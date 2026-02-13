When Sally Deakin opens in new tab travelled to Saint Lucia in January for a sunny holiday, she hadn’t intended to put her professional hat on. “But I naturally found myself observing local dogs and their behaviour,” says Sally, a technical learning specialist at Guide Dogs UK.

Main Takeaways Choice and control are fundamental to dog welfare, influencing stress levels, behaviour and overall wellbeing as much as food or shelter.

Dogs with greater autonomy often communicate more calmly, reducing escalation and conflict through clearer social signals.

Providing autonomy doesn’t mean less training, but better training that expands a dog’s freedom safely.

Everyday choices matter, from dog-led walks and consent-based handling to cooperative care and respecting a dog’s ‘no’.

What she saw of dogs in Saint Lucia was “remarkably consistent with observations” she had made of street dogs in Sri Lanka a year before. So what did she see that was “particularly interesting from a behaviour perspective?”

Happy and content street dogs.

“They tended to approach one another calmly, walking side-on with soft, appeasing body language,” she says. “At most, a brief snarl would communicate ‘give me space’ and the other dog would simply move away – no drama, no escalation.” The dogs roamed freely and independently, choosing where to go and when, something Sally says is “hugely significant for their welfare”.

“Research shows that choice and control act as a primary reinforcer opens in new tab , meaning they are as important to a dog’s wellbeing as food or shelter,” she explains. “When this is restricted, welfare is compromised.”

Sally Deakin

Why choice and control matters to dogs

“Choice and control are embedded within the Five Domains Model of animal welfare, particularly under the domain of ‘opportunities for natural, rewarding behaviours and managing interactions with the environment’,” she says. “I strongly believe that genuine welfare must include a dog’s ability to make meaningful choices.”

Scientists have said the same. Researchers have described opens in new tab choice as a “biological imperative”, because being able to influence one’s environment increases survival chances. In studies with monkeys, when their ability to choose was removed, they would even select less desirable rewards simply to preserve their freedom to choose – demonstrating that choice itself can be more valuable than the reward.

Dr Susan Friedman’s and Grisha Stewart’s work has pointed to the link between a dog’s sense of control and lower stress levels, reduced cortisol, and better overall mental and physical health.

“In my own work, I see this daily through the Premack Principle – rewarding less likely behaviours with access to more preferred ones,” Sally says. “For example, a guide dog may need to walk past a post covered in scent without stopping. I can reinforce this by later giving them permission to sniff in appropriate areas under cue, preserving their ability to make choices while still meeting training goals.”

When dogs lack choice and control, Sally says they often become increasingly restricted over time and we can see frustration-related behaviours.

“Many pet dogs end up unable to go on walks due to behavioural issues and spend most of their lives indoors – sometimes even crated for long periods,” she says. “We know this kind of restriction creates serious welfare problems. We see similar patterns in captive zoo animals, where limited autonomy leads to stress-related behaviours that are rarely seen in free-roaming wildlife.”

The result of the control dogs in Saint Lucia have was a group of, for the most part, contented, non-aggressive dogs. Sally says this is different to a common scenario she’s seen in the UK, when dogs rush at each other head-on while pet parents say, ‘It’s OK, they’re friendly’ – despite clear social tension.

Sally Deakin

How better training can lead to good canine social skills

Emily Birch, a clinical animal behaviourist, says that while she 100 percent agrees that control and autonomy are fundamental for good welfare, she would add that there are also street dogs who are “incredibly stressed and scared”, and pet dogs who have “excellent canine social skills”.

“I always fear about making sweeping generalisations that may not be completely representative of the whole population,” Emily says. “I am aware that the problem is often perceived as bigger as no one reports on the 200 lovely dogs they’ve just met but instead on the one who barked and lunged on a lead.”

Emily explains that the best-case scenario for a dog is one who “has humans who give their dogs outlets, have a great bond with them, and who care about their dogs’ wants and needs”.

Giving a dog control and autonomy is definitely not an anti-training approach to pet parenting, but “better training”, according to Sally. “The real question is: how can we use training to give dogs more meaningful choice and freedom?”

For example, allowing a dog off-lead is a way to give that dog choice of where to run. “But this requires excellent recall training to keep them safe,” Sally says. “That’s not permissive – that’s responsible, skilled training that expands a dog’s quality of life rather than restricting it. Prioritising choice and control doesn’t mean abandoning boundaries or safety; it means teaching dogs the skills that allow them greater freedom within those boundaries.”

Of course, there are going to be limits to the choices given to dogs for the sake of safety. Emily points out that if a dog wants to chase livestock, “It doesn’t matter how much your dog might enjoy it, we absolutely cannot allow this to happen.”

Sally Deakin

Building choice in your dog’s life

Back in the UK, free-roaming dogs aren’t part of our culture like they are in Saint Lucia, so how can we give our dogs control here in our everyday lives?

“There are many practical ways pet parents can build in choice for their dogs,” says Sally.

Dog-led walks. Sally often lets her dog Stanley choose their route – where to turn, where to sniff and how long they stay out. “It��’s incredibly enriching to watch him explore,” she says. “Of course, this doesn’t mean ignoring safety – I wouldn’t allow him to approach an aggressive dog or pick up food – but within safe limits, I let him decide.”

Sleeping spot options. Pet parents could offer different beds in different areas of the house so dogs can decide where they want to rest.

Consent tests. Although a dog may initiate interactions with humans, they could quickly feel trapped. Sally says that when stroking a dog, pet them gently for two to three seconds and then move away. “If they move towards you, they’re asking for more. It they move away, it’s a clear ‘no’. Allowing them choice in these interactions can really help with building trust.”

Choice of toys, chews and treats . You can offer a few and let them pick which one they’d like.

Ask: ‘What would my dog say?’ Many dogs are taken places – pubs, cafes, parks and shops – but not every dog will enjoy these places.

Respect a no. “If a dog doesn’t want to walk, wear certain equipment or interact with a certain person, we should listen rather than force them,” Sally says.

Co-operative care. This is one of the most powerful tools Sally uses in her practice. It’s a positive reinforcement-based, relationship-centred approach that teaches dogs to participate in grooming, vet exams and handling, rather than being forced to comply. “Chirag Patel & Susan Friedman have been integral in my understanding of this concept,” Sally says.

Even though we don’t live in the sunny land of Saint Lucia, we can incorporate some of the ways they treat dogs, giving them choice, autonomy, and control wherever possible. And then just maybe our dogs will be even happier than the street dogs of Saint Lucia.



