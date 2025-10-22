Black cats crossing your path might seem like harmless superstition today, but centuries ago, owning a cat could literally get you killed. Whether it’s Salem from Sabrina the Teenage Witch or Thackery Binx from Hocus Pocus, in popular culture cats and pointy hats seem to go hand-in-hand. But just how did cats become inextricably linked to our storybook witches – and why are the consequences still affecting cats in shelters today?

The dark origins: when cats became ‘evil’

Cats first became associated with witchcraft and even the devil during the witch trials of the 16th and 17th centuries. Despite Hollywood’s eager adoption of the cat-and-witch combo as light entertainment, the idea of a witch and her familiar is particular to English witchcraft. In a nod to those thought to be employing a familiar, by 1604, English law purposely made the invocation or conjuration of an evil spirit punishable by death, including the feeding and rewarding of said evil spirit.

The 17th century English Puritan Cleric John Gaule, who is now remembered for his partially sceptical views on witchcraft, wryly pointed out that: “Every old woman… a dog or cat by her side, is not only suspect but pronounced for a witch.”

And while dogs seem to have shaken off the spooky associations, cats haven’t fared as well.