Intent on buying a puppy from a breeder? Read this first

When Kate Margolis, from the Cotswolds, decided she was ready to welcome a puppy into her home, she started her search by googling ‘Golden Retriever breeder’ and found what she thought to be a legitimate website with glowing testimonials, professional photos and a list of credentials.

“I transferred a £500 deposit for a Golden Retriever I’d fallen in love with, only to be told it had eaten plastic and died,” Kate, co-founder of the pet-fraud prevention app Petproov opens in new tab , says. “I never saw the puppy, or my money, again.” Kate had been the victim of a puppy scam.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

The ‘seller’ disappeared – their website shut down and phone disconnected.

Following her first hand heartbreak, Kate learned that puppy scams are all too common in the UK, and went on to create PetProov to help prospective pet owners and breeders make informed decisions about buying a pet.