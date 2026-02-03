Can CBD be the calming answer your anxious dog needs? Dive into the latest research and see how it could help

If you have an anxious dog, you’ve likely tried everything – from calming music and plug-in diffusers to working with a behaviourist or even considering anti-anxiety medications. But as CBD oil gains traction in the UK, many dog owners are wondering: can CBD help reduce anxiety in dogs? And what does the science say about it?

Research into CBD’s effects on dogs is still in its early stages, but promising studies are emerging. A notable study by Waltham Petcare Science Institute (part of Mars Petcare*), published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science opens in new tab , found that a single oral dose of THC-free CBD (4 mg per kg of body weight) was associated with reductions in behavioural indicators linked to stress in dogs exposed to challenging situations such as car travel and short periods of separation.

Another recent Waltham study opens in new tab showed a once-daily oral dose of broad-spectrum CBD (also at 4 mg/kg) administered over six months was shown to be well tolerated in healthy adult dogs, supporting its safety profile under controlled conditions.

With this growing body of evidence, it’s worth exploring the potential of CBD for helping pets manage stress. But, before you rush to buy CBD for your dog, there are several important considerations.

What is CBD?

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a compound extracted from cannabis plants. However, unlike marijuana, CBD oil doesn’t contain THC, the psychoactive substance that creates the ‘high’ effect and is toxic to animals . In the UK, CBD products for pets are derived from hemp, making them legal for humans but not yet authorised for animal use by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate opens in new tab (VMD).

CBD’s appeal lies in its potential to calm the nervous system, which is why it’s being explored as a tool to help anxious dogs. But, should you consider giving it to your pet? Not quite yet.

What is ‘broad-spectrum’ CBD?

Broad-spectrum CBD refers to cannabidiol that has been extracted from hemp or cannabis plants without including THC, the psychoactive component. This is crucial for pet products, as THC can be toxic to animals opens in new tab . In the Waltham study, researchers specifically used THC-free broad-spectrum CBD to ensure the safety of the dogs involved in the trials.

How does CBD work for dogs?

Whilst Mars Petcare does not manufacture or sell products containing CBD, they have invested in research in this area because, as former chief medical officer of Mars Veterinary Health, Dr Jennifer Welser, said at the time of the publication’s release, “We know pet parents try various approaches to help their dogs cope with stressful situations, often with mixed results. We’re focused on scientific inquiry that can inform pet professionals and pet owners’ decisions. So, this study is important because it gives us new evidence that CBD at the dose studied can benefit dogs in specific circumstances.”

The study examined how CBD impacted the experience of 20 dogs in two everyday activities that were anticipated to cause stress – car journeys and being left alone. One in four dogs reportedly opens in new tab suffers from travel-related problems and commonly display behaviours including trembling, panting, shaking, hyper salivation, self-licking and barking or whining while travelling.

Researchers collected a range of physiological (eg, blood levels of cortisol, ear temperature, heart rate) and behavioural measures (eg, whining, lip licking, panting) at different times during the study. Dogs received either a placebo or CBD capsule (4mg/kg body weight) and, two hours after administration, were exposed to either the separation event or a ten minute car journey. Researchers found multiple measures of the dogs’ stress improved following the administration of CBD.

Specifically, dogs treated with CBD scored significantly less ‘sad’, had significantly lower cortisol levels, exhibited less whining and were in a more relaxed emotional state overall than dogs that received a placebo.

Whilst initial studies have shown promising results, the authors acknowledged that additional research is required to understand CBD’s effect at other dosages and formulations and whether cumulative administration improves efficacy.

Should you give your dog CBD for anxiety?

Although initial studies suggest CBD may benefit dogs in stressful situations, the answer is no – at least for now. Currently, no CBD products have been approved for use in animals by the VMD in the UK. This means they are not strictly regulated, and without regulation, there’s no guarantee of product safety or efficacy.

Veterinary professionals including Dr Welser encourage pet owners to seek advice from their vets on the issues they’re having with their pups first, rather than self-prescribing CBD. Whilst the research shows that CBD can have a calming effect in certain scenarios, more studies are needed to fully understand the risks and long-term benefits of its use in pets.

“Always speak to your vet in the first instance, as they will have a better overall picture of your dog’s health and existing medications” says Dr Hannah Flint, a senior research scientist at Waltham Petcare Science Institute and co-author on the most recent CBD publication opens in new tab . “Based on the results of this study and the combined safety study, it was found that CBD at this dosage was safe for use in healthy dogs and provided a mild stress-reducing effect. However, more research is needed to fully assess the risks and benefits of using CBD in different scenarios.”

Is CBD legal for pets in the UK?

Currently, CBD is not legal for use in pets in the UK. The VMD has not approved any CBD products for animals, which means that even though products are readily available for humans, pet owners must be cautious. So, what are the alternatives?

If your dog is struggling with anxiety, your vet can offer several other treatments, from behaviour therapy to prescription medications specifically approved for dogs. Always consult with a professional before trying any new remedy, especially when it comes to something like CBD, which is still under review for pet use.

What could CBD help with in the future?

Whilst the current research has focused on how CBD helps dogs manage short-term stressors like car rides and being left alone, researchers believe it could have wider applications. CBD could hold promise for managing chronic pain, inflammation and anxiety in pets, but the key lies in ensuring safe and controlled use, which only further research can confirm.

The future of CBD research for pets looks bright, but it’s still early days. Future studies will need to explore the effects of different CBD dosages and formats, as well as investigate whether long-term use increases effectiveness. This could be key to determining whether CBD might eventually be approved as a safe treatment for dogs with anxiety or other conditions.

As Dr Flint puts it: “The results suggest that CBD could help dogs cope with short-term stress, such as vet visits or fireworks, but more research is needed before we can make definitive recommendations.”

Ensuring the safety of dogs in CBD studies for pets

Pet safety during research trials is paramount, and UK regulations enforce strict oversight. The studies conducted at Waltham Petcare Science Institute were closely monitored by vets and included regular health checks. Any adverse reactions, such as gastrointestinal upset or lethargy, were carefully recorded. By keeping a close eye on both physical and behavioural changes, the researchers ensured that the dogs’ welfare was a priority throughout the studies.

“We ensured the safety of our dogs throughout the studies through regular monitoring of key health parameters and our on-site veterinary team,” says Dr Flint. “Furthermore, the dog’s caretakers performed daily health observations to report any reactions, such as GI upset or lethargy, and veterinarians conducted a full health assessment regularly. Dog behaviour was also closely monitored throughout the studies to ensure no behavioural reactions were caused by the CBD, the experience of car travel or being left alone.”

As with any new treatment, ensuring safety will continue to be the focus of ongoing research. Studies are likely to explore how different dosages or longer-term use of CBD affect dogs’ health, with a view to ensuring the best outcomes for anxious pets.

