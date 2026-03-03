The day your dog officially becomes a senior can be a hard day to process. You might notice they’re not as mobile or as energetic as they once were. And their senses can start to decline.

But they can still enjoy plenty of years if we take some steps to help them feel comfortable and that starts with making some simple changes to where they live. From non-slip flooring to elevating their food bowls, here are five ways to turn your home into a palace fit for your senior pooch.

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Non-slip flooring so they don’t feel like they’re walking on ice

Many homes these days are fitted with slippery wood, laminate or tile flooring. It might look stylish, and it does come with the advantage of being easy to clean, but it wasn’t built for our dogs’ paws. Those bad boys are designed for rougher terrain.

Shiny, slippery floors can feel like an ice rink for not only senior dogs, but for dogs of any age. However, the effects can feel even worse for senior dogs, as weakening muscles and stiff joints make it harder for them to grip. While a single slip might seem harmless, repeated slips can really take their toll opens in new tab . Each one can strain already compromised muscles, ligaments and joints, leading to pain and inflammation. Over time, this repeated trauma can make their mobility decline faster than it needs to.

What can you do?

Cover flooring with non-slip rugs, runners or mats: think about your dog’s favoured routes, especially from their resting spots to their food and water bowls and the great outdoors. You can invest in prettier rugs if you prefer, but make sure that they have a non-slip backing so they stay firmly in place. If you’re on a budget, the likes of yoga mats can work brilliantly, as can anti-slip sprays.

Don’t forget door thresholds: older dogs can struggle stepping over raised, sometimes slippery edges numerous times a day. If you can’t get a non-slip mat to fit in these areas, try anti-slip tape to make it easier for them.

If you’re renovating, think ahead with your choices: nowadays, there are non-slip wooden and vinyl flooring options that look just as sleek while offering your dog more grip. This may not be within budget right now. But if you’re planning to renovate at any point, keep it in mind for the future.

opens in new tab Dunelm Rug Anti-Slip Mat opens in new tab $ 5 Starting from £5, t his Dunelm Anti-Slip Mat comes in several sizes and is adjustable (just cut to size) to fit under all your existing rugs and carpets, meaning for a small price you can adapt your home for you dog, without compromising on that Ideal Homes interior dream. $5 at Dunelm opens in new tab

Adapting furniture to be kinder to ageing bodies and brains

As dogs age, their spatial awareness can decline. The coffee table they’ve navigated for years can suddenly become a big obstacle in the way of them getting around. And while a gentle bump might look minor to us, repeated knocks to shoulders, hips or heads can be painful and unsettling.

What can you do?

Protect them from sharp corners: c orner protectors or soft padding on the likes of coffee tables, TV units and low shelves are an easy addition that can make a big difference. They may not be the most stylish but you can find discreet options as well as shades to match your existing furniture.

Avoid rearranging furniture: while it may make sense to remove things your dog keeps bumping into, familiar routes can help older dogs move around with confidence. When the layout of the home changes, they can become unsettled and struggle to know where they’re going – particularly if their vision is deteriorating.

Keep floors clear: while you don’t need to rearrange your entire home, you can try to keep floors clear of clutter, including cables and shoes, to help your dog out that bit more.

Orthopaedic beds – because good sleep shouldn’t be a luxury

Every dog would benefit from a really good bed . But for senior dogs – especially those living with arthritis – comfortable, supportive sleep is an absolute essential.

If your dog’s pacing, frequently changing position or just struggling to settle, they could be telling you they’re uncomfortable. And while a thorough vet check is always a first step, a new bed could make a noticeable difference.

What can you do?

Opt for an orthopaedic bed: memory foam or gel-filled mattresses can distribute weight evenly, reducing pressure on sore joints. You ideally want one that’s thick enough to cushion joints but firm enough that your dog doesn’t sink straight down.

Make their new bed easy to access: raised sides can be cosy and some dogs may prefer this so they can rest their head comfortably. But make sure at least one edge is low so they can get in and out without struggling.

Find the right size: every dog will have individual preferences and you know your dog best. But a good dog bed should be big enough for them to stretch out fully or curl up if they want to.