Reviewers who have collar-resistant cats consistently report that this is the one their cats actually tolerate, which is high praise in itself. The lack of a dedicated breakaway mechanism is worth noting for outdoor cats, and the US shipping timeline is a drawback for UK buyers who need something quickly. But for indoor cats or those who simply won’t entertain a traditional collar, it’s a smart, comfortable solution.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best flea and tick collar