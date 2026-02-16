Your dog’s back does a lot of heavy lifting – literally. Whether they’re bounding after a ball, scrambling up the stairs or simply getting up from a nap, their spine is working hard 24/7. And just like us humans, if the muscles supporting that spine aren’t strong enough, things can start to go wrong.

Back problems are more common in dogs than many pet parents might realise. A 2025 study of over 43,000 dogs opens in new tab found that 1.2 percent had experienced intervertebral disc disease (IVDD) at some point in their lives – and for Dachshunds, that figure jumps to a striking 15.3 percent. For French Bulldogs, Corgis and other breeds with long backs and short legs, the risk is even higher.

The good news? You don’t need a fancy clinic or expensive equipment to help keep your dog’s back nice and strong, and to prevent IVDD. Here, canine physiotherapist Fliss Parris break down five simple exercises you can do at home.

Always check with your vet or a registered canine physiotherapist before starting a new exercise routine – especially if your dog is recovering from injury, surgery or has an existing health condition.

Why does your dog’s back need strengthening?

Your dog’s spine is a complex structure: connecting vertebrae, ligaments, muscles, nerves and fascia – all working together to support movement and protect the spinal cord running through it. When the muscles surrounding that structure are strong, they absorb load, reduce friction on the joints and discs, and help prevent injury over time.

It’s the same principle behind human physiotherapy. Strengthening the deep spinal stabilisers has been shown to reduce incidents of back pain by 30–50 percent in people – and we can apply the same logic to our dogs.

Which dogs are most at risk of a bad back?

All dogs benefit from a strong back, but some need extra attention:

Dachshunds, Corgis, Basset Hounds and Shih Tzus are chondrodystrophic breeds – they have extra-long backs and short legs, which places more strain on the centre of the spine. Think of it like a bridge: the longer it is, the more pressure builds at the midpoint.

German Shepherds, Rottweilers and Great Danes are prone to degenerative spinal conditions that worsen gradually over time, often alongside hip or elbow arthritis.

Older dogs and overweight dogs of any breed are at higher risk, since extra weight places more strain on the vertebrae and discs, and the spine naturally degrades with age.

Dogs who regularly slip on smooth floors, do high-impact, repetitive activities, or lack conditioning before athletic work are also vulnerable.

Common back problems include soft tissue injuries (muscle strains, ligament sprains), osteoarthritis, degenerative spinal stenosis, degenerative myelopathy and IVDD – one of the most serious and increasingly prevalent conditions in dogs in the UK.

Before you start: safety first

Ready to get started? Here’s what to do before your dog’s first session.

Get the green light: check with your vet or a canine physiotherapist that a new exercise routine is appropriate for your dog – particularly if they’re recovering from injury, surgery or managing a chronic condition. If your dog has already been diagnosed with IVDD, seek professional help from a vet or canine physiotherapist. Assess your dog’s fitness level: an older or less active dog will need shorter, gentler sessions than a younger, fitter pup. Build up slowly. Consider that existing health issues: hip or stifle (knee) arthritis, for example, may affect your dog’s ability to get into certain positions comfortably. Discomfort leads to poor form – and poor form means the wrong muscles are doing the work. Set up a safe surface: always exercise on non-slip flooring – something like a carpet, a yoga mat or a secured rug. Make sure fresh water is nearby, and that any equipment you use is appropriate for your dog’s size. Warm up first: a 3–5 minute on-lead walk before each session helps prepare the muscles and reduces injury risk. Watch for signs of fatigue: these include: avoiding certain exercises, inability to hold correct positioning, excessive panting or worsening symptoms the following day. If you see any of these, stop and rest. Keep sessions short and positive: aim for 7–15 minutes. Building positive associations with these exercises early on makes them much easier to maintain long-term. Track your dog’s progress: note what exercises you did, how well your dog managed them and any signs of soreness. This information is invaluable if you need to feed it back to a vet or physio. Know when to ask for help: consider consulting with a canine physiotherapist if your dog is recovering from injury or surgery, if you want a structured plan tailored specifically for your dog or if your dog has chronic pain or mobility issues.

Five essential back-strengthening exercises for dogs

You’ll need: two yoga blocks (or similar small raised platforms), a larger flat platform about 5cm high for exercise 5, and a non-slip surface throughout.

Exercise 1: plank standing

This is the foundation of everything that follows. Getting your dog into a square, balanced stance on two platforms activates the same deep stabilising muscles that protect the spine – without any additional movement required.

Courtesy Fliss Parris

What it strengthens: deep postural back muscles, forelimb and hindlimb stabilisers.

Equipment needed: small rectangle front and back paw platforms (for example two yoga blocks), non-slip surface (such as carpet or non-slip rug).

