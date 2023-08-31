Speak to any dog trainer for a few minutes and you’ll probably hear the phrase “set your puppy up for success”. That’s because pets, like humans, respond well to positive affirmations, and laying the groundwork for your new relationship early on can make all the difference. But how do I create this foundation, you might be asking? Well, it’s all about getting ahead of the curve and eliminating possible negative distractions so you can spend your time rewarding all the good things your pup does.

Why give your puppy all the options in the world when they couldn’t possibly know the difference between a Jimmy Chew toy opens in new tab and your very expensive and very real Jimmy Choos? Instead, help your pup make good choices by setting boundaries, both literal and figurative.

One go-to tool that trainers count on is a puppy pen, otherwise known as an exercise or play pen, which separates your pup from any possible troublesome temptations. As the name implies, your puppy will begin to recognise this as a space where only good things happen: play, exercise, enrichment toys, learning and rewards. Of course, it’s never for punishment, isolation or the ‘ naughty step ’ treatment.

“Puppy pens are a life saver for new puppy owners,” says dog trainer Aislynn Ross. “Puppy pens help so much with toilet training, teaching them independence and keeping your pup safe.” It can also be used to thoughtfully manage interactions with children, new people or other dogs, keeping your puppy and other members of the household feeling safe and secure.

From soft-sided portable pens and convertible room dividers to aesthetic-friendly wooden versions, there’s a range of options to suit you and your dog’s needs. We’ve pulled together five puppy-friendly pens that will set both you and your new dog up for success.

opens in new tab Iris 8-Panel Exercise/Playpen opens in new tab $ 110.61 This pen has a swing front door that will feel welcoming to your puppy even before you begin showering them with treats for good behaviour. It also benefits from eight customisable panels that you can shape and expand according to your dog ’s needs. $110.61 at Amazon opens in new tab