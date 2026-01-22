There is nothing better than enjoying a rich, savoury gravy to go with your Sunday roast or Christmas dinner . Watching your plate from your elbow sits your bestest pup with eyes the size of saucers. Surely, there’s nothing wrong with giving them a little taste of gravy, right?

This is a question many pet parents might ask pretty often, especially when those pleading puppy eyes are just so cute. While giving your dog gravy might feel harmless – and you want them to be included – we need to make sure it’s safe and in their best interests. Let’s look into the risks, ingredients to avoid, when gravy might be OK and healthier dog-safe alternatives.

Main Takeaways Gravy is not recommended as a regular treat for dogs. It is often high in salt, fat and ingredients dogs do not tolerate well.

Shop-bought and instant gravies pose higher risks, as they can contain concentrated seasoning and additives.

While a small amount may be tolerated by some healthy dogs, it can give other gastrointestinal issues and risk of pancreatitis.

There are safer, more nutritious alternatives that don’t carry the same risks as gravy.

Dogs that show any digestive upset after eating gravy should be closely monitored and may need veterinary care.



Is gravy bad for dogs?

Here’s the thing: not all gravies are created equal. Recipes vary wildly, and while most gravy isn’t necessarily toxic to dogs, that doesn’t mean it’s suitable for dogs either. Some added ingredients can actually be toxic, and some gravies are more problematic than others.

How a dog reacts to gravy depends on factors such as the amount eaten, ingredients and the tolerance of the individual pup in question. There’s a vast difference between a one-off taste and repeated feeding.

Each dog’s tolerance is based on size, age and pre-existing health conditions or sensitivities. The kicker? Dogs and humans digest and metabolise fat and salt differently, which means problems can arise from rich, salty foods like gravy.

Risks of feeding your dog gravy



When deciding if anything is suitable off your plate for your pup, we need to weigh up the risks. The main culprits in gravy are the salt and the high fat content.

Salt hits dogs harder than it does us. Unlike humans, dogs don’t usually have a strong preference or natural craving for salty foods. While both species need salt for bodily functions and to regulate body fluids, dogs are more sensitive to high levels of salt.

Excessive salt intake can lead to thirst, dehydration or even salt toxicity in high enough levels in dogs. Gastrointestinal symptoms can also occur, such as vomiting, diarrhoea and kidney issues.

Gravy can contain meat drippings and be on the richer, fatty side. As omnivores – or more specifically, facultative carnivores – dogs have adapted to digest fat as a primary energy source. But they’re also more prone to storing excess fat than humans, and they’re at higher risk of pancreatitis, a severe inflammation of the pancreas.

These risks are increased for smaller breeds, overweight dogs and those with a history of pancreatitis or digestive issues.

Because gravy is a novel food (assuming it’s not a daily occurrence in most households), there may be digestive upsets purely from the change in diet. These are usually mild symptoms – such as vomiting and diarrhoea, or stomach grumbles (actually called ‘borborygmi’), or being more gassy. Even a small taste can cause symptoms in sensitive dogs.

Longer-term issues are related to weight changes or behavioural effects. They may start to refuse plain food as they begin to expect gravy, and gain weight if gravy-topping becomes a habit.

When gravy might be safe for dogs

Gravy can be safe for dogs in rare circumstances and only in small quantities.

It’s only safe when the exact ingredients are known and free from additional risks. This is more controllable if the gravy is homemade rather than shop-bought.

Gravy can be used as a short-term appetite stimulant for elderly or unwell dogs. But this is only used as a temptation and secondary to a full and balanced dog food appropriate for their needs.

Common ingredients in gravy that can harm dogs

Onions and garlic (including powders): these ingredients are toxic to dogs and are commonly found in gravies and stocks.

Salt and stock cubes: due to dogs being more sensitive to high levels of sodium, the quantities in gravies can quickly exceed safe levels.

Animal fats and drippings: these rich foods can increase the risk of digestive upset and pancreatitis. Animal protein sources are dogs’ main allergen triggers, so these may trigger reactions in dogs with existing sensitivities or intolerances.

Alcohols: found in wine-based gravies.

Types of gravy and how they impact dogs



Store-bought gravy and gravy mixes

Store-bought gravy or mixes are often high in sodium and commonly include onion and/or garlic powder, making them unsafe for dogs. While labels are helpful for checking the contents of the food, they can be misleading or lack relevant information for dogs as they’re aimed at human consumption. What exactly goes into that ‘seasoning mixture’? And can you be 100 percent sure it’s safe for your pup?

