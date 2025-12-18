5 Ways AI Could Change the Relationship With Your Pet in 2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quietly reshaping the pet industry, opening up new ways to care for our animals – from smart feeders and health trackers to ambitious attempts at ‘pet translation’ and beyond. As technology becomes more woven into daily life, it’s increasingly finding its way into how we feed, monitor and understand our pets.

Main Takeaways From health tracking to feeding routines, AI works best when it supports human intuition rather than trying to replace it.

Tools that monitor behaviour, health and movement can flag issues earlier, but translation apps and training tech still need expert oversight.

The most effective pet care in 2026 will blend AI tools with vets, trainers and behaviourists – using technology to reduce stress, not responsibility.

And the timing makes sense. Pet parenting in the US is on the rise: Ipsos data opens in new tab from 2025 shows that 61 percent of adults aged 18 to 34 now have a dog, up from 52 percent in 2018.

Still, the goal isn’t to replace instinct, empathy or hands-on care with algorithms. Used well, AI has the potential to complement human intuition, not override it. We spoke to experts about how emerging technologies could support and strengthen the bond between pets and their people.

Personalised nutrition

Smart feeders with personalised meal plans promise a more tailored approach to feeding, adjusting portions and timings based on factors such as breed, age and health conditions. For many pet parents, they offer reassurance and consistency – especially in busy households or homes with more than one animal.

However, these feeders don’t take into consideration all factors, says pet health brand Omni’s in-house opens in new tab canine behaviourist, Nico Joiner.



“When advice is based only on metrics like weight and calories, it risks ignoring the individual needs of each dog. From a behavioural point of view, food is more than fuel. It’s linked to emotion, routine and even how safe a dog feels. If AI doesn’t account for that, it can lead to feeding routines that don’t support the dog’s wellbeing.”

“Pet feeders are a great example of how technology can support responsible pet parenting. They’re not intended to replace the pet-human bond, but rather to complement it. For busy households or homes with multiple pets, these feeders can reduce stress and provide consistency in feeding routines,” says Dr Michelle Greaves, BVMS CertAVP(VD) MRCVS, national veterinary manager at Zoetis UK opens in new tab .

Pet translation technology

Being able to understand what our pets are ‘saying’ has long been a familiar fantasy – particularly for anyone who grew up watching Dr Dolittle. In theory, it would make it easier to tell the difference between a bark that means “I’m hungry” and one that signals boredom.

For now, though, true pet translation remains some way off. While a growing number of apps claim to decode animal sounds, most fall short of genuinely interpreting what pets are communicating.

A collar by Personifi AI opens in new tab , a Tennessee-based tech company, was going to launch the Shazam Band for Pets, the “World’s First Cognitive Wearable Device”. It seems that despite plans to launch earlier in 2025, it has ceased production, based on an Instagram announcement opens in new tab .

A Chinese tech giant, Baidu, has created a patent opens in new tab -pending system that aims to decode animal sounds and behaviours, from your cat’s meows to your dog’s barks. As reported by MultiLingual opens in new tab , Baidu’s system will offer deeper insights than basic trackers currently available, by analysing movements, biological signals and even the emotional state of the pet.

“Apps claiming to translate pet sounds into human language are fun and engaging, but they should be viewed as entertainment rather than a scientific tool. While they can spark curiosity and encourage pet parents to pay closer attention to their pet’s behaviour, they don’t replace professional behavioural advice,” says Dr Greaves.

Health, location and activity trackers

According to an Ipsos 2025 opens in new tab study, 47 percent of Americans believe the ability to afford healthcare for their pets will worsen. This is where the need for health tracking via AI apps and tools comes in. Monitoring cameras, GPS collars and smart cat flaps will slowly become part of our daily life.

“These devices can help detect and analyse behaviours such as barking, howling or destructive activity, but they also monitor movement patterns, or even lack of movement, which can be a sign of pain, injury or conditions like arthritis,” says Dr Greaves.

“This proactive approach prompts timely vet visits, which may improve treatment outcomes and reduce long-term costs for pet owners,” she adds.

Samsung’s ‘Smart Things’ home has now integrated a ‘Home Alone opens in new tab ’ technology so you can take care of your pets while away – turning on/off the lights, the TV and even vacuum. Its robot vacuum includes a camera that can monitor your pet and alert you when needed, for instance, if your pet hasn’t moved for a while.



GPS pet trackers are becoming smaller, thinner and more powerful. These are ideal for cats who love to roam on their own. Trackers now include geo-fence alerts and route playbacks. Life360 (the family safety app) recently launched a dog GPS tracker opens in new tab that attaches to a lead or collar and informs you of your pet’s every move. It’s said to be very accurate, as it connects to bluetooth, wifi and GPS and tracks your pet every two to four seconds.

“By learning your pet’s daily routine and identifying subtle changes, AI helps you understand what makes them happy (or stressed) and what you can do to support their well-being. This insight not only improves your pet’s quality of life but also strengthens the bond you share by enabling more responsive, personalised care,” says Dr Greaves.

AI-powered technology to detect health issues

AI-powered diagnostics are having a moment. The market is growing fast and, while much of the early innovation has focused on livestock, those same tools are now starting to filter into everyday pet care. The result? Smarter ways to spot potential health issues in dogs and cats earlier, often before symptoms become obvious – and with less stress for pet parents waiting for answers.

