So, you’re thinking about driving to Spain with your dog, huh? Whether it’s for a holiday or permanent relocation to sunnier climes, we’ve got all the info you need for the big drive – and it is a big drive, be sure of that. Before you even start thinking about patatas bravas and reasonably priced Torres crisps opens in new tab (they really are so cheap in Spain), you’ll need to do some planning, sussing out the best route for you and your dog. Will they prefer a long drive or a long ferry ride? Do you get sea sick? Do they get car sick? Do you want to drive the fast route or the scenic route Questions, questions, questions…

You’ll also have to get your dog’s documents ready – yup, it’s not just your passport you need to worry about. Don’t stress though, just read on…

Main Takeaways A popular driving route to Spain is via Calais, France, crossing the channel on either a ferry or LeShuttle.

There are also three direct ferry routes to Spain, with a longer crossing time of 20 to 31 hours.

Your dog will need an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) to enter Spain (or France, if that’s en route).

It’s a long journey so it’s important to keep your dog safe and comfortable in the car.

As well as picking up their poo, you’ll usually be required to wash away your dog’s urine in public spaces in Spain.

Can you take your dog to Spain by car?

If you want to avoid the stress of taking your dog abroad by plane , you’ll be pleased to know you can drive them to Spain. There are a number of ways to get there, but do be aware that whichever one you take, it will involve a rather long journey. Here’s how to get across the ocean:

LeShuttle (formerly known as Eurotunnel)

This high-speed train will whizz you and your car ( and dog opens in new tab ) from Folkestone to Calais in just 35 minutes, where you can then drive down to Spain. The closest major Spanish city to Calais is Bilbao, and you can expect a drive time of around 11 hours 30 minutes.

Ferry to France

Not up for going in a tunnel under the sea? A number of ferry companies offer crossings to various ports in France that get you even closer to the Spanish action. According to FerryGoGo opens in new tab , these are your options:

Dover to Calais (1 hour, 30 minutes)

Newhaven to Dieppe (4 hours)

Portsmouth to Caen (5 hours, 30 minutes)

Portsmouth to Cherbourg (6 hours)

Portsmouth to Le Havre (5 hours, 30 minutes)

Portsmouth to Saint Malo (11 hours)

Poole to Saint Malo (6 hours, 20 minutes)

Poole to Cherbourg (4 hours, 30 minutes)

Plymouth to Roscoff (11 hours)

You can take your dog on these ferries but check with individual operators for rules on whether they have to stay in the car or a kennel, or if you can book a pet-friendly cabin.

Ferry to Spain

If you don’t mind a lengthy trip at sea you can cut out the middle man (France) and head directly to Spain on the below routes, according to FerryGoGo opens in new tab :

Portsmouth to Santander (28 hours 30 minutes)

Portsmouth to Bilbao (31 hours 30 minutes)

Plymouth to Santander (20 hours)

Brittany Ferries operates all ships on this route and has pet-friendly cabins and kennels opens in new tab , but they get snapped up real fast, so be sure to book in advance.

Requirements for taking your dog to Spain

To avoid having your travel ruined by being turned away at the border, make sure you’ve got the following sorted before heading off on your hols.

Microchip

All dogs entering the EU must be microchipped opens in new tab but this should be an easy one to tick off the list as all dogs in the UK have to be microchipped by eight weeks old opens in new tab anyway. So, it’s likely that this one’s already done – off to a great start.

Vaccinations

OK, so this will need some planning ahead – rabies isn’t a core vaccine for the UK as we’re rabies-free (go us) so chances are, your dog hasn’t had this jab. However, you need to show proof that your dog is vaccinated against rabies to enter the EU opens in new tab , and they must have finished the vaccine course at least 21 days before travel. Dogs must also be at least 12 weeks old before receiving a rabies jab, so kick to the kerb any dreams of sharing tapas with a newborn pup.

If your pooch has previously been vaccinated against rabies, check if they need a booster.

It’s not a legal requirement for travel, but make sure your dog’s standard vaccines are also up to date as you don’t want them picking up a nasty virus as a souvenir.

Dog health certificate

Do you want the good news or the bad news? The good news is that pre-Brexit pet passports are coming back. The bad news is that it hasn’t yet been made official, so for now you still need to get a one-time Animal Health Certificate (AHC). They’re a bit of a pain in the bum as they’re only valid for 10 days and you need to visit an ‘official veterinarian’ (OV) to get one. Basically, not just any old vet but one that’s been approved by the government to do such things. Complicated, eh?

The AHC will show proof of your dog’s microchip and vaccination status, and can be used for re-entry into the UK within four months. Expect to pay from £100 to £250. (Thank Brexit for that.)

By the way, you can skip the above if you have a valid pet passport that was issued in the EU or Northern Ireland. Lucky you.

Declarations

Get your pen out because you also need to write and attach a declaration opens in new tab to your AHC that states your dog is travelling for non-commercial reasons, ie, they belong to you and is moving overseas with you or accompanying you on holiday.

Dog restrictions in Spain

In general, Spanish cities require dogs to be kept on a lead in public spaces. Be aware that not all beaches are dog-friendly, especially in the summer season.

Fyi, not only are you legally obliged to clean up your dog’s poo, but many municipalities also require you to rinse away your dog’s urine from the streets opens in new tab , using soapy water or a vinegar and water solution.

Rules for trains and buses

For trains, rules vary depending on how big your dog is, and whether you’re travelling on a commuter, high-speed or long-distance train. Check the Renfe opens in new tab website for the latest info as some trains require dogs to travel in a carrier, and you may need to buy a ticket for larger pets (over 10kg).

Contact individual bus companies for their rules regarding dogs – if dogs are allowed to travel, they may be required to wear a muzzle.

Car safety for dogs

Buckle up, ‘cause you’ve got a long journey ahead, which might be overwhelming for your dog. Lisa Sinnott, clinical animal behaviourist at St Paws Training Academy opens in new tab gave us the following tips to keep your furry bestie safe and comfortable on your Euro road trip.

Secure your pet inside a travel crate (if they’re crate-trained) or with a dog seatbelt attached to a harness. Never put them in the footwell as they could be seriously injured if the airbag goes off.

Pack a first aid kit, your pet’s insurance details, their favourite toys, a familiar smelling bed/blanket, and extra food, water and poo bags for them (in case of unexpected delays).

Half covering the crate with a blanket will give your dog a sense of privacy.

Take regular comfort breaks so your dog can go to the toilet and stretch their legs.

Teaching your dog to wait will stop them rushing out of the car at rest stops.

Dog-friendly activities in Spain

Here are just a few of the activities you can enjoy with your dog in sunny (hopefully) Spain.

Eating out

It’s at a restaurant’s discretion whether dogs are allowed inside, and there’ll often be a sign letting you know either way (‘perros bienvenidos’ means ‘dogs welcome’ in Spanish, fyi). However, most eateries will allow you to dine outside with your dog. Check with staff in case they need to be tied up or wearing a muzzle opens in new tab .

Hanging at the beach

Heading to Spain during the summer? You’ll have limited beach options as ‘bathing season’ restrictions prevent dogs from visiting certain beaches between June to September. RedCanina opens in new tab has a super useful dog-friendly beach guide, which will help you find a stretch of sand for your dog to do zoomies on.

Hiking

Spain is home to some breathtaking scenery that will elevate your dog walks – AllTrails opens in new tab has a great list of top 10 dog-friendly hiking trails around Spain, with varying intensities. I’d also like to personally add Monsterrat monastery and nature park, which is a great day trip from Barcelona and has loads of sniff-tastic trails for you and your dog.

Bottom line: driving your dog to Spain

You should think carefully about whether your dog will enjoy the drive to Spain as it can be long and overwhelming, especially if they’ve never been on a ferry or the Channel Tunnel before. However, it can be worth it as there’s loads of beaches and hiking trails for them to enjoy once at your destination, and some pets really do love adventure . Just be sure to prioritise your dog’s safety, comfort, and wellbeing at all times.

Frequently asked questions: driving your dog to Spain from the UK

How much does it cost to take a dog to Spain?

First, factor in the cost of your rabies vaccine (prices vary but expect to pay around £65) and Animal Health Certificate (£100–250). We’re assuming your dog is already microchipped but if not, that will cost around £15. A standard one way LeShuttle ticket opens in new tab from Folketone to Calais costs from £118 per vehicle, plus an additional fee for your dog, starting at £23. Then you have to factor in petrol costs for driving down to Spain. Ferry prices vary hugely, depending on whether you travel to France or Spain, and book a kennel or pet-friendly cabin.

How hard is it to bring a dog to Spain?

We wouldn’t describe taking your dog to Spain as hard but it does require some preparation by way of making sure your dog is microchipped and has received a full course of rabies vaccines at least 21 days before travel. You’ll then need to get an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) from a special vet called an ‘official veterinarian’ (OV), and this must be done within 10 days of entering Spain (or France, if you’re travelling through there first).

What is the new dog law in Spain?

Spain’s new animal welfare laws opens in new tab came into effect in September 2023, meaning it’s now against the law to leave a dog unattended for more than 24 hours. It’s also now illegal to leave your dog alone inside a closed vehicle, or left alone/tied up in public spaces eg, outside a shop. Dogs can now only be purchased from a registered breeder or adopted from a registered animal rescue centre.

Do I need a pet passport to take my dog to Spain?

If you have a EU-registered pet passport you can use this to take your dog to Spain. The rest of us post-Brexit casualties will need to purchase an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) that shows proof of your dog’s microchip and vaccination history. This must be obtained no earlier than 10 days before you plan to enter Spain (or France, if that’s en route).