Homemade meat-based gravy

While homemade is the safer option, this is only true if risky ingredients are skipped. Aim for a plainer, unseasoned gravy to make it more tolerable for them. The gravy will still be high in fat, so portion control matters, along with thickness. Gravy can be made thinner with added water to bring down richness and dilute the salt content.

Vegetarian or plant-based gravies

You might think vegetarian or plant-based gravies would be safer, but they’re not automatically so. This is because flavour is added through other ingredients such as onions, which are toxic to dogs. Other ingredients such as mushrooms and yeast extracts can be added, which can lead to digestive upset.

Bone broth and gravy-like sauces

Bone broth is generally a safer and healthier choice for dogs than gravy. Bone broth is packed with nutrients and has less salt, fat and fewer potential toxic ingredients. Bone broth contains collagen, glycine, glucosamine and chondroitin, ingredients that can help support joint and gut health along with helping coat condition.

Bone broth isn’t automatically a safe option – check the ingredients to ensure no nasties have slipped into the mix. Again, homemade is best for ingredient control rather than shop-bought bone broth. Skim excess fat off the broth after it’s cooled to reduce fat content, and ensure all bones are removed by straining to avoid choking or impaction hazards.

What to do if your dog eats gravy

If you believe your dog has got into the gravy, stop and don’t panic. Assess how much approximately they’ve ingested and find out the exact ingredients. If shop-bought, check the labels.

If any toxic ingredients such as onion or garlic are listed, speak to your vet as soon as possible – depending on how much was consumed, your dog may experience toxic effects and treatment may be needed.

After checking the ingredients and if no toxic risks are found, encourage your dog to have some water to dilute the richness. Many cases of gravy ingestion, especially if only a small amount, have only mild or no adverse effects.

So if your dog has had just a small amount, monitoring at home is often enough, keeping other foods bland to help keep their tummies settled.

Signs your dog is having a bad reaction to gravy

Mild signs safe to monitor

Gurgling tummy and excess gas.

One-off vomiting.

Temporary increased thirst.

Symptoms which may need at home treatment

Vomiting or going off food for 24 hours.

Soft stools.

Serious symptoms that needs veterinary assessment

Continuous vomiting.

Ongoing diarrhoea.

Lethargy.

Bloated tummy.

Abdominal pain or if constantly stretching to ease discomfort.

If you are at all unsure or concerned over your pet after having eaten gravy, speak to your vet to make sure your pup gets the best care they need.

How to make healthy gravy for your dog

A dog-safe gravy is one that’s plain, thin, mild and free from added salt, onion or garlic.

Option 1: cooking water from plain meat

Water that has been used to boil chicken, turkey or beef can be used as a gravy for dogs. As long as the meat has not been seasoned and is skinless to reduce fat content. The liquid should be cooled and fat separated off or diluted if still rich. Stick to a small portion size – for most dogs, a spoonful into their normal food is more than enough.

Option 2: dog-safe bone broth

A nutritious and delicious choice, when used appropriately and in smaller portions. Ideally homemade to ensure safety of ingredients or with clearly labelled dog-safe ingredients.

Option 3: dog food juices with warm water

This is a good option to help encourage fussy or reluctant eaters while trying to keep to their normal diet – and it’s much lower risk for your pup. Try adding warm water to their normal food to create a gravy-like treat.

Bottom line: can dogs have gravy?

While some gravy is safe for dogs, it’s rarely the best choice. Safer alternatives are easy to find and will provide a similar amount of enjoyment.

In some situations, giving your dog a small amount of plain, unseasoned gravy may be tolerated, but this should be the exception and not the rule.

Frequently asked questions: can dogs have gravy?

What human gravy is safe for dogs?

Most human gravy is not suitable for dogs as it’s high in salt and fat and may contain toxic ingredients such as onion and garlic. If you want to add moisture or flavour to their food, try a small amount of cooked, plain, unseasoned, diluted meat juice or a dog-safe bone broth.

Can dogs have leftover gravy?

Leftover gravy is best avoided. It’s often concentrated, seasoned or contaminated by other ingredients. Even a small amount can upset sensitive stomachs.

Can dogs eat biscuits and gravy?

Biscuits and gravy in the US refers to a dish with soft bread rolls and a rich, creamy gravy. This type of gravy is different to the UK version but is still high in fat, salt and often dairy making it also unsuitable for dogs.

Can dogs have gravy granules?

Gravy granules are not usually suitable for dogs. They are highly concentrated and high in salt. They can only be used if all ingredients are safe and are diluted thoroughly.

Can dogs eat Bisto gravy?

Bisto gravy is not suitable for dogs. It can contain onion powder, salt and flavourings that can be harmful to dogs.