A recent market research report opens in new tab valued the industry at $1.94 billion, and it’s forecasted to reach $4.05 billion by 2029.

Antech Diagnostics (part of Mars Petcare) has made strides in using AI tools to detect health issues in the last few years, from kidney disease opens in new tab in cats to cancer in dogs. Its latest innovation opens in new tab includes a tool opens in new tab to detect gum disease and other dental issues in dogs, offering advice directly to pet parents. There’s also a similar tool to monitor your pet’s stool opens in new tab .

Ikdeep Singh, global president of Mars Pet Nutrition, mentions in a press release that this technology is just the beginning: “By bringing together our iconic brands, and expertise across our science, diagnostics, veterinary and digital teams, we’re providing pet parents with the tools they need to better understand and care for their pets every day.”

This category also includes wearable pet health monitoring devices to support and enhance remote diagnostics, some examples on the market at the moment are:

There are countless AI-supported health tools available, too, for pet parents and professionals. These include Pet Lens AI opens in new tab , SignalPET opens in new tab , Idexx Lab VET Station opens in new tab , Petriage opens in new tab and VetTriage opens in new tab .

Overall, the pet health industry can benefit from AI in the development of new medications and treatments, pattern recognition in blood tests to detect disease faster, robotic assistance in complex surgeries and even personalised treatment plans for pets.

“AI isn’t just transforming the consumer market, it’s revolutionising veterinary practice laboratories too,” says Dr Greaves.

“Devices like Vetscan Imagyst offer six-in-one AI testing capabilities, covering companion animal and horse faecal samples, blood smears, skin swabs, urine samples and analysis of skin lumps. Rapid AI-enhanced diagnostics empower vets to make informed decisions sooner, enabling timely, targeted treatment while easing the stress pet parents often feel while waiting for their pets’ test results. This not only improves health outcomes but also supports an individualised approach to health care,” says Dr Greaves.

Dog training apps

With the cost of one-to-one dog training sessions on the rise, it’s no surprise many pet parents are turning to training apps instead. There are plenty to choose from, promising expert guidance in your pocket – but can an app really stand in for a real-life trainer or behaviourist?

Dogo opens in new tab is an app for puppy and dog training that’s been downloaded over 5 million times. Created with the help of certified vets and experienced trainers, it includes 15-minute daily training videos. Pupford opens in new tab has enlisted the help of YouTuber and trainer Zak George, who has created a special 30-day video programme for your pup. For a more personalised approach, try GoodPup opens in new tab , which includes 1:1 live video calls with certified dog trainers. Other apps include PawCham opens in new tab and Traini opens in new tab , both of which are AI-powered.

“The best plans come from someone who knows when to challenge your theories on your dog’s behaviour and when to educate you, with evidence that’s not only scientifically sound but proven to work in practice. AI tends to confirm what you already think rather than question whether you’re reading your dog correctly,” says Nico.

“Your dog may develop insecurities and begin to trust you less, while at the same time, their behaviour can knock your confidence, so you trust them less, too. This could lead to restricting what they can do and limiting access to the things that bring them joy,” he adds.

“Dog training apps can be useful when they’re based on evidence-based methods. They provide structured guidance and consistency, which are key to successful training. However, it’s important to remember that every pet is unique, and some behavioural challenges require tailored support from a qualified trainer or behaviourist. These apps work best as a supplement to hands-on interaction and professional advice, not as a standalone solution,” says Dr Greaves.

“AI can sound supportive in the language it uses, but it cannot authentically model compassion, reassurance or behavioural change coaching the way experts can. This could lead pet parents to feel corrected, not supported, passive, not empowered and hide non-compliance behind the app” says Nico.

AI can be a tool, but not the A to Z

Microsoft’s AI, Copilot, has published an article opens in new tab on the ways it can support pet parents in terms of nutrition, health and training. We don’t recommend trusting the information given wholeheartedly, but it can offer some guidance on simple issues.

“AI does have its place, but you need to approach it carefully and not take everything as gospel. There can be real support and guidance in those interactions, particularly as data gathering improves. However, nothing replaces person-to-professional support,” says Nico.

Dr Greaves agrees: “These platforms are not a substitute for professional veterinary care. If you have any concerns about your pet’s health, always consult a qualified veterinary professional as soon as possible, as they can accurately diagnose and give guidance on immediate treatment options.”

“In 2026, I think we’ll see AI-powered apps that can give tailored advice based on the data you’re regularly feeding in (ie, allergies, stool logs, behavioural changes). Done well, AI could take on some of the heavy lifting by analysing patterns and giving us, as behaviourists or your vet, a much fuller picture. This is something we’re focused on at Omni, where offering vet and behavioural consultations means we can use that data to connect pet parents with the right support,” says Nico.

At its best, AI is there to support your pet’s life, not run it. From GPS trackers and cameras that keep an eye on them while you’re out, to smart monitors that flag subtle changes in health, these tools can add reassurance and insight. No technology can replace human connection, intuition or care – but used thoughtfully, AI can offer peace of mind and help pet parents show up even better for the animals they love.