Any dating app veteran can testify to the absence of clean linens within the 20-something male demographic. But in fairness to the lonely boys who seemingly spend even less time in laundrettes than they do cleaning their bathrooms, we pet parents aren’t known for pristine bedding either. Some dogs shed – a lot. Enter pet hair-resistant bedding.

While there are plenty of benefits to having a pet share your bed, some of the remnants revealed in the cold light of day leave much to be desired. Sure, they might make the best cuddlers but the trail of hair our animals leave behind is something we see regularly but rarely talk about – not unlike how often they devour their own genitals. And similar to dudes with questionable hygiene, this inconvenient truth has long tempered our ability to comfortably get under the sheets. Thankfully, one emerging brand recognised this as a massive hole in the marketplace.

Seriously fur-resistant bedding

Slashop opens in new tab is proving that bedding can simultaneously be elegant, functional and sanitary – especially for pet parents. Its line of fur-resistant bedding opens in new tab is the perfect solution for shedding cats and dogs. Now, if you’re saying to yourself I don’t let my pet on the bed, I genuinely envy your commitment to boundaries but the rest of us haven’t been so lucky.

Slashop’s innovative fabric features an anti-static finish that repels dirt and hair, a nasty duo dogs and cats love to attract. Within the cloth is a hybrid blend of bamboo, eucalyptus and aerogel, each of which presents its own unique resources. Additionally, all three elements are sure to help the eco-conscious purchase confidently.

Bamboo is regenerative, meaning it requires no fertiliser, pesticides or chemicals to grow after its initial harvest. Eucalyptus is a biodegradable resource that is produced with 95 percent recycled water resulting in minimal environmental impact. Finally aerogel, originally developed by NASA to be used in life-support equipment, is widely considered the strongest insulation substance ever created. So when things do get steamy, these bad boys can handle temperatures upwards of 1,650C.

Beyond pet-hair resistant bedding

This same cocktail of comfort is leveraged in much of Slashop’s loungewear collection, emphasising its dedication to a good night’s sleep across all avenues. The fabric is silky smooth and breathable AF. Not to mention, its organic makeup is hypoallergenic, free from harmful chemicals and naturally resistant to bacteria. Plus, the thin weaving and high-density design are super-durable.

Slashop offers sheets, pillowcases, duvet and duvet covers, or bundles of all four. With sizes from Twin XL to California King, there are options for all types of sleepers. Of course, each set is available in a slew of Instagramable muted colours. So if the bedroom is your canvas – have at it.