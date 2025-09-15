Who knew there was a breed named after an ’80s hairstyle?

A hall filled with cats and the people who love them – is this the closest thing to paradise on planet Earth?

The Cat Show Live, the UK’s biggest cat show, returned to Birmingham on 13 September, and obviously we had to go along. The event showcased the most adorable golden British Longhair kittens, huge Maine Coons, some of the best experts the feline world has to offer, and more treats and toys than a cat parent could shake a bag of Dreamies at.

Pet parenting deals, just for our kin Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech and way more pet parenting must-haves. Get Deals

I’ve grown up with cats, I’m a proud cat father of two, and I spend a lot of my time writing about our pets. But honestly? The Cat Show completely shattered what I thought I knew about felines. Here are 11 unexpected discoveries that left my mind blown.

The rare and unusual cat breeds you’ve probably never heard of

There’s a breed of cat named after an ’80s hairstyle

It’s true: the LaPerm cat is literally named after the perm hairstyle. These curly-coated beauties descended from a single barn cat in Oregon in the 1980s – one cat with a random genetic mutation opens in new tab started an entire breed.