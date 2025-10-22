How to Spot a Fake Puppy Scam
Intent on buying a puppy from a breeder? Read this first
When Kate Margolis, from the Cotswolds, decided she was ready to welcome a puppy into her home, she started her search by googling ‘Golden Retriever breeder’ and found what she thought to be a legitimate website with glowing testimonials, professional photos and a list of credentials.
“I transferred a £500 deposit for a Golden Retriever I’d fallen in love with, only to be told it had eaten plastic and died,” Kate, co-founder of the pet-fraud prevention app Petproovopens in new tab, says. “I never saw the puppy, or my money, again.” Kate had been the victim of a puppy scam.
The ‘seller’ disappeared – their website shut down and phone disconnected.
Following her first hand heartbreak, Kate learned that puppy scams are all too common in the UK, and went on to create PetProov to help prospective pet owners and breeders make informed decisions about buying a pet.