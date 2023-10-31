Find one they love, but not so much they won’t want to come home

Family is everything. No question. But you also can’t wait to get back to your friends, right? Your dog may just share the sentiment. Whether your pup is a social butterfly or a stage-five clinger, if you’ve been stressing about how they’ll cope when you return to work, doggie daycare has got you covered. Your dog can have a social life and learn how to be comfortable when not glued to your side, while you can find comfort knowing they’re in good hands. Of course, not just any place will do. We caught up with Camp Bow Wow marketing scout August Martin to map out how to find the right playgroup for your pup.

Do some recon

If you’ve ever imagined quitting your day job and opening an eponymous doggie daycare, you’re not alone. Which is to say there are a lot of options out there, but all it takes is a little sleuthing to weed out the ones unworthy of your dog. First, check out a daycare’s website – a legitimate business should be fully insured. “Transparency with customers is important,” says August. “Can you see where your pup will be sleeping or playing? Are there cameras so you can check on your dog while you’re working? It’s always nice to be able to see your dog and know they’re being well taken care of.” Next, read reviews. While they should be taken with a grain of salt, feedback from actual clients could rule a daycare in or out.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Related article 10 Things to Ask At Your First Vet Visit There are no stupid questions when it comes to your dog’s health

Ask about safety procedures

Before you commit, ask a daycare staff member about the safety measures they have in place. Dr Elizabeth Shines has some suggestions: “Find out how they prevent dogs from accidentally getting loose. They should have a secure fence that’s at least six-feet tall, if not taller. They should also use a double-gate system when bringing dogs in and out of the facility, so there’s always one closed door between the dog and the street.

“Ask if they require that dogs be spayed or neutered, which can decrease aggression in general. And find out if they require vaccinations and parasite prevention, as those will reduce the likelihood that your dog will pick up fleas, kennel cough or another health issue. Lastly, I recommend asking questions about the staff. Are there enough people working to keep all the dogs safe and clean up messes quickly? Is the team trained in pet first aid? What will they do if there’s an emergency and they can’t get in touch with you? Answers to these questions will give you a sense of their overall approach to your dog’s safety.”

Consider your dog's personality

Just like people, there’s no one size fits all when it comes to dog personalities. Some revel in playing with as many dogs as possible. Others, not so much. The key is to find a daycare that can adjust to your dog’s unique needs, whether they’re a social butterfly or a wallflower. “I recommend asking if they do temperament tests on all of the dogs before allowing them in,” says Dr Shines. “Not all dogs are a good fit for daycare. Others are appropriate for daycare but may require more attention, so it’s good to understand if they’ve done an initial assessment before allowing dogs to mingle.”

August seconds this, and adds, “Ideally, they won’t just throw your pup into the pack. Look for a place that will take the time to make sure your dog feels comfortable and will work with them to overcome any nervousness.” Moreover, if your dog’s special needs are medical, it’s important to note that “not all facilities have staff trained to administer certain medications,” says August. “So if your dog is diabetic and needs insulin injections, you’ll need to make sure there is someone equipped to provide that service.”

Have your dog’s back

Do you enjoy being ambushed in social situations? Didn’t think so. And neither will your dog. Ease them into the daycare experience by socialising them with new people and pups. (This will also give you a better understanding of how your dog behaves around others, which you can communicate to the daycare.) If you plan on boarding them overnight, August suggests a few trial runs during waking hours before a sleepover. “That will help them get used to the environment and make their longer stay more comfortable. They’ll also start to understand that when you drop them off, you’ll always come back for them.”

Related article How to Crate Train a Puppy Effective techniques to crate train your dog with ease

Doggie daycare checklist

Robin Bennett, a dog trainer and author of All About Dog Daycare, shares a few tips about choosing the best daycare.