Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These ones will do them no harm

Pet parents know every cat has their quirks and that extends to what they like to snack on. It’s easy to figure out that a plastic bag or a phone charger are not part of a balanced diet, but what about plants? Cats are obligate carnivores, which means they need mostly meat in their diet to survive. Still, some feline friends just seem to love the crunch of a houseplant. Since it’s next to impossible to keep a determined cat away from something they want to get their paws on, instead decorate your home with non-toxic houseplants that are safe for your pets to nibble on now and then.

“Although cats, being carnivores, aren’t particularly attracted to vegetation as part of their diet, they are often hugely inquisitive and playful, so it’s worth making sure any foliage in your home is totally safe for them,” says vet Dr Lizzie Youens.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Here are eight indoor plants safe for cats.

Rattlesnake plant

Don’t let the name fool you – these uniquely coloured leaves are as dangerous as a pillow fight. They do well with medium, indirect light and lots of water.

Spider plant

Common among waiting rooms and bathrooms, spider plants are a great way to add some low-fuss foliage to your home. They like indirect light and a little humidity, so hanging them near your shower can be a great choice.

Related article Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats

Boston fern

For a stately aesthetic, you can’t go wrong with a Boston Fern. Also known as a sword fern due to the long, blade-like fronds, this is a low-maintenance option that your cat can bite and bat at to their heart’s content.

Polka dot plant

Officially known as ‘Hypoestes,’ it’s easy to see where the punnier name came from. The speckled leaves come in a variety of colours, and indirect sunlight with frequent misting will keep it vibrant and vital.

Watermelon peperomia

Another cat-safe option that gets its name from the distinctly patterned leaves, a little nibble on this watermelon variety won’t result in cat food vomit. Medium, indirect sunlight and regular watering will keep those leaves looking ripe enough to eat.

Money tree

The money tree is pet-friendly, air-purifying and said to bring good luck and positive energy into your home. A perfect indoor plant that can give any room a tropical feel.

Related article 9 Plants Toxic to Cats These plants might be beautiful, but they’re deadly to feline foragers

Parlour palm

Belonging to the same family as coconut trees, the Parlour Palm is a reliable indoor option that thrives with plenty of sunlight and weekly waterings. Don’t worry, you won’t have coconuts falling on the floor, but leave plenty of headroom as these can grow to be over six feet tall.

Cat grass

A list of cat-safe plants wouldn’t be complete without cat grass. Technically, it’s a grass mixture grown from wheat, barley, oats and rye, and specifically designed for kitty consumption. Due to the high fibre content, cat grass can even aid with digestion and (fair warning) help cats work out hairballs.