An Easy Way For You (and Your Dog) to Raise Money For Shelter Dogs

If you’re reading this then you’re probably already well aware of the power of bringing a pet into your family. Not only do pets help with routine, meeting new people, and one of life’s most important things, snuggles, there’s even proof that pets can help with your mental health. In fact, a recent survey by Mars and Calm opens in new tab of pet parents found that 87 percent agree that their mental well-being has improved as a result of their pet, and 68 percent said their pet has helped them stop worrying or overthinking. Take that, anxiety!

Adoption is a brilliant way to welcome a pet into your family – because when you adopt, you’re saving your new pet’s life and enriching your own. Right now, there are around 139,100 dogs and cats in shelters across the UK, just waiting for their forever home.

Pet parenting deals, just for our kin Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech and way more pet parenting must-haves. Get Deals

This Global Adoption Weekend, Mars – Kinship’s parent company and the company behind pet brands like WHISKAS®, PEDIGREE® and ROYAL CANIN® – is distributing adoption boxes to help new adopters at shelters including Battersea, Mayhew Animal Home, Raystede, Leicester Animal Aid, and Wood Green start their journey off on the right paw with their new pet.

They’re also sponsoring the Battersea Cats and Dogs Home Walk For Rescue opens in new tab programme, which is a great way to support animals in shelters if you already share your life with a dog and aren’t ready to add another one to your brood right now. All you need to do is commit to walking one of the three distance goals that Battersea has set across the month of October, get some people to sponsor you, and off you and your dog go.