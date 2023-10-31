When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the pavement without a plan

From treat bag holders to the right harness and hands-free lead, there’s no getting around the fact that planning a walk with your pup takes as much (if not more) work than the walk itself. Luckily for you, we’ve taken the sting out of your latest decision: which poo bag holder is best to hold that roll of bags?

You never want to be without a way to dispose of that warm little gift your pup leaves on the pavement. Plus, going without that essential poo bag roll could make you look pretty selfish in front of your neighbours. But obviously, you want one that actually works – not one that will leave you with an unwieldy roll of unravelling bags as your dog impatiently waits to commence their walk. So, scroll to see some chic and functional poo bag holders to clip on your lead before you leave the house.

opens in new tab Wild One Poo Bag Carrier opens in new tab $ 14 If you thought we ran out of positive things to say about Wild One, you’re sorely mistaken. This poo bag carrier features an elastic strap that makes it easy to attach to any lead. Constructed from a pleasantly soft plastic shell, the poo bag holder comes with one roll of eco-friendly poo bags that can be easily inserted via the twist-top lid. If your pup is already rocking the rest of the brand’s kit, you might as well finish off the look. Who doesn’t love a monochrome moment? $14 at Pet Carrier opens in new tab

opens in new tab The Foggy Dog Waxed Canvas Waste Bag Dispenser opens in new tab $ 9.51 Regardless of the kind of lead your dog has, there’s probably a fair amount of annoying things dangling from it. Any metal parts or extra pieces of fabric tend to swing around, which can be irritating and dangerous to the other items occupying your hands. That’s what makes this waxed canvas waste bag holder an excellent addition to your walking set. It’s lightweight and compact, but still has a little wiggle room to hold a spare key and a treat if you travel light. $9.51 at Trouva opens in new tab

opens in new tab Roboto Dog Poo Bag Dispenser opens in new tab $ 115 Handmade in Brooklyn using hand-cut leather, these poo bag holders will give your dog walking game an instant upgrade. Available in several different colours, you can choose one to match your personal style. Each one comes preloaded with three rolls of poo bags and is easily attachable to your bumbag, handbag or lead via its solid brass lobster clasp. Stylish as well as practical. $115 at Ginger & Bear opens in new tab