You’ve probably seen a mother cat or dog carry her kitten or puppy by the scruff of the neck, and wondered if it’s safe to do the same. The short answer: no. While this natural maternal behaviour might look gentle, scruffing adult cats or dogs can cause pain, fear and lasting behavioural problems. Here’s what veterinarians want pet parents to know about this outdated handling technique.

Main Takeaways Scruffing is not safe for adult cats or dogs.

Can cause physical pain and psychological trauma.

Never use scruffing as a training method – use harnesses, towel wraps and positive reinforcement instead.

Only vets should scruff for medical procedures, and only when absolutely necessary.

What is scruffing?

The term ‘scruffing’ can have a few different meanings but it typically refers to firmly holding an animal by the loose skin on the back of the neck, also known as the scruff. Historically, scruffing has been used to restrain an animal when other options aren’t available, particularly if the animal is aggressive or difficult to handle. It can also refer to lifting an animal by the scruff. Scruffing has also been used as a training technique; for example grabbing hold of the scruff to get an animal’s attention when they are ‘misbehaving’. It goes without saying, do not use this ‘technique’ at home.

Scruffing is based on imitating the maternal behaviour of many mammals, who carry their young by the scruff. Pre-weaned kittens, for example, have a reflex that makes them relax when their mother lifts them by the scruff of the neck.