Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds such as loud fireworks

Whilst heading into darker and darker nights for the winter can be a depressing thought, the only advantage (for humans, anyway) is that the early evenings and dark night’s provide the perfect backdrop for fireworks. However, your pets might not be as keen on the celebrations.

With Guy Fawkes night hitting soon after the clocks go back, followed by Diwali celebrations and New Year’s Eve just around the corner, it’s a tough few months for our furry friends.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Unfortunately, all the things humans love about watching fireworks – the people and parties, celebrations, loud bangs and exciting flashes – can be quite anxiety-inducing for pups. In worst case scenarios, this perfect storm can lead to them high tailing it out of there. Literally.

There’s tons of advice out there about what you can do to mitigate your pup’s apprehension over loud events such as fireworks. Most of which boils down to keeping pets indoors, giving them lots of treats and love and, for the more anxious pups, talking to your vet about as-needed anti-anxiety medication. However, if you’re looking for a tool that addresses the root of the issue, you might want to consider investing in a pair of earmuffs for your dog.

Related article Why Are Dogs Scared of Fireworks? How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this Bonfire Night

See, dogs can hear a lot more than we can (a lot more). Not only can they hear sounds that we can’t, those sounds are also far more intense. So while medication and a licky mat might keep them calmer, it won’t stop loud noises from sounding like fireworks are actually going off inside their head, times a million.

However, the earmuffs on this list can do something to combat this problem, so read on to find the right pair for your pup.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in new tab Famikako Dog Ear Muffs opens in new tab $ 89.74 These Famikako Dog Ear Muffs are by far the closest thing on this list to ear plugs for your dogs. With a reported noise reduction of 25 decibels, these muffs are often used for service animals at concerts and on airplanes. Of the ear muffs on this list, they are the most heavy duty, meaning if your dog can tolerate wearing them, they will provide maximum relief. $89.74 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Frienda Quiet Ears opens in new tab $ 18.92 Similar to the Happy Hoodie, this adorable knitted hood will provide cosy and lightweight protection against loud noises. It fits a little looser than the Happy Hoodie, so it might be a good option for dogs who have a particularly low tolerance for clothes (or earmuffs). $18.92 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab RexSpecs Ear Pro opens in new tab $ 79.5 Originally designed as protective gear for dogs in the military, RexSpecs provide protection for both ears and eyes. So, while you should try to keep your pup far away from all types of fireworks, the added eye protection might be a good idea if your pup will be somewhere around so-called silent fireworks (cracklers, sparklers, etc). $79.5 at Von Wolf K9 opens in new tab