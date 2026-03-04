Spring cleaning is one of those tasks that sounds deeply satisfying in theory, but feels significantly less so when you’re on your hands and knees scrubbing the kitchen floor at 10pm on a Sunday. Add a dog who slobbers on the kitchen floor, or a cat who walks across every surface you’ve just wiped down, and it gets more complicated still – not just because they’re judging your technique (though Luna, my rescue, absolutely is), but because the household cleaning products most of us reach for without even thinking can actually pose a real risk to them.

Dogs and cats interact with floors, surfaces and soft furnishings in a fundamentally different way to us. Dogs lick their paws. Cats groom constantly. Both spend significantly more time with their faces close to the floor than we humans do, which means they’re more likely to be absorbing whatever you’ve just cleaned it with. Some of the most common ingredients in cleaning products – bleach, ammonia, phthalates, phenols – can cause real harm if ingested or inhaled in even small amounts. So if you’ve got a Labrador who treats the kitchen floor like a buffet, that feels like information worth knowing.

The good news is, the pet-safe cleaning market has significantly improved in recent years, and you no longer have to choose between a home that smells clean and a home that’s safe for your pets – there are brilliant options at every price point, and I’ve done the research (and the floor-mopping) so you don’t have to. Here’s what to use, what ingredients to avoid and why it matters more than the label might let on.

Always remember to read the labels and follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using cleaning products around your pets.

Our top pet-safe cleaning picks

How to choose the pet-safe cleaning product that’s right for you

The amount of cleaning products available can be overwhelming, each boasting its own set of promises and benefits, so how do you navigate the shelves to find the safest options?

First and foremost, educate yourself on the most toxic ingredients to your pets (see below) so that you’re informed and equipped with knowledge when it comes to doing your spring cleaning.

Look for products specifically labelled as ‘pet-safe’ or ‘pet-friendly’, and try to look beyond marketing language to the actual ingredient list. Certifications from organisations like the RSPCA opens in new tab or B Corp status are useful indicators that a product has been through a more rigorous evaluation process. Plant-based, biodegradable formulas are generally a safer bet than those with synthetic fragrance listed as ‘parfum’.

Are ‘non-toxic’ and ‘pet-safe’ cleaning products the same thing?

Not always. Non-toxic products are formulated without ingredients harmful to humans when used as directed – but what’s safe for us isn’t always safe for our dogs and cats. Pet-safe products go a step further, specifically avoiding ingredients that could cause harm if inhaled or ingested by animals, even accidentally. As I mentioned before, dogs and cats are licky creatures; the threshold for ‘safe’ is different.

Does pet-safe mean all-natural?

No – and that’s definitely worth knowing. Not all synthetic ingredients are harmful, and not every ‘all-natural’ product is safe. Some natural formulas contain essential oils that are toxic to cats (most of them, frankly) for example and others, such as tea tree and pine oil, are harmful to dogs opens in new tab , too. The key is whether a product has been specifically formulated and tested for pet safety, not just whether it smells nice and sounds wholesome on the label.

What ingredients to avoid for a pet-safe cleaning product

When choosing a pet-safe cleaning product, there are a few key ingredients to avoid. These include:

What to do if your pet ingests a cleaning solution

If you suspect that your pet has ingested a cleaning product, act quickly. First, remove your pet from the area and try to determine what they’ve ingested and how much. Check the label of the cleaning product for any warning signs or instructions in case of accidental ingestion and contact your vet or the Animal PoisonLine opens in new tab immediately for guidance (£35–45 per call). Don’t wait, even if they ‘seem fine’ – some reactions take time to present.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for pet-safe cleaning products

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best overall

opens in new tab Method Anti-Bac All Purpose Cleaner Spray opens in new tab $ 4 If you want one spray that does everything – kitchen counters, bathroom surfaces, wood floors, stainless steel – without you having to think too hard about whether it’s safe for your dog to walk across the just-mopped floor, Method’s Anti-Bac All Purpose Cleaner is the one. It kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and tackles lingering pet odours too, which is honestly the main event when you share a home with a dog who’s taken to swimming in the local pond.

$4 at Ocado opens in new tab

Pros

Free from bleach, parabens and phthalates.

Tackles pet odours as well as general grime.

Easy to find in most supermarkets.

Refill (2l bottle) available opens in new tab .

Cons

Not a specialist pet product – less targeted for heavy-duty animal mess.

Overall review

Method has built a loyal following among pet parents precisely because it hits the sweet spot between effective and safe. The Wild Rhubarb scent opens in new tab is addictive (in my humble opinion) without being overwhelming, and the formula is free from the most common problem ingredients for pets. Reviewers consistently flag that it doesn’t leave a strong chemical smell behind – important for dogs and cats with sensitive noses, too.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for vets’ standards

opens in new tab Vetark Ark-Klens Ready To Use opens in new tab $ 5.69 When a cleaning product is trusted by veterinary surgeons and animal charities for disinfecting animal housing and feeding bowls, that’s a fairly solid endorsement. Ark-Klens is a veterinary-grade 3-in-1 cleanser, disinfectant and deodoriser that protects against bacteria (including E. coli and Salmonella), viruses and a range of fungi – all while being non-toxic, non-corrosive and non-irritant.

$5.69 at Animed opens in new tab

Pros

Non-toxic, non-corrosive, non-irritant.

Effective against bacteria, viruses and fungi.

Safe for use directly on food dishes and water bowls.

Cons

Primarily marketed for animal housing rather than home use – test on a small area to check there is no reaction to the surface first.

Overall review

Ark-Klens is the kind of product that doesn’t shout about itself but quietly delivers. If you’ve got a dog or cat who has been unwell, you’re worried about your pet contracting a disease or you simply want peace of mind that your cleaning is protecting your pets rather than putting them at risk, this is the one to reach for.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best budget

Pros

Budget-friendly without cutting corners on safety.

100 percent mineral formula, biodegradable and vegan.

Kills 99.9 percent of bacteria.

Works on soft furnishings and carpets.

Cons

Own-brand product with less independent testing visibility.

Not widely available outside Pets at Home.

Overall review

For pet parents who want a reliable everyday option that won’t break the bank, this Pets at Home spray punches well above its price point. The mineral formula means it’s gentle and the stain-removal performance on the kind of messes dogs and cats actually make (we all know the ones) is consistently solid.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for stains & odours

opens in new tab Simple Solution Extreme Enzymatic Cleaner and Odour Remover opens in new tab $ 7.99 If you’ve got a puppy in the middle of toilet training, a senior dog with occasional accidents or a cat who has decided that a particular corner of your living room is now their spot, Simple Solution is a name you need to know. The Extreme formula uses a pro-bacteria and enzyme combination that actually breaks down the biological compounds in urine and other pet mess rather than just masking the smell – which matters, because dogs and cats will return to spots they can still smell, even if you can’t.

$7.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Enzyme formula breaks down biological compounds rather than masking odour.

Deters repeat marking by eliminating the scent of urine entirely.

Works on carpets, upholstery, fabric, bedding and other water-safe surfaces.

Cons

Stronger enzymatic smell during application (dissipates once dry).

Pricier than basic surface sprays.

Overall review

This is the product pet parents reach for when the stakes are high. Amazon reviews opens in new tab consistently describe it as transformative for managing puppy accidents and senior dog incontinence, with several noting it successfully eliminated odours from accidents that other products hadn’t touched. Some reviews note that the bottle can be tricky to master, and may lead to leakage but the ‘repeat-marking prevention’ aspect is particularly praise by those in the midst of toilet-training season.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best carpet cleaner

opens in new tab Dr. Beckmann Pet Stain and Odour Remover opens in new tab $ 3.99 Wouldn’t it be convenient if dogs and cats kept their accidents strictly to hard floors? Sadly, they don’t – which is exactly why this Dr. Beckmann exists. At under £4, it’s the most affordable carpet and upholstery-specific cleaner on this list, and it more than earns its place. The formula works in three minutes flat, tackling urine, vomit, muddy paw prints – you name it – while the built-in 2-in-1 brush applicator gets properly into the fibres rather than just sitting on top. This one was an essential for us as parents to a rescue pup who couldn’t quite make it outside on time when she first arrived. $3.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Genuinely budget-friendly – widely available from £3.99.

Works quickly.

Chlorine-bleach free and dermatologically tested.

Discourages repeat soiling.

Cons

Carpet and upholstery only – not a hard-surface product.

Not suitable for silk, velvet or water-sensitive fabrics.

Advisable to keep pets out of the room during use.

Overall review

Dr. Beckmann opens in new tab is a household name for a reason, and the pet version delivers on that reputation at a price point that makes it accessible for most. Reviewers frequently describe the carpet cleaner as their go-to for accidents that have already set into fibres, with several noting it handles cat urine odour – one of the more stubborn challenges in pet-parent cleaning – more effectively than pricier alternatives.

Kinship rating

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best professional-grade

opens in new tab Delphis Multi-Surface Polish opens in new tab $ 4.5 O f all the pet-safe cleaning products out there, finding a pet-safe polish has been the hardest challenge. Delphis’ plant-based, vegan and eco-friendly furnish polish is free from ammonia, phosphates, sodium hydroxide and more, but is safe to use on wood, laminate, chrome, veneer, stainless steel, glass and plastic. $4.5 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Explicitly labelled pet-safe by the manufacturer.

Rigorous environmental and safety credentials.

Free from fragrance, dyes, petroleum solvents, ammonia, chlorine bleach and formaldehyde.

Professional strength that actually tackles heavy-duty kitchen grease.

Cons

Fragrance-free means no pleasant scent (this is a feature, not a bug, for cats especially).

Slightly higher price point than supermarket alternatives.

Overall review

For pet parents who want the closest thing to professional-grade cleaning without any of the ingredients that pose a risk to dogs and cats, Delphis Eco is the one to go for with its combination of safety certifications, transparent ingredient disclosure and serious cleaning efficacy. Reviewers consistently describe it as matching or outperforming conventional degreasers without the chemical smell, which makes the kitchen much less overwhelming for dogs and cats with sensitive noses.

Kinship rating

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best disinfectant

Pros

Veterinary-grade broad-spectrum disinfection.

Covers parvovirus, kennel cough, ringworm, feline enteritis and more.

Safe on animal housing, food bowls, grooming kit and bedding.

Also available in concentrate for larger homes or multi-pet households.

Cons

Ready-to-use spray is less economical than the concentrate for regular use.

Less widely stocked than supermarket brands.

Overall review

Formula H has earned its loyal following among serious pet parents, breeders and fosterers who need real disinfection rather than just surface cleaning with reviewers noting its “good deodorising properties”. The ready-to-use spray is the most convenient entry point, though regular users tend to switch to the concentrate for better value. Either way, the protection it offers is hard to match at this price point.

Kinship rating

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best mineral formula