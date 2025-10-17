I’m a Cat Behaviourist and I’d Never Walk My Cat on a Lead

I’m a cat behaviourist working with cats (and their humans) across the UK. It’s a job that’s equal parts science, detective work and emotional support. One thing I’ve learned? Most of the behavioural issues I help cat parents resolve could have been avoided with a better understanding of how cats actually think and feel.

That’s why I’ve built up a list of things I’d never do with my own cats. Up near the top? Walking them on a harness and lead. Not because I don’t think cats deserve new experiences. They do. But in most cases, a harness and lead definitely isn’t the way to enhance their lives, no matter what TikTok says. Here’s why.

What is a cat harness and lead?

If you’ve ever searched the hashtag #adventurecat, you’ll have seen cats in harnesses – either webbing loops that fasten around the neck and chest, or fabric jackets that wrap snugly around the body. The idea is simple: strap your cat into the harness, clip on a lightweight lead, and head out for a stroll. Just like a dog.

And that’s where the problem starts – because cats are nothing like dogs.