When it comes to British food icons, the Colin the Caterpillar cake from Marks & Spencer is right up there with Marmite and a full English breakfast. Colin has become a staple at every birthday bash, office party and even the odd breakup celebration (don’t ask). But what if you could finally share this sugary ritual with your four-legged companion without sending them to the vet? Well, you’re in luck. Marks & Spencer has just released a Colin the Caterpillar pet toy opens in new tab , and it’s every bit as charming as the original.

Before you panic and imagine dogs chomping down on slices of sponge, let’s be clear: this is not an edible Colin. Even though your pup might be giving you those pleading eyes when you dig into your real-life Colin cake, remember, chocolate is one of those absolute ‘no-no’ foods for dogs (unless you really fancy an expensive trip to the vet). That said, dogs can still join in the celebrations thanks to this cuddly Colin toy, which, quite frankly, has everything your dog needs to feel like part of the party (except the sugar rush).

The Colin the Caterpillar pet toy opens in new tab is a plush chew toy designed to look just like the iconic cake we all know and love, complete with beady eyes and signature cheeky grin. He’s the same chocolate-brown shade and has those recognisable pastel-coloured shoes. But instead of being filled with delicious calories, this Colin is filled with soft stuffing and has a squeaker in the centre – ideal for pups who love a bit of noise.

The best part? It’s safe for your dog to gnaw, chew and toss around without any risk of a sugar-induced meltdown (unlike many children’s birthdays I’ve attended). At £6, it’s cheaper than the original Colin cake – and the £50 ‘giant’ Colin opens in new tab –, however, whether it lasts longer than the original is still up for debate.

For those of us who treat our dogs like they’re family (or better), this pet toy feels like a natural extension of M&S’s Colin empire. Your dog may not have a clue who or what Colin is, but they’ll get endless fun out of shaking him by the tail and parading him around the house. Plus, when guests come over and spot a mini Colin, it’s an instant conversation starter and possibly a party invite (where you'll find… another Colin).

We’ve seen pet pampering go to ridiculous levels, from designer accessories to private jets opens in new tab , but this Colin the Caterpillar toy strikes just the right balance of playful indulgence. It’s a quirky nod to our love for M&S’s most famous sweet treat (sorry Percy) and a way to keep the Colin obsession alive – whether you’re a cake lover or simply obsessed with spoiling your pooch. And let’s be honest, we all know someone who’ll be adding this toy to their basket ‘for their dog’ and the human-sized cake for themselves (it’s called balance, OK?).

So next time you’re indulging in a slice of Colin at your next bash, remember to let your dog in on the fun – without risking their health. After all, a party isn’t a party without the whole family involved, even if one member prefers squeak over sponge.