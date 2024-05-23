How Cats Protection and Refuge Are Empowering Survivors of Domestic Abuse

Learn more about the important partnership between the two charities

Cats Protection, opens in new tab the UK’s leading cat welfare charity, and Refuge opens in new tab , the largest specialist domestic abuse organisation in the UK, have teamed up to tackle an important issue: how to help cat parents who are survivors of domestic abuse. Through its dedicated volunteer network, Cats Protection Lifeline opens in new tab arranges temporary, loving homes for cats whose families are experiencing domestic abuse whilst their pet parents gain support from partners such as Refuge.

New data from Cats Protection reveals that 90 percent of professionals who support survivors of domestic abuse say pets are a barrier to victim-survivors seeking safety, with many cat parents unable to leave due to the fear of what may happen to their beloved pet if left behind.

In addition, 87 percent of professionals have experienced cases where cats or kittens have been threatened with harm, with as many as 78 percent disclosing that cats have been physically abused and 39 percent saying they have been killed.

Sadly, pets are often used as a form of coercive control, with perpetrators seeking control over the victim-survivor. It is therefore vitally important to support survivors and their pets, as some refuge/emergency accommodations are unable to accept animals.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Cats Protection to help shine a light on the number of survivors who may find it harder to find safety for fear of leaving their cat behind,” explains Louise Firth, director of fundraising and communications at Refuge.

How Cats Protection is supporting survivors

The expansion of the Cats Protection Lifeline service has made a substantial impact, with the charity revealing it supported 229 survivors and 366 cats within the past year via Lifeline so their parents could find safety, through the support of charities like Refuge.

Unfortunately, they charity revealed that January 2024 was one of the busiest ever months for Lifeline, which received 104 referrals, up 74 percent from the previous year.

To encourage more volunteers to join as a cat fosterer and support the work they do, Cats Protection and Refuge have collaborated on a mural in Leake Street Arches in London, created by Oxfordshire street artist and cat lover, 7th Pencil aka Mel Saggs.

“This new mural beautifully conveys the strong bond that survivors share with their beloved pet. Cats are affectionate animals who respond to their owners’ emotions. They are a huge comfort for their owner in times of need and we have seen time and time again from our Lifeline service that cats play an important part in a survivor’s wellbeing and recovery,” says Amy Hyde, national Lifeline manager at Cats Protection.

Lifeline has also received support from TV presenter Wendy Turner-Webster, and Dame Joanna Lumley, who said: “Amidst the challenges faced by survivors of domestic abuse, the bond between a person and their beloved pet can be a beacon of hope and comfort. It’s heartening to see Cats Protection and Refuge coming together to support both survivors and their feline friends through the Lifeline to ensure no one is forced to choose between their safety and the wellbeing of their cherished pet.”

How you can help

Donating: you can make a one-off donation or set up a monthly direct debit with both Cats Protection opens in new tab and Refuge opens in new tab .

Register to become an emergency fosterer: if you could support survivors by opening up your home to foster cats until they can be reunited with their pet parents, then you can register to become a Lifeline volunteer opens in new tab . Cats Protection are currently specifically looking for fosterers in the following areas: the South East (London, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire), Yorkshire, East Anglia, the Midlands, Scotland and Wales.

Raising awareness across social media: something as simple as sharing the Instagram post opens in new tab that highlights the collaboration, breaks down the stats and explains the need for fosterers can also help their teams continue to offer support to both cats and their families who need to find safety from domestic abuse.

“Cats Protection Lifeline is an invaluable support in helping to reassure people affected by domestic abuse that their cats will be well looked after, enabling them to find safety and be reunited when they are able and ensuring that their pets are not a barrier to assessing the vital support they need,” says Firth.

More information and support.

National Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 2000 247 (free and available 24 hours a day)

Chat with a Refuge advisor: www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/chat-to-us-online opens in new tab

Learn more about Refuge: www.refuge.org.uk opens in new tab

Access the Lifeline team who support survivors with cats to find freedom from domestic abuse: www.cats.org.uk/what-we-do/cp-lifeline/accessing-lifeline opens in new tab















