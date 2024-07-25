Contrary to popular opinion, the best part of this wild summer we’re living through isn’t Charli XCX (although, it’s worth noting that ‘brat’ has now officially reached the dog world opens in new tab ). No, in the world of glitz and glamour, where the offspring of celebrities are often the ones hogging the limelight, a new breed of VIPs is emerging, and they’ve got four legs.

Dubbed ‘Very Important Pups’ by The Guardian opens in new tab , these furry celebrities, along with their celebrity parents, are taking over social media, red carpets and even high-end fashion campaigns, proving that star power goes much further when you team up with your favourite canine friend.

Gone are the days when a celebrity dog was simply a pampered pet. Today, these furry companions have their own Instagram accounts, brand endorsements and legions of fans. Take, for example, Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, who became household names after their dramatic kidnapping and subsequent rescue made headlines worldwide. Or Noon Coleman, a Miniature Schnauzer who follows mum Zendaya on her press tours opens in new tab around the world.

Celebrity dogs are now bona fide stars in their own right. Their rise to fame often mirrors that of human ‘nepo babies’, riding on the coattails of their famous pet parents while carving out their own niche in the public eye.

At the $600 million wedding of Anant Ambani, the son of Asia’s wealthiest man, and Radhika Merchant, an unexpected guest went viral opens in new tab for his nonchalant attitude to the event’s many celebrities in attendance including several Bollywood stars, Priyanka Chopra, a number of Kardashians, and even Tony and Cherie Blair.

Amidst the star-studded gathering in Mumbai, Happy, the family’s Golden Retriever, seemed to prefer a quieter setting over the glitzy celebration. If Happy ever finds the social scene too overwhelming, he has the perfect escape: his very own Mercedes SUV opens in new tab , ready to whisk him away from the party.

And if Happy needs a four-legged friend, he could look to Gunther, a German Shepherd who became the ‘world’s richest dog’ when he inherited a $65 million (£40 million) million fortune (27 members of staff) from his doting pet parent Countess Karlotta Liebenstein when she died – a story that was captured in last year’s Netflix documentary series Gunther’s Millions.

Happy and Gunther aren’t the only dogs basking in the limelight and wealth these days though. Brisket, a rescue Terrier-Poodle mix, has been stealing the show on the red carpet of Twisters premieres and events opens in new tab , proudly accompanying his pet parent (and one of the film’s leads), Glen Powell.

Meanwhile, Pip – short for Sir Pippin of Beanfield – attended the Wimbledon finals with his pet parent, actor Glenn Close; and Demi Moore’s Chihuahua, Pilaf, comes in at number one in amount of appearances amongst this furry elite, gracing the front rows of fashion weeks opens in new tab , the red carpet at Cannes and even theatre performances in London’s West End (Pilaf was reportedly opens in new tab “quite moved” by Tom Holland’s performance in Romeo and Juliet).

Dogs today are living lifestyles that would make their ancestors howl in disbelief. In Mayfair, a newly updated dog-friendly members’ club opens in new tab boasts bronze German Shepherds at its entrance, where discerning doggos can dine on caviar on velvet sofas. Elsewhere, a private jet company carrying pups from London to New York – complete with spa departure lounge and ‘toy menu’ – took off in May this year.

In line with these dogs and their extravagant lifestyles is the burgeoning market for luxury dog apparel. The pet fashion market opens in new tab is on a fast track, projected to skyrocket to nearly $9 billion by 2032, boasting an annual growth rate of 5.6 percent. Since 2019, clothing sales for pets have surged by 21 percent, and pet parents are now splurging nine percent more on their pets’ wardrobes. In the UK alone, annual spending on pets was over £7.5 billion in 2020.

Fashion houses such as Gucci, Celine, Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss have launched pet lines over the last five years. But these nepo pups are not just making waves on social media in their designer drip; they’re also strutting their stuff in the world of high fashion, too (just don’t call it a catwalk).

Fashion houses recognise the appeal of featuring celebrity dogs in their campaigns, too. In 2020, Thom Browne featured his adorable Dachshund, Hector Browne opens in new tab , in a series of chic and stylish ads. Similarly, Marc Jacobs’ Bull Terrier, Neville Jacobs opens in new tab , has become a fashion icon, even releasing a book titled Neville Jacobs: I’m Marc’s Dog.

Kendall Jenner starred in Bottega Veneta’s spring/summer 2024 campaign opens in new tab with her Doberman Pinscher, Pyro, and just last month, Louis Vuitton Men’s unveiled its Pre-collection for SS25 with a campaign featuring an impressive array of dogs. The campaign not only showcased Pharrell’s latest collection for the brand but also introduced LV’s inaugural range of dog accessories, aptly named The Louis Vuitton Canine Collection. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

The trend isn’t just about capitalising on cuteness; it’s personal. Many of these chic collections are inspired by the designers’ own beloved pets. Take Gucci, for example, whose cosy dog jumpers, coats and travel carriers were tailored with former creative director Alessandro Michele’s adorable Boston Terriers, Bosco and Osco, in mind. Similarly, when Hedi Slimane was head honcho at Celine, the fashion house’s luxurious range of leads, poo bag pouches and water bowls paid homage to his charming Labradoodle, Elvis.

A Gucci pet bowl opens in new tab will set you back £455, though, and for those seeking understated elegance, a Celine leather dog bed opens in new tab is available for the lowly fee of £5,100. So how is the average pet parent affording to pamper their pups to such an extent? Some blame the rise of DINKWADs (Dual Income No Kids, With A Dog), and the growing global trend of people having children at a later age, if at all.

But whilst modern celebrity dogs are taking the internet by storm, the phenomenon of famous dogs isn’t exactly new (although not as intense before the advent of social media), and our obsession with famous pups has preceded going viral online. Rin Tin Tin, a German Shepherd rescued from a World War I battlefield, became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1920s and 1930s; and Lassie, a Rough Collie, starred in movies and TV shows from the 1940s onwards, becoming an enduring symbol of loyalty and bravery.

As our fascination with celebrity culture shows no signs of waning, it’s safe to say that nepo pups are here to stay. Their presence on social media platforms provides a much-needed dose of dopamine and positivity, a welcome relief from the often harsh realities of the digital world. And the influence of celebrity dogs is likely to expand even further. With advancements in technology and the ever-growing importance of social media, these canine stars will continue to shape trends and endorse products, bringing joy to millions of followers around the globe.