From treat bag holders to the right harness and hands-free lead, there’s no getting around the fact that planning a walk with your pup takes as much (if not more) work than the walk itself. Luckily for you, we’ve taken the sting out of your latest decision: which poo bag holder is best to hold that roll of bags?
You never want to be without a way to dispose of that warm little gift your pup leaves on the pavement. Plus, going without that essential poo bag roll could make you look pretty selfish in front of your neighbours. But obviously, you want one that actually works – not one that will leave you with an unwieldy roll of unravelling bags as your dog impatiently waits to commence their walk. So, scroll to see some chic and functional poo bag holders to clip on your lead before you leave the house.
If you thought we ran out of positive things to say about Wild One, you’re sorely mistaken. This poo bag carrier features an elastic strap that makes it easy to attach to any lead. Constructed from a pleasantly soft plastic shell, the poo bag holder comes with one roll of eco-friendly poo bags that can be easily inserted via the twist-top lid. If your pup is already rocking the rest of the brand’s kit, you might as well finish off the look. Who doesn’t love a monochrome moment?
Regardless of the kind of lead your dog has, there’s probably a fair amount of annoying things dangling from it. Any metal parts or extra pieces of fabric tend to swing around, which can be irritating and dangerous to the other items occupying your hands. That’s what makes this waxed canvas waste bag holder an excellent addition to your walking set. It’s lightweight and compact, but still has a little wiggle room to hold a spare key and a treat if you travel light.
Yes, this statement poo bag holder will remind you of the jazzy carpet at your nan’s house (or maybe one of her lovely floral tablecloths). Either way, we have no shame in admitting that we’re obsessed – and it costs less than £10.
Yet again, Maxbone has proven that they can make even the least glamorous product covetable. Made in a soft-touch neoprene and outfitted with a clip attachment, this chic bag is perfect for pet parents on the go.
Handmade in Brooklyn using hand-cut leather, these poo bag holders will give your dog walking game an instant upgrade. Available in several different colours, you can choose one to match your personal style. Each one comes preloaded with three rolls of poo bags and is easily attachable to your bumbag, handbag or lead via its solid brass lobster clasp. Stylish as well as practical.
Can’t get enough satisfaction out of repeatedly opening and closing your magnetic sunglasses holder? Boo Oh’s waste bag holder, made from a single piece of fine-grain leather, might be the perfect choice for you. It easily fits over a lead and can fit everything from poo bags and dog treats to your keys and those ever-elusive AirPods.
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.