Difficulty level: beginner.

How to do it: measure the length of your dog’s back, then place two platforms on a non-slip surface that distance apart. Using a treat, guide your dog to place their front paws on the front platform and their back paws on the rear platform. Check they’re standing square – equal weight on each paw. Ask them to stay for 10–15 seconds, then reward. Step them off for a 10-second rest. Repeat four times.

Exercise 2: alternate forelimb lifts

Once your dog is comfortable in plank position, alternately lifting each front paw challenges the core and back muscles to work harder to maintain balance.

Courtesy Fliss Parris

What it strengthens: deep back muscles, forelimb and hindlimb stabilisers.

Equipment needed: small rectangle front and back paw platforms (for example two yoga blocks), non-slip surface (such as carpet or non-slip rug).

Difficulty level: beginner–intermediate

How to do it: set up in plank position as above. Alternately lift one front paw and hold for a count of three, then place it back down. Repeat with the opposite paw. Complete the sequence four times on each side.

Exercise 3: baited abdominal activation

This gentle movement uses a treat to guide your dog’s nose downward, naturally engaging their abdominal muscles. Think of it as a canine sit-up – without the sit.

Courtesy Fliss Parris

What it strengthens: rectus abdominus (the core muscles running along the belly).

Equipment needed: small rectangle front and back paw platforms (for example two yoga blocks), non-slip surface (such as carpet or non-slip rug).

Difficulty level: beginner.

How to do it: with your dog in plank position, hold a treat in front of their nose and slowly guide it down between their front legs, then back up again. Give the treat as a reward. Repeat four times, resting in plank between reps.

Exercise 4: baited side abdominal activation

Similar to exercise three, but this time you’re guiding the nose around to the side – which targets the obliques and encourages lateral spinal flexibility.

Courtesy Fliss Parris

What it strengthens: the abdominal obliques (side core muscles).

Equipment needed: small rectangle front and back paw platforms (for example two yoga blocks), non-slip surface (such as carpet or non-slip rug).

Difficulty level: beginner.

How to do it: with your dog in plank, slowly guide their nose around towards their hip on one side, then bring it back. Give the treat. Repeat four times on the left, then four times on the right. Keep the movement slow and controlled.

Exercise 5: square sit on a platform

A square, balanced sit activates a whole chain of muscles from the hindquarters up through the lower back. The slight elevation of a platform encourages your dog to tuck their hindlimbs properly underneath them.

Courtesy Fliss Parris

What it strengthens: lower abdominals, mid-thoracic back muscles and hindlimb muscles including the gluteals.

Equipment needed: a larger platform about two inches high that your dog can sit on. No raised platform? Ask your dog to sit next to a wall instead – this helps encourage the hindlimbs to tuck neatly underneath for a square sit.

Difficulty level: intermediate.

How to do it: place a larger raised platform (approximately 5cm high) on a non-slip surface. Guide your dog to sit squarely on it, with both hindlegs on the platform. Hold for a count of 20, give a treat, then ask them off. Repeat four times.

How to create your dog’s back strengthening routine

Use these rules to build your dog’s weekly strengthening exercise routine:

Session length: 10–15 minutes.

Frequency: 3–4 sessions per week.

Surface: non-slip flooring, grass or a mat (such as a yoga mat).

Goal: build core and back strength without causing fatigue or strain.

Example weekly plan

Monday & Friday – strength focus

Warm-up: 3-minute on-lead walk.

Exercise 1 (plank standing): 4 reps × 10–15 second holds.

Exercise 2 (alternate forelimb lifts): 4 sets × 5 lifts each paw, rest in plank between sets.

Exercise 3 (baited abdominal activation): 4 sets × 5 reps, rest in plank between sets.

Cool-down: 3-minute on-lead walk.

Wednesday & Sunday – balance and stability focus

Warm-up: 3-minute on-lead walk.

Exercise 1 (plank standing): 4 reps × 10–15 second holds.

Exercise 4 (baited side abdominal activation): 4 sets × 4 reps each side, slow and controlled.

Exercise 5 (square sit on a platform): 4 reps × 20-second holds.

Cool-down: 3-minute on-lead walk.

How to know when to progress

Progression should always be gradual. Change one variable at a time – never increase duration, repetitions and difficulty all at once.

Signs your dog is ready to progress

Completes all exercises with good posture every time.

Recovers quickly after sessions.

Appears confident and eager to work.

Shows improved strength or function in daily life.

How to move forward

Increase repetitions slightly (eg, from 4 to 8 reps).

Extend hold times (eg, from 10 to 20 seconds).

Add mild instability – place a foam pad or balance disc under the front or back platform.

Add one additional exercise per session.

Suggested progression timeline

Weeks 1–4: learn the movements, low reps, short sessions.

Weeks 4–6: increase reps and hold times.

Weeks 7–12: add instability or additional exercises.

Stop and seek veterinary advice if you notice: reluctance to perform exercises, slowing down or stopping frequently, a visibly arched or sagging back, muscle trembling, unexpected sitting or lying down, limping or post-session stiffness, or any behavioural changes.

Signs your dog’s back is getting stronger

Just like us, dogs benefit from strengthening and exercising regularly and there can be telltale signs your dog’s back strength is improving. Here are just some of them:

1. Improved mobility

Walks with your dog will become easier, you may notice them speeding up or taking advantage of a longer lead or off-lead activity. Their walking will become freer; you will notice less stiffness in the way they walk.

What this means: the back muscles are providing support to the spinal column, making movement less effortful.

2. Improved posture

A straighter, more level back, no roaching or hunched outline. They carry their head higher and straighter, they have more balanced weight distribution across all four limbs. Your dog will look happier and have less tension in the back.

What this means: your dog has stronger deep stabilising and postural muscles helping them stand and move correctly.

3. Increased playfulness

Your dog may start to initiate play more often. They will be able to carry toys more easily and may even start to carry toys again if they have not done so in a while. At first you may see this in short bursts of play or running activity. Overall, you will notice their mood will improve as well as their confidence!

What this means: pain and discomfort are improving, allowing your dog to feel confident with play.

4. Easier movements and daily function

Movement around the home will look easier, your dog may start to show easier movements getting up and down from lying. Balance when stopping and turning will be improved. Be mindful though they may even start to want to jump onto and off the sofa or run up and down stairs which needs to be done with caution.

What this means: stronger back and core muscles are supporting functional movement.

5. Improved endurance

Your dog will want to walk for longer. You will notice less stiffness and fatigue after exercise or activity, and they may even ask you for extra walks!

What this means: muscle stamina and endurance is improving.

Beyond exercise: how to maintain a holistic approach to spinal health

Exercise is just one part of the picture. Keeping your dog’s back healthy long-term means paying attention to daily life, too.

Weight management: keeping your dog at an ideal body condition score is one of the most impactful things you can do. Excess weight puts direct strain on the spine and can significantly worsen symptoms and slow recovery.

Home environment: orthopaedic beds that support spinal alignment aid muscle recovery overnight. Rugs over slippery floors reduce the risk of the sudden twisting injuries that can strain back muscles and ligaments.

Limit high-impact activities: repeatedly jumping on and off furniture, or in and out of cars, creates joint overload over time. Ramps and steps are a dog-back-friendly investment.

Regular physio reviews: a canine physiotherapist can monitor progress, catch subtle changes before they become significant problems and adjust your home programme as your dog develops.

Gentle massage: regular massage improves circulation, reduces muscle tension and promotes relaxation – all of which support back function.



Frequently asked questions: how to strengthen your dog’s back

How often should I do back exercises with my dog?

Aim for 3–4 sessions per week, each lasting 10–15 minutes. Consistency matters more than length – short, regular sessions are more effective than occasional long ones.

Can I do these exercises with a dog who already has IVDD?

Not without professional guidance. If your dog has been diagnosed with IVDD or is recovering from spinal surgery, you must get a tailored exercise programme from a registered canine physiotherapist before starting any home routine.

My dog keeps walking off the platforms – what should I do?

Start with shorter holds (5 seconds rather than 10), use a higher-value treat and build up duration gradually. Some dogs need a few sessions to understand what’s being asked of them – patience is key.

What equipment do I need?

Two yoga blocks (for exercises 1–4) and a larger flat platform approximately 5cm high (for exercise 5). Everything should be placed on a non-slip surface.

When will I see results?

Most pet parents may notice reduced stiffness and improved willingness to move around four weeks in. More visible improvements in posture, endurance and coordination typically appear between 8–12 weeks of consistent practice.

References

Muthukrishnan, Ramprasad, et al. “The Differential Effects of Core Stabilization Exercise Regime and Conventional Physiotherapy Regime on Postural Control Parameters during Perturbation in Patients with Movement and Control Impairment Chronic Low Back Pain. opens in new tab ” BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation, vol. 2, no. 1, 31 May 2010, https://doi.org/10.1186/1758-2555-2-13.

Wee, Crystal, and Darren Z. Nin. “Demographic and Lifestyle Characteristics Impact Lifetime Prevalence of Owner-Reported Intervertebral Disc Disease: 43,517 Companion Dogs in the United States. opens in new tab ” Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, 15 Jan. 2025, pp. 1–9, https://doi.org/10.2460/javma.24.08.0553.











