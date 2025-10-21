We all know black cats get a bit of a bad rep, but one Spanish town has gone one step further by temporarily banning the adoption of black cats over fears of potential “ritual” practices.

Authorities in Terrassa, a town in north-eastern Catalonia, put a moratorium on the adoption of black cats during a period of increased demand in the lead-up to Halloween. Running from 1 October through to 10 November, the unprecedented ban is designed to prevent the animals being hurt, used as Halloween props or subjected to what Deputy Mayor Noel Duque describes as potentially “macabre practices”.

According to BBC News opens in new tab , Duque told broadcaster RTVE that adoption requests for black cats – often associated with witchcraft – typically spike around Halloween, with some people wishing to use them for sinister reasons.

“We are aware of an increase in people calling up to adopt and putting the cat’s physical appearance first, which seems suspicious to us,” Duque told RTVE, as reported opens in new tab by The Telegraph. “At the very least, we want to prevent people from adopting on a whim or because it is fashionable. And in cases like these, which we know exist, we want to ensure that there are no macabre practices behind them.”*