Bezoars, aka hairballs, were once thought to be the antidote to poison, epilepsy and the plague – but please don’t go collecting all of your cat’s to fashion into a charm bracelet.

Before a hairball becomes a hairball, it’s a kind of nauseating trifecta of hair, food and saliva in your cat’s gut – not unlike your snarled, foamy clumps of hair that collect in the shower drain. All cats ingest hair thanks to their methodical grooming routines. Their barbed tongue acts like a brush to remove loose hair and, naturally, they swallow some of it. Most of that hair ends up in the litter box, but sometimes undigested hair mixed with digestive fluids (we’ll spare you the science lesson) gets stuck in your cat’s stomach and metamorphoses into that thing.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

“Hair is not all that digestible – it’s going to either go through or come back up,” says Dr Amy Stone, DVM, PhD. Hairballs are a fact of life for most cats (and cat owners). Longhaired breeds, such as Maine Coons, cough up clumps of hair around twice as often as their shorthaired counterparts. If your cat obsessively overgrooms, they may ingest more hair than they can pass. The result is an Oscar-winning performance of retching, gagging and dry heaving until your cat produces a sizeable amount of hair on the carpet.

“If hairballs happen once every three or four months throughout your cat’s life, it’s probably not that big of a deal,” says Dr Stone. “Or, a hairball could be the thing that tells you something is wrong.” Most are harmless, but at times, small clumps of hair can cause big problems like intestinal blockages. If your cat stops eating, seems lethargic, or repeatedly tries to vomit without success, they should see a vet. Dehydration can make it harder for a hairball to pass through your cat’s GI tract. In serious cases, surgery may be needed to remove an especially ominous hairball.

If hairballs are becoming an all-too-common occurrence, a hairball diet can be useful – they are high in fibre and therefore more digestible. There are also hairball treats available, but be sure to speak to your vet for a recommendation. A study opens in new tab found that cats that eat dry food that is round more successfully pass the food through their stomach than those that eat triangular-shaped food.

Dr Stone suggests establishing a regular grooming routine too, as brushing your cat can help remove excess hair. The next time your cat coughs one up, check your gag reflex and toss it in the trash. It will not – we promise – grant you immortality.