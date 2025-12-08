I’m a Cat Dad – and It’s the Best Decision I’ve Ever Made

What do Freddie Mercury, Mark Ruffalo and Ed Sheeran have in common? They’ve all been cat dads – and they’re definitely not alone

For decades, we’ve known dogs as man’s best friend, with countless memoirs and movies dedicated to honouring the bond. Cats, in contrast, are often pigeonholed as more ‘feminine’ pets (single cat ladies anyone?). But that stereotype is (thankfully) changing; in recent years, the gap between male and female cat owners has narrowed, with 24 percent of women and 23 percent of men opens in new tab now parenting a cat.

I love seeing more men taking on cats, and I can see why they’re doing so. For me, becoming a cat dad was inevitable. I’ve always loved cats and I’ve spent most of my 26 years surrounded by them. My parents had one when I was born, and for most of my childhood there was always at least one kitty in our home. First Murphy, then Pebbles, then sisters Puss and Roxy.

After leaving home for university, I had to get my feline fix from friends with cats, and even took my now-girlfriend to a cat cafe as part of our first date almost three years ago. Fast forward a year and a half to when we moved in together, and we adopted a bonded pair of our own, Bunny and Dougie.

According to recent research commissioned by Mars*, the company behind pet nutrition brands such as WHISKAS®, SHEBA® and DREAMIES™, 45 percent of Brits view being a cat parent as a positive personality trait and over half of men say their cat has made them more caring and nurturing. In fact, two in five Gen Zs (41 percent) and millennials (40 percent) view men with cats as more attractive opens in new tab and 30 percent say being a cat dad is a green flag. Thirty six percent of male cat parents even say their dating life has improved, and it doesn’t take an Einstein (another famous cat dad) to figure out why.

According to the study, the traits most often associated with cat dads are ‘caring’, ‘responsible’, ‘sensitive’ and ‘emotionally intelligent’, and a third (32 percent) of people believe cats make men look more empathetic – all qualities most people would consider to be desirable traits in a potential partner.

This isn’t to say that dog parents don’t share these traits, too. And I love dogs, too. If I’m visiting someone with a dog, it’ll take me roughly 15 seconds before I’m on the floor making a fuss of them, but personally, I do find dogs a little intense. I lean more towards the introverted, and while I love spending time with friends and family, I need that time at home in front of the TV to recharge. So I relate to Bunny and Dougie more, in the way that they’re happy to socialise, but make it clear that they enjoy their alone time too.

Just having Bunny and Dougie at home has done wonders for my well-being. Those dark winter evenings when there’s nothing to do and everything feels miserable? Having a cat purring next to you makes it a little more bearable. Your partner’s away visiting friends for the weekend? Even if you haven’t got any wild plans, you’ve got your little friend to keep you company at home. And it’s not just me; the study says that 61 percent of my fellow cat dads describe relaxation as a daily benefit of having a cat around, another 53 percent say their cats provide real comfort.

Senior research manager at Waltham Petcare Science Institute Dr Scott McGrane agrees. “78 percent of men with cats say their feline companion helps them quiet their minds and stop overthinking. It’s clear that the human-animal bond is deepening – evolving into relationships defined by emotional support, connection and care,” says Dr McGrane. “Cat dads are a wonderful example of this shift. As a proud cat dad myself, I’m delighted to see these relationships celebrated.”

Over half of male cat parents (53 percent) have said they sometimes prioritise spending time with their cat over people, with 40 percent sometimes choosing to stay in rather than go out socially, and yes, I’ve done the same. I’ve had some wonderful Sunday mornings waking up before my girlfriend stirs and sitting down with a coffee alongside Dougie kneading a cushion, purring away in bliss. Other times we’ll be watching TV and see something leap into the air – it’s Bunny playing with her favourite pom-pom or spring.

While I share my cats with my partner, plenty of men who live alone are getting cats, too. “It’s nice having my own space,” explains 30-year-old Dwayne. “But after some time, I felt like I needed another live presence, you know?”

He got some plants at first, but soon realised he needed a pet, so brought home Juno – his first cat as an adult – just two months ago. “I’ve always loved animals, I just wasn’t expecting to fall in love with her the way I did,” he says. “That level of attachment, I wasn’t expecting it – I did a lot of research before I got her and I’ve tried to track her development and that sort of thing, just being a bit nerdy with it – I’m as happy as I could be.”

Cats don’t expect anything from you (apart from food, obvs), and after a long day, there’s something really pleasant about relaxing together with no obligation to make conversation. What I love about Bunny and Dougie is that they offer comfort without demanding anything in return, which makes it all the more odd that these wonderful animals – and the men who care for them – have so been stereotyped. Not that it matters at all but cats actually embody plenty of stereotypically ‘masculine’ traits, such as self-reliance and independence.

Traditional gendered stereotypes run deep. Even as young children, many of us have the idea that all dogs are male and all cats are female, and I’ve noticed myself instinctively asking someone, “What’s his name?” about a dog, or “How old is she?” about a cat.

Dogs are celebrated as man’s best friend in media. There’s the prickly dad who doesn’t want a dog then falls in love, the parents who get their lonely son a best friend, the dog who solves the mystery or helps save the day – the list is endless. From Scooby Doo to Marley and Me, Homeward Bound to Lassie to Air Bud. Where are the movies and books and TV shows about a man and his cat? Other than Dr Evil and Mr Bigglesworth opens in new tab (and their original James Bond inspo opens in new tab , I’m drawing a blank).

Hopefully, with more and more men opting to bring cats into their homes, this will change. After all, cats’ positive impact on their dads is a thing that needs to be shared with the world. “I think for guys, it’s a good exercise to have this animal that will show you affection and you meet them on their terms,” says Dwayne. “It’ll probably help you become more emotionally intelligent.”

In my eyes, he’s right. Growing up around cats has helped shape who I am, and being a cat dad as an adult gives me joy every day. It’s the kind of joy that can really change lives, and I think that if more men realised how much calmer and more fulfilled they could be with a cat in their life, we’d be happier and healthier as a society, and see even more men embracing the cat dad label with pride.

