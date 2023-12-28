You’re chowing down on your ham sandwich, and your cat’s looking at you with those eyes – or maybe clawing at you with those paws. Either way, you’re taking the hint. But should you give your bestie a piece of your lunch meat? The short answer is... it depends. Ham’s not the healthiest choice for cats, but small portions won’t harm them. Find out how you can safely incorporate ham into your cat’s diet.

Can cats eat ham?

Yes – in moderation. “Cats are obligate carnivores and most actually prefer meat-based treats for this reason,” vet wqyw Dr Autumn McBride Vetter. Ham is packed with the protein that cats crave in their diets. But ham is also high in sodium, so it shouldn’t serve as anything more than the occasional treat.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Small amounts of plain, unseasoned ham are the way to go if you want to share with your kitty. In fact, because it’s soft and mouldable, ham happens to be a great tool to use to get your cat to take a pill.

Related article Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats

“If offering it to kitties, I would recommend fully cooked sliced ham, which is not on the bone, ideally torn into small (smaller than one inch) strips for easier consumption and less of a choking risk,” says Dr Vetter. “Try to avoid the fattier pieces altogether.”

Is ham good for cats?

Ham isn’t the healthiest snack for your cat. “Ham is a fattier meat that is also high in sodium, which can each cause their own set of health problems,” says Dr Vetter. “Having too high fat content can affect cats’ digestive tract, especially their pancreas, and cause a great deal of stomach upset.” That means a higher risk of pancreatitis, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Cats tend to under-consume water and salt-rich foods can make them even more dehydrated. Cats with kidney, heart or urinary issues should especially avoid ham, as Dr Vetter says that “high salt content can adversely affect their kidneys and heart”.

Related article Can Cats Eat Carrots? Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie

Plus, ham is often cooked in seasoning, which can often be harmful to cats. Never let your cat eat ham that has been cooked with onion or garlic; these are toxic to cats and can cause everything from vomiting to depression.

So… should I feed my cat ham or not?

In a perfect world, a cat would avoid ham altogether; it’s not a very healthy option and its amount of sodium carries a small risk to cats. But if your cat has consumed some ham behind your back, is begging extra hard for a treat or needs some extra motivation to take their pill, then it’s probably OK. A small amount of ham won’t harm them. Just be sure that it’s plain, unseasoned ham, and don’t make a huge habit out of it. Everyone deserves a junk-food treat every once in a while, right?