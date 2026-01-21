Your dog’s sense of smell is their superpower – they use their nose to decipher the world. So, it’s no surprise that, like people, they occasionally sneeze. Random sneezes aren’t necessarily something to be concerned about as this is a normal bodily response to stimuli in the nose, but a dog sneezing a lot may be a sign of a health condition requiring medical attention.

Uncontrollable or excessive sneezing in dogs can be caused by something as simple as pollen, household products (another reason to always use pet-safe versions), perfume and second-hand smoke; or water inhaled while swimming or during a bath. Dogs will even sometimes sneeze when they’re excited, or during play. While it may be likely that your dog’s sneezing is nothing to worry about, some dog sneezing should definitely be paid attention to and treated by a vet as soon as possible.

How sneezing works

Most of the time, sneezing is the result of a transitory irritation of a dog’s nasal passages. When your dog sneezes, it’s the body’s way of dislodging or expelling the irritant. If that irritant is small, say, a stray bit of leaf, a snip of freshly cut grass or some other small object that gets hoovered up during your dog’s investigation of their environment, a sneeze or two is usually enough to do the trick. However, that’s not always the case.

If your sneezing dog has nasal swelling, a persistent runny nose, nose bleeds, or is pawing at their nose, have your vet check them out without delay. Read on for the most common reasons your dog might be sneezing all the time.

8 reasons why your dog might keep sneezing

Dog play sneezing

Is your dog sneezing when excited? When your dog is having fun rollicking with their pals, they might be doing something called play sneezing. Sometimes a dog will sneeze to signal to other dogs that they’re ‘just playing’ or it’s ‘just a game’, and it’s completely normal. Dogs may sneeze when they’re zooming in the garden, from the sheer joy of it (smaller dogs are more likely to do this), but it’s nothing to worry about.

Reverse sneezing

Then there’s reverse sneezing, which really isn’t a sneeze at all – it’s a sneeze that i nvolves the whole body and can sound like a retch or choking. Vets call it inspiratory paroxysmal respiration, and it’s brought on by a muscle spasm at the back of a dog’s mouth, where the mouth meets the throat. The spasm makes it hard for the dog to inhale. Interestingly, many of the same things that set off other sneezing fits as described in this article will also trigger reverse sneezes. Reverse sneezing also seems to have a behavioural element, with it often presenting as an attention seeking ploy in small breeds!

Plant material

If your dog has snuffled up a grass seed, even repeatedly sneezing probably won’t expel it. The arrowhead shape of g rass seeds helps them transfer from the plant to a host faster than the speed of light, embed and then migrate, which they do in only one direction: forwards.

If your dog is unlucky enough to inhale a grass seed, they’ll most likely sneeze like mad for a full few minutes, then stop. Most of us will then think that they sneezed it out, but sometimes, that’s not true. Instead, it may mean that the seed has already travelled further up the nasal cavity. You might even notice a tiny little drop of blood appear on the tip of the nostril.

It’s a good idea to leave the area, keep your dog calm and observe them closely. Unfortunately, detecting a grass seed in a dog’s nostril can be both difficult and painful and most dogs aren’t going to let you probe around looking for it. If you believe your dog has inhaled a grass seed, a vet visit is definitely in order, and ASAP. The longer you wait, the more challenging (and costly) removing the seed will be. Using a camera (rhinoscopy) to find and remove the seed is the best option.

Dog allergies

Just like us, a dog can have seasonal allergies. Plant or grass pollen, dust mites, and certain household chemicals are the most common culprits for allergy-related dog sneezing. Dogs who have allergies often are more prone to skin and ear infections as well, and skin symptoms are more common than sneezing with allergies.. Talk with your vet about the best ways to treat these allergies and do not be tempted to use over the counter anti-histamines unless your vet has confirmed it’s safe to do so.

Dog nasal and respiratory infections

Frequent sneezing sometimes signals an infection caused by a virus, bacteria or fungi. Viruses (including distemper and parainfluenza) can cause a dog to sneeze. Bordetella is one of the bacteria that causes kennel cough, as well as sneezing. Aspergillosis opens in new tab is an uncommon nasal infection in the UK, caused by inhalation of aspergillus mould, which can be found almost anywhere. All of these are treatable and can be diagnosed (or ruled out) by a visit to the vet.

Canine nasal cancer

A cancerous tumour in a dog’s nasal passage opens in new tab is sometimes the cause of excessive sneezing. Nasal cancer makes up 1–2 percent of cancers in dogs and has an 80 percent malignancy rate. While, like most cancers, there’s no known single cause, it’s thought that this cancer has both environmental (second-hand cigarette smoke, for example) and genetic origins. Longer-snouted breeds like Collies and Dachshunds are the most susceptible.

In addition to sneezing, symptoms of nasal tumours include difficulty breathing, noisy breathing, bloody nasal discharge, coughing, loud snoring, seizures and facial swelling. Needless to say, if your dog exhibits some or most of these symptoms, they should be checked out by your vet ASAP.

Canine dental problems

While it may not seem like an obvious cause, canine dental problems such as infected teeth or gums and abscesses can create an infection in the nasal cavities, causing a runny nose and sneezing.

Breeds prone to sneezing fits

There are also structural reasons for some dogs’ snorting and sneezing. The nasal passages of brachycephalic breeds – short-muzzled types like Bulldogs, Pugs and Boston Terriers – are compressed, which leads to a fair amount of sneezing, snoring and snorting. In fact, dogs of these breeds can have a condition known as brachycephalic obstruction airway syndrome opens in new tab (BOAS); sneezing is one of the symptoms associated with BOAS. “Many pet parents consider the sneezing and snoring from their flat-faced dog to be normal,” says vet Dr Siân Burwood. “But it’s actually a sign of abnormal respiratory function and a real welfare issue – these dogs simply cannot breathe. An assessment of the severity of the issue can then lead to tailored treatments to make life easier for these dogs.”

Don’t ignore these symptoms

If your sneezing dog has nasal swelling, a persistent runny nose or nose bleeds or is pawing at their nose, there’s likely to be an underlying reason. Have your vet check them out without delay.