7 Dog Food Containers You Didn’t Know You Needed

Because your dog is plotting how to break into their stash

by Sean Zucker
Updated October 31, 2023
Dog standing next to dog food spilling out of a container
mmilliman / Adobe Stock

It’s a classic scene: a bag of dog food lies open on the ground, surrounded by the remnants of some delicious treats. Was this the work of your mischievous dog or a common house mouse, which, despite their lesser tendencies, remain one of nature’s cuter creatures (don’t @ me). This discovery leads to a host of new anxieties including, but not limited to, the sight of flies, fear of impending cockroaches and growing suspicion you’ve secretly always wanted a mouse ever since seeing Stuart Little in primary school.

Either way, there’s a simple fix to avoid facing these existential conundrums – namely, buy a better dog food container. Thankfully, you have plenty of options and we rounded them all up. You’re welcome.

white yamazaki dog food holder
Yamazaki Home Airtight Pet Food Storage
$44

If you’ve Marie Kondo-ed your home, office and wardrobe, it’s only natural you’d want to give your pup the gift of a decluttered space, too. So, you can throw out the giant beige food holder you brought them home with and make room for this chic airtight storage container.

$44 at A Place for Everything
Simplehuman Storage Container
Simplehuman Storage Container
$119.96

Maybe you’re like me and your back seems to hurt far too often for someone a quarter into life. Maybe you just hate anything resembling a squat. This elevated, easy-to-open bin will help postpone any impending chiropractor appointments. 

$119.96 at John Lewis
Lily's Kitchen Storage Tin for Dogs
$10

Add a pop of colour to your kitchen with this super-cute storage tin. Plus, with a pup on the front, theres no mistaking whose food it contains.

$10 at Lily's Kitchen
Taupe Bon Chien Dog Food Storage Canister
Bon Chien Dog Food Storage Canister
$131.23

This canister will not only protect your dog’s dry food, it will also project a knowledge of sophisticated culture well beyond quoting Emily in Paris.

$131.23 at Amazon
Gamma2 Travel-tainer
Gamma2 Travel-tainer
$18.32

You’re the Bear Grylls of dog owners – always travelling and seeking new locations off the beaten path. This compact contraption will help keep your dog energised on your adventures together.

$18.32 at Amazon
Gamma2 Vittles Vault Outback Airtight Pet Food Container
Gamma2 Vittles Vault Outback Airtight Pet Food Container
$36.73

Have a large dog with a substantial appetite? Sometimes you just need a big ol’ container to keep their food safe. 

$36.73 at Amazon
Scruffs Cantina Steel Storage Pet Food Canister & Scoop
$34.99

This sturdy steel canister is the perfect mix of style of practicality. It even comes with its own matching food scoop.

$34.99 at Lords & Labradors

