Is Your Dog Jealous of Your Phone?
How to stop doomscrolling and start reconnecting with your dog
For thousands of years, dogs have been right by our side – first as hunting partners and protectors, and now as family members, best friends and even part of our emotional support network. The phrase “man’s best friend” isn’t just a cliché; it reflects a bond built on trust and loyalty.
But in today’s technology-driven world, there’s a new connection in our homes – our screens. Devices have become ever-present companions, often stealing the attention our dogs once had all to themselves.
As a certified canine behaviourist, I find it easy to question how much our phones get in the way of our relationships with our dogs in our hyper-connected world. And, while we often focus on the human impact of screen time, we shouldn’t overlook the perspective of our canine companions, whose primary source of social interaction is us.
Understanding your dog’s social capabilities
Dogs have developed remarkable social skills over thousands of years. While canine body language is their main form of communication, they are skilled at reading human cues as well. Their connection with humans has gone beyond basic caregiving needs like food – they now actively seek shared experiences with the people in their lives. Scientists have discoveredopens in new tab that human and dog brain waves synchronise during social interactions, which provides a clearer insight into why our bond with dogs is so unique and